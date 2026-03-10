The 5 Local Breweries I Visit For Great Beer And Live Music In Atlanta

Atlanta knows a thing or two about good beer. The city has a thriving, lively, and creative beer scene. You can't throw a rock without hitting a fruity sour or milk stout chock-full of unexpected tasting notes and a complex bouquet. In my years spent in and around the city, I've passed countless summer afternoons sampling flights of sours and IPAs with family and friends, playing board games, and taking in the day. It's an almost mandatory activity around Atlanta, really. However, not all breweries are built equally. A great many are no more than a ramshackle collection of picnic benches and a sparse bar top set in a chilly, overly large taproom with little ambiance and even fewer modes of entertainment.

After all, half-assembled community board games are not always enough to keep one entertained. This is where music comes in. There is no better pairing than live music and good beer. A good setlist can help take an evening or afternoon from fine to fantastic, at least in my opinion. Unfortunately, it can be rather difficult to find a brewery in the Atlanta area that offers live music on a regular basis. However, you need not struggle to find a fix for this specific pleasure any longer; I've gathered, based on my own perilous and gose-fueled research, the five best Atlanta-area breweries that offer live music and truly fantastic craft beers.