This Atlanta 1910 Manor Was Transformed Into A Buffet Known For Its Southern Fried Chicken

Just southwest of Atlanta's I-85 perimeter sits a manor that seems of another time entirely — because it is. Far more quaint than any of the large-scale multipurpose work-and-play communities or high rises climbing over Midtown like a kudzu weed, The Green Manor has sat, preserved, for over 100 years. First built in 1910, this Southern manor is a landmark of Union City, Georgia, right outside Atlanta. Once home to Union City's mayor, the manor now functions as a restaurant that serves up classic Southern comfort food, including some truly excellent fried chicken.

The Green Manor serves buffet-style food, with a menu that changes every day. Not only does this spot serve up super-crispy all-you-can-eat fried chicken, its menu also includes other classics, such as collared greens, meatloaf, yeast rolls, a daily soup, and an endless array of sides and desserts. All of these choices are delicious (and overwhelming), so come here with a solid plan to tackle the buffet.

Though the house now serves as a restaurant, this doesn't mean it has lost its charms. When the home was turned into a restaurant by the Green family in 1990, much of the house's interior was preserved to keep its homey feel. Each room is given a theme (such as the doll room and the hat room) and features decor more befitting a home than a Sunday buffet hotspot.