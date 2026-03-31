This Atlanta 1910 Manor Was Transformed Into A Buffet Known For Its Southern Fried Chicken
Just southwest of Atlanta's I-85 perimeter sits a manor that seems of another time entirely — because it is. Far more quaint than any of the large-scale multipurpose work-and-play communities or high rises climbing over Midtown like a kudzu weed, The Green Manor has sat, preserved, for over 100 years. First built in 1910, this Southern manor is a landmark of Union City, Georgia, right outside Atlanta. Once home to Union City's mayor, the manor now functions as a restaurant that serves up classic Southern comfort food, including some truly excellent fried chicken.
The Green Manor serves buffet-style food, with a menu that changes every day. Not only does this spot serve up super-crispy all-you-can-eat fried chicken, its menu also includes other classics, such as collared greens, meatloaf, yeast rolls, a daily soup, and an endless array of sides and desserts. All of these choices are delicious (and overwhelming), so come here with a solid plan to tackle the buffet.
Though the house now serves as a restaurant, this doesn't mean it has lost its charms. When the home was turned into a restaurant by the Green family in 1990, much of the house's interior was preserved to keep its homey feel. Each room is given a theme (such as the doll room and the hat room) and features decor more befitting a home than a Sunday buffet hotspot.
A haunted house and some rolls on the side
As with so many old homes in the South, The Green Manor is haunted (or at least that's the legend). In this case, by a woman named Florence Westbrook, the sister-in-law of the home's original owner, Drewry Carmical. According to locals, Westbrook is said to have died on the property, and her ghostly visage can still be glimpsed by diners and employees of the restaurant alike. In 2007, the manor was declared haunted by The Georgia Ghost Society (if you want a whole buffet of hauntings, head further south to New Orleans, a city with plenty of haunted eateries). Of course, The Green Manor has more than just ghosts in its past; physical bits of history have been dug up on the grounds, such as a collection of Civil War-era cannon balls.
Now, visitors to The Green Manor come for more than just a dip into history and the hopes of a haunting. They also come for some truly excellent Southern food at reasonable prices. Rather than charging by the dish, The Green Manor charges per diner. For the daily lunch buffet, the price is $21.95 for adults. The Sunday buffet is a bit more expensive, clocking in at $27 for adults. Holidays, such as Easter, are yet more expensive, clocking in at $39 for adults. Children are charged less. A drink is included with each meal, and diners are encouraged to eat as much as they please. Next time you find yourself in Atlanta, you really ought to visit. Who knows; it might become your next favorite haunt.