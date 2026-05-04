13 Worst Food Offenders For Causing Gas And Bloating

Fibermaxxing is in along with other food trends in 2026, and we couldn't be happier. There are so many benefits to consuming high-fiber foods, including helping you to feel more full, improving digestive and bowel health, and feeding the diverse microbiome of healthy bacteria that resides in your gut. However, there are also some drawbacks to eating a lot of fiber (and certain other edible offenders) — some very stinky, very embarrassing, and very unpleasant side effects. That's right: Cue the fart jokes.

Middle school humor aside, gas and bloating can be uncomfortable side effects of eating certain foods — both high-fiber ones and less overtly gas-inducing options. And, more often than not, you find out how dangerous these foods can be the hard way — when it's too late to do anything about it. In order to get some insight into what foods can cause gas and bloating and why they are common culprits, we spoke to two experts: registered dietitian Carlyne Remedios of JM Nutrition and Antonella Dewell, a registered dietitian specializing in irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) care. With their guidance, you'll be able to assess your diet to find out some potential causes of gas and bloating and identify some alternatives that will keep your gut happy while still allowing you to meet your nutrition and health goals.