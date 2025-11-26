4 Cozy Atlanta Pho Spots I Swear Cure Any Bad Day
Atlanta isn't a single place so much as it is a series of freeway exits looped to form its metro area. Within the city limits and its surrounding towns, neighborhoods, and suburbs, there is a whole world of dining to explore. From high-end Michelin-star restaurants to low-key dives, there is no culinary desire that Atlanta can't fulfill. You just have to be willing to drive (and pay for parking). As for comfort food, Atlanta has plenty of options. It's the heart of the South, after all, and a Mecca for soul food and deep-fried Southern delights. The city is also home to Waffle House, the go-to destination for hungover college kids and those looking for a good, hearty meal on the cheap (with a waffle-themed tune to boot). However, there is one comfort food that just might beat out all other options in the city: pho.
Pho, and Vietnamese food as a whole, have become a staple of the city thanks to a bustling Vietnamese population, largely located in the northern suburbs of Gwinnett County. Across the Atlanta area, you can find a pho spot in most shopping centers. Some spots are trendy while others are neighborhood staples that have been serving up pho for decades. These are the pho spots that call to Atlantans in their moments of need (or craving). If you're in or around Atlanta and are in need of spiced bone broth and rice noodle soup, grab a spoon (and some sriracha, if you can find it); I've gathered the four best pho spots.
Lee's Bakery
Lee's Bakery is pretty low-key. However, the humble stucco exterior belies its truly fantastic selection of Vietnamese cuisine. The Atlanta Vietnamese staple is tucked into one of Buford Highway's many strip malls, a stretch of road known for its international cuisine. As its name implies, Lee's Bakery puts particular focus on its bread, which it bakes fresh each and every day and never outsources it from other bakeries. Many diners love the restaurant's selection of banh mi sandwiches and its sunny-side up egg platter featuring egg, head cheese, bologna, veggies, and its fresh bread.
This is all well and good of course, but we're here to talk about pho: That savory, herbaceous, aromatic noodle soup that is a balm to aching hearts, runny noses, and empty stomachs. Lee's Bakery doesn't disappoint. Its pho is rich, flavorful, and a true Atlanta favorite. You can also order a pho and banh mi combo if you want the best of what this spot has to offer. Just make sure to dip your banh mi in your pho broth for an extra-delicious bite.
Nam Phuong
You simply can't have a list of the best pho spots in Atlanta without mentioning Nam Phuong. The restaurant first opened its doors in 2000, and in the 25 years since its initial opening, it has been a go-to pho spot for diners across the Atlanta metro area. Set in an unassuming shopping center attached to a wholesale shop and auto repair center, Nam Phuong would be a bit of a hidden gem if it weren't for its Michelin-Recommended status.
Nam Phuong is the perfect spot for long meals full of gossip and delicious food for everyone at the table to try. Its pho is indisputably delicious and has a perfect, richly favored base. My favorite pho selection is the pho tom, which features large, juicy shrimp. I love to finish it off with an iced French press coffee served with sweetened condensed milk. It's the perfect pairing to beat any and all of your blues.
However, Nam Phuong is so much more than a great pho spot. It has one of the most extensive selections of Vietnamese food in the Atlanta area. Some of my favorites include the shaking beef, a savory sautéed dish served with fried rice. Another popular selection is the pan-fried rice cubes (bot chien). You can also order one of Nam Phuong's "create your own" rolls that let you customize your spring roll. There is a whole world of choices on its menu, and none are bad.
Pho Bac
Another Buford Highway pick, Pho Bac is located just a bit outside of Atlanta in Chamblee, Georgia. Yes, inside-the-perimeter purists, Pho Bac is located within the I-285 perimeter that loops the city and serves as the boundary between ITP and outside-the-perimeter Atlanta. This is to say that Pho Bac, though it doesn't have an Atlanta address, is considered an Atlanta restaurant to even the most persnickety. For those OTP, Pho Bac also has a location in Duluth, which just so happens to be near some fantastic shopping on the stretch of Pleasant Hill Road that is a part of Koreatown.
What makes Pho Bac so wonderful? For starters, this spot has been open since the 1990s and is a neighborhood staple. The restaurant is located within a strip mall (where else?) near a karaoke spot and several other restaurants. However, this restaurant needs no flash or glitz to stand out. The interior is cozy but simple, with plenty of booths for curling up into.
Unlike Nam Phuong, Pho Bac's strength is primarily its pho offerings, which are plenty flavorful. Each bowl comes with plenty of toppings and each table is set with sauces, such as sriracha and hoisin, so you can perk up your bowl to your exact preferences (without having to beg for small dollops of sauce in a paper cup). Pho Bac also has some halal offerings, so it's a great spot for anyone trying to stick to a halal diet.
Pho Dai Nam
Strictly speaking, Pho Dai Nam is not in Atlanta; it isn't even inside of the city's I-285 perimeter. However, you simply cannot get a full picture of the best pho in Atlanta if you neglect to include the suburban areas of the city. After all, much of the city's Vietnamese population call Gwinnett County (and other suburban counties) home. So, for any Atlantan willing to brave the traffic of I-85, I cannot recommend Pho Dai Nam enough. Located on Jimmy Carter Boulevard (which is home to a large Vietnamese population), Pho Dai Nam is a must visit for anyone who takes their pho very, very seriously. Pho Dai Nam also has a Duluth location on Pleasant Hill Road, right across the street from Pho Bac's Duluth outpost.
This pho spot offers a delicious array of soup selections all made with the restaurant's house-made noodles. My favorite is (as always) pho tom, which has juicy shrimp. Another great choice (especially on the rare cold Atlanta day) is phở bò kho, a beef stew with pho noodles that is rich, comforting, and hearty. Also, don't neglect this spot's drink menu, which features such delights as a durian shake, carbonated salty lemonade, and fresh orange and condensed milk smoothie.