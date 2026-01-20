Boomers Probably Remember This 1970s Chain Serving Elevated Bar Food Long Before Applebee's

When you're craving reliable, casual comfort food in an equally comfortable environment, there are a number of prominent chain restaurants (that serve alcohol) you might seek out. Applebee's, Olive Garden, and Chili's come to mind for many American diners, but one often-forgotten restaurant predates them all: Houlihan's Restaurant & Bar. According to the Houlihan's website, it currently operates around 22 chains across the Eastern and Midwestern United States, but at its peak, the combined number of corporate-owned and franchised locations was closer to 100.

The first Houlihan's restaurant opened in 1972 in Kansas City, Missouri, and took its name from the former occupant of the building, a store called Tom Houlihan Men's Wear. It became known as an innovative and trend-setting casual dining concept with stylish decor. While casual sit-down restaurants serving fried appetizers and "meat and potatoes" entrées are commonplace today, at the time, the middle ground between fine dining and fast food was considered a niche yet rapidly expanding market. Shortly after opening, Houlihan's expanded into cities like New Orleans and Atlanta, and by the 1980s, it had become a staple for young, urban-dwelling diners.