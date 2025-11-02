The Atlanta Restaurant That's Been Serving Up Classic Comfort Food Since 1945

With all the uncertainties restaurants have faced in the last decade, it's nice that some establishments continue to thrive. Though there are restaurant chains that are struggling financially, there's no shortage of smaller, local mom-and-pop restaurants that have also been through the ringer but are still serving customers. One such local icon in Atlanta, Georgia, is Mary Mac's Tea Room.

Since 1945, Mary Mac's Tea Room has been serving loyal customers delicious scratch-made Southern cuisine and, of course, tea. When Mary MacKenzie first opened the tea room right after World War II, it was at a time when females weren't allowed to be restaurant owners. So these enterprising females substituted the more refined, feminine "Tea Room" title into the name of their establishments. From there, more than 16 tea rooms opened across the Atlanta area, but Mary Mac's is the only one that still remains today. Originally, the tea room could seat only 75 guests but later expanded to 13,000 square feet of space, featuring six separate dining rooms and a full-service bar.