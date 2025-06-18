14 Ingredients To Upgrade Your Next Dense Bean Salad

The summer season has officially arrived, bringing along barbeques, outdoor dinner parties, and beachside picnics to your calendar. There are plenty of cold salads you can serve as side dishes, such as tuna salads, cheesy pasta salads, crispy cucumber salads, or simple fruit salads. However, nothing will be as sturdy, hearty, or delicious as a dense bean salad. It will last in the refrigerator or cooler for hours without becoming too soggy and will keep your guests' appetites satisfied.

When creating the best dense bean salad or "DBS," the key is to use a high-quality bag of dried beans. Nothing is worse than mushy bean salad, so you'll definitely want to skip the canned aisle and head straight for the dried bags of beans. You can either cook them on the stovetop, braise them in the oven with a salty, savory broth, or quickly prepare them in the Instant Pot. Once they're tender and perfectly cooked, use one of these 14 ingredients to enhance the flavor of your next dense bean salad.