4 Cozy Atlanta Pho Spots I Swear Cure Any Bad Day

Atlanta isn't a single place so much as it is a series of freeway exits looped to form its metro area. Within the city limits and its surrounding towns, neighborhoods, and suburbs, there is a whole world of dining to explore. From high-end Michelin-star restaurants to low-key dives, there is no culinary desire that Atlanta can't fulfill. You just have to be willing to drive (and pay for parking). As for comfort food, Atlanta has plenty of options. It's the heart of the South, after all, and a Mecca for soul food and deep-fried Southern delights. The city is also home to Waffle House, the go-to destination for hungover college kids and those looking for a good, hearty meal on the cheap (with a waffle-themed tune to boot). However, there is one comfort food that just might beat out all other options in the city: pho.

Pho, and Vietnamese food as a whole, have become a staple of the city thanks to a bustling Vietnamese population, largely located in the northern suburbs of Gwinnett County. Across the Atlanta area, you can find a pho spot in most shopping centers. Some spots are trendy while others are neighborhood staples that have been serving up pho for decades. These are the pho spots that call to Atlantans in their moments of need (or craving). If you're in or around Atlanta and are in need of spiced bone broth and rice noodle soup, grab a spoon (and some sriracha, if you can find it); I've gathered the four best pho spots.