Boomers Probably Remember This 1970s Chain Serving Elevated Bar Food Long Before Applebee's
When you're craving reliable, casual comfort food in an equally comfortable environment, there are a number of prominent chain restaurants (that serve alcohol) you might seek out. Applebee's, Olive Garden, and Chili's come to mind for many American diners, but one often-forgotten restaurant predates them all: Houlihan's Restaurant & Bar. According to the Houlihan's website, it currently operates around 22 chains across the Eastern and Midwestern United States, but at its peak, the combined number of corporate-owned and franchised locations was closer to 100.
The first Houlihan's restaurant opened in 1972 in Kansas City, Missouri, and took its name from the former occupant of the building, a store called Tom Houlihan Men's Wear. It became known as an innovative and trend-setting casual dining concept with stylish decor. While casual sit-down restaurants serving fried appetizers and "meat and potatoes" entrées are commonplace today, at the time, the middle ground between fine dining and fast food was considered a niche yet rapidly expanding market. Shortly after opening, Houlihan's expanded into cities like New Orleans and Atlanta, and by the 1980s, it had become a staple for young, urban-dwelling diners.
The state of Houlihan's today
Sadly, for anyone with fond memories of Houlihan's Restaurant & Bar, the chain appears to be on the decline, along with many other chain restaurants struggling in today's economy. Between 2019 and 2024, Houlihan's shuttered more than half of its locations, and at least five more shut down in the last few months of 2025. Not only has the company shrunk from nearly 100 locations to just 22, but it seems largely lost in the cultural zeitgeist, much like some of the other forgotten chain restaurants that peaked in the '80s.
Houlihan's recent closures are just the latest example of the chain's ongoing fluctuations and financial difficulties. Its longtime holding company, Houlihan's Restaurants Inc., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2019, citing a troublesome loan and high rent costs among its reasons. As a result, its assets were sold for $40 million to Landry's Inc., which owns dozens of hospitality brands, including Mastro's, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., and Rainforest Cafe. These days, if you're hankering to try a Houlihan's steak or famous stuffed mushrooms, you can still visit its locations in 14 states. But if recent trends continue, this chain may go the way of many other beloved restaurants and sports bars of decades past.