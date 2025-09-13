5 Chain Restaurants That Sell The Highest Quality French Fries, According To Customers

Even if fries don't often appear alone on a plate, they're an unsung hero of American dining. They enhance pretty much anything they're served with. A burger without fries just feels like a fancy sandwich, and having McDonald's chicken nuggets without fries just feels incomplete. Fries are essentially no more than potatoes, oil, and seasoning, but if you've ever tried to make them at home, you know there's much more to the process than just throwing a potato in a fryer. There's a technique to maximizing crispiness and optimizing texture — and not all fast food fries measure up.

We know that no fast food is going to be healthy, per se. However, many fast food chains cut corners in the culinary process in order to create the ideal fry, adding so much oil that the potato can't even crisp up. The potato is one of the most versatile and hearty starch bounties the earth has to offer, and there's a balance of using what's already there and manipulating it with cooking oils. These are our picks for chain restaurants with the highest quality fries, where technique, presentation, flavor, and texture converge for the best possible fry.