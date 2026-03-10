The 5 Local Breweries I Visit For Great Beer And Live Music In Atlanta
Atlanta knows a thing or two about good beer. The city has a thriving, lively, and creative beer scene. You can't throw a rock without hitting a fruity sour or milk stout chock-full of unexpected tasting notes and a complex bouquet. In my years spent in and around the city, I've passed countless summer afternoons sampling flights of sours and IPAs with family and friends, playing board games, and taking in the day. It's an almost mandatory activity around Atlanta, really. However, not all breweries are built equally. A great many are no more than a ramshackle collection of picnic benches and a sparse bar top set in a chilly, overly large taproom with little ambiance and even fewer modes of entertainment.
After all, half-assembled community board games are not always enough to keep one entertained. This is where music comes in. There is no better pairing than live music and good beer. A good setlist can help take an evening or afternoon from fine to fantastic, at least in my opinion. Unfortunately, it can be rather difficult to find a brewery in the Atlanta area that offers live music on a regular basis. However, you need not struggle to find a fix for this specific pleasure any longer; I've gathered, based on my own perilous and gose-fueled research, the five best Atlanta-area breweries that offer live music and truly fantastic craft beers.
Atlantucky Brewing
There are a lot of breweries in and around Atlanta, so it can be difficult for an up-and-coming spot to stand out. Luckily, Atlantucky Brewing has had no problem making its mark in the city. It was founded by Grammy-nominated music group Nappy Roots in 2022, so it only makes sense that this brewery is a great destination for live music. Not only does Atlantucky host themed events featuring live music or DJs on a regular basis, it also hosts a "Thursday Night Live" event each week with live musical artists.
If you want a taste of amazing local brews and even better local music, Atlantucky is the place to be. My favorite drink is the Runner Runner lemonade shandy (I'm super into fruity drinks, what can I say), but don't worry, Atlantucky also has a great selection of IPAs, rich stout beers, and light beers. It also has some amazing pizzas on the food menu, so you can enjoy the sublime combination of beer and pizza while you jam out to fantastic tunes. Plus, it's a great place to go before a Falcons or Atlanta United game. There is no scrounging for food trucks here, or flipping through half scattered board games. Rest assured, when you come to Atlantucky, you have a wonderful time.
Visit Atlantucky Brewing at 170 Northside Dr. SW, Suite 96, Atlanta, Georgia 30313.
The Lost Druid Brewery and Distillery
There is simply nothing not to love about The Lost Druid. This brewery and distillery first opened in 2019, and has since become a staple of Avondale Estates, a DeKalb-county city that sits closely to Atlanta. Featuring a rustic interior, plenty of outdoor seating, and an extensive list of beers, seltzers, and cocktails, this is a wonderful hangout spot and the perfect place to take the beer nerd in your life.
The Lost Druid has consistently been awarded for its truly fantastic and unique brews. I love its sours; a recent favorite is Periwinkle Moon, a sparkling entry in its Fairy Dreams sour series. This spot isn't just about sours and IPAs, however. The Lost Druid really runs the gamut when it comes to beer selections, and includes global influences such as German-, Mexican-, and English-inspired brews.
The Lost Druid doesn't have live music as often as Atlantucky Brewing, but does feature live music on its event calendar pretty regularly. Make sure to check the Lost Druid website for upcoming events before you plan a visit. This brewery also hosts other events, such as trivia and knitting meet ups. It makes a great go-to for anyone looking to pick up a hobby, or find community in a shared interest. You can also just visit on a sunny summer day and enjoy a good sip and some truly delicious snack foods. The Lost Druid has great flatbreads and dessert pretzels that are truly spectacular — don't ask how many orders I can go through in one visit; it's probably too many.
Visit The Lost Druid at 2866 Washington St., Avondale Estates, Georgia 30002.
Wild Heaven Beer
Wild Heaven Beer is a local Atlanta chain that has been open since 2014, with three locations across the city (in Avondale, West End, and Toco Hills). The West End location is where you want to be if you want some music to go with your brews. Located on the Southwest Beltway trail, the West End Wild Heaven location is a sprawling campus filled with great eats, a lovely beer garden perfect for lazy summer days, a coffee bar, and a music venue known as the Garden Club. Here, you find regular live music gigs sure to satisfy even the biggest music nerd.
This spot also has great food from Eats, a revival of a defunct iconic Atlanta eatery, and, of course, Wild Heaven has great beers. A recent favorite of mine is the Emergency Drinking Beer, which tastes like a Pilsner blended with a punchy gose (which is similar but distinct from a sour). Plus, if you really love the beer here, you can catch it at various retailers across the South.
Visit Wild Heaven Beer's West End location at 1010 White St. SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30310.
Fire Maker Brewing Company
Fire Maker Brewing Company first opened in 2020, and has since become a staple of the Atlanta beer scene. Located in West Midtown, visiting feels like taking a welcome break from the city. Fire Maker has a great tap room and patio that are great for a lazy hangout or gossip session. Fire Maker also has a great beer garden that is wonderful for the warm, Georgia weather. I love that it's dog friendly, and offers canned cocktails in addition to beer, so it's great for a party with beer aficionados and those averse to brews. I particularly love the Sour Siren, a mango and tangerine sour beer that is light, refreshing, and infinitely sippable.
On top of this, Fire Maker regularly hosts events, including weekly trivia, theme nights, and live music on occasion. The music scene here isn't as regular as, say, Wild Heaven or Atlantucky, but it's still a good spot to have on rotation. Just make sure to check its website and Instagram to stay abreast of upcoming events.
Visit Fire Maker Brewing Company at 975 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30318.
Tucker Brewing Company
Tucker Brewing Company is a family favorite spot located in, you guessed it, Tucker, Georgia. It's outside of the I-85 perimeter, so technically not in the city, but it's well worth the trip — especially if you love live music. It's built out of an old business park, and is tucked out of the way of the usual Atlanta hustle and bustle. Outside is a lovely beer garden and stage for musical performances. This brewery is absolutely dedicated to live music, and has a wonderful chill vibe that makes it the perfect place for a lazy summer hangout session. Some music events are ticketed, so if there is a particular event you're hoping to attend, make sure you prepare ahead of time.
Tucker Brewing Company has regular events to participate in besides music, including trivia and themed holiday gatherings, plus the beer is fantastic. Most of this brewery's beers are German-style or German-influenced, which differ from, say, American-style brews. However, it does offer a variety of brews to suit almost any taste. I enjoy the Barrel Aged Sir Doppelbock, an oaky, spiced delight that's great to enjoy on a chilly winter day.
Visit Tucker Brewing Company at 2003 S Bibb Dr., Tucker, Georgia 30084.