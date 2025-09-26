Here's How Anthony Bourdain Felt About Pumpkin Spice Coffee

Anthony Bourdain was many things, but neutral he was not. The late chef, writer, and TV personality, who passed away in 2018, made a career out of cutting sharp and definitive opinions on food, drink, and the world in general. Some of his takes are unexpected. Take, for example, his affection for the "Ratatouille" Pixar film, or his stance on the best time to salt your steak, which is right before it hits the grill. However, there are some things in this world that Bourdain absolutely abhorred, and pumpkin spice is one such case.

Yes, Bourdain hated pumpkin spice in almost all forms, including coffee. In an interview with People Magazine, Bourdain said, "I think pumpkin spice is disgusting. I certainly don't want it in my coffee." Now, this doesn't mean that he hated all things pumpkin; he liked pumpkins and the pies, tortellinis, and soups they are often turned into. However, his affinity for pumpkin only went so far: "I can't think of the last time I woke up in the middle of the night and thought, 'You know what? I could really go for some pumpkin,'" he admitted.

Essentially, his real gripe with the food trend was its ubiquity, which he found to be disproportionate to the attention and praise it has so often received. This is certainly understandable. After all, pumpkin spice is an inescapable presence during the fall, and it has taken hold of products that really needed no pumpkin spice twist to begin with (think hummus and kitty litter, for example).