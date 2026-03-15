My Favorite Way To Use Aldi's Lactose-Free Milk

The high-protein craze has hit the grocery and food world hard, causing food companies to roll out higher-protein versions of our most beloved staples. Case in point? Milk. It's something I personally use every day and drink a shocking amount of — not plain but in the form of lattes. Considering the number of lattes I enjoy daily (with 8 ounces of milk a pop), I quickly realized by not using a higher-protein milk alternative, I was missing an opportunity to get a head start on my daily protein goals.

But at what cost? At the time of writing, a 52-ounce bottle of Fairlife — one of the most well-known high-protein, lactose-free milk brands, which boasts 13 grams of protein per cup — cost $5.32 at my local Walmart. Considering my latte consumption, I feared buying Fairlife was a one-way ticket to bankruptcy.

Luckily, my Aldi had the perfect alternative, and I couldn't even taste the difference between the brands. Every time I enter my local Aldi, I purchase a 59-ounce container of its 2% reduced-fat ultra-filtered milk for a mere $4.39. This milk is creamy — like 2% milk should be — and doesn't have any weird flavors, aftertaste, or textural abnormalities. I've used it in iced lattes, steamed it in cappuccinos, paired it with syrups, and found it behaves just like normal milk — but with 14 grams of protein per cup (compared to regular 2% milk's 8 grams). I could never go back to drinking regular milk (or bougie Fairlife) again.