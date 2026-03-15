My Favorite Way To Use Aldi's Lactose-Free Milk
The high-protein craze has hit the grocery and food world hard, causing food companies to roll out higher-protein versions of our most beloved staples. Case in point? Milk. It's something I personally use every day and drink a shocking amount of — not plain but in the form of lattes. Considering the number of lattes I enjoy daily (with 8 ounces of milk a pop), I quickly realized by not using a higher-protein milk alternative, I was missing an opportunity to get a head start on my daily protein goals.
But at what cost? At the time of writing, a 52-ounce bottle of Fairlife — one of the most well-known high-protein, lactose-free milk brands, which boasts 13 grams of protein per cup — cost $5.32 at my local Walmart. Considering my latte consumption, I feared buying Fairlife was a one-way ticket to bankruptcy.
Luckily, my Aldi had the perfect alternative, and I couldn't even taste the difference between the brands. Every time I enter my local Aldi, I purchase a 59-ounce container of its 2% reduced-fat ultra-filtered milk for a mere $4.39. This milk is creamy — like 2% milk should be — and doesn't have any weird flavors, aftertaste, or textural abnormalities. I've used it in iced lattes, steamed it in cappuccinos, paired it with syrups, and found it behaves just like normal milk — but with 14 grams of protein per cup (compared to regular 2% milk's 8 grams). I could never go back to drinking regular milk (or bougie Fairlife) again.
Award-winning Aldi milk is perfect for lattes
This milk, which won one of the grocer's Best New Product Awards in 2026, is a slam-dunk, and I'm surprised protein-maxxers aren't flocking in droves to try it. When it initially dropped, speculation abounded on Reddit, with some customers wondering if Aldi was using the same producer as Fairlife for its milk but just selling it under its in-house Friendly Farms brand. Heck, if you can get more protein for a similar flavor and lower cost, why wouldn't you buy the Fairlife milk copycat?
This product has struck a chord among lactose-free drinkers, specifically. "Finally, I can have milk again without needing to pop a pill or put up with the sweet taste of lactase processed milk," said one Reddit user. It should be noted Aldi also carries a specific lactose-free milk, but only the reduced-fat, ultra-filtered milk has a higher protein content. The ultra-filtration process removes lactose and lowers sugar content, making this milk a great option for folks who are diabetic or consuming a lower-sugar diet. It's one of the few Aldi products that I've called a "perfectly engineered food product," and it's deserving of a spot next to my favorite Chobani creamer in my lattes (and coffee milks) forever.