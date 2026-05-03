10 Historic Restaurants In New Mexico Every Foodie Should Visit

New Mexico is blessed with rich culinary traditions connected to the many cultures that have settled there, from the First Peoples to the Spaniards, miners, railway builders, and Route 66 migrants. I'm a repeat visitor to The Land of Enchantment who is lucky to have friends living in Santa Fe, Albuquerque, and Las Cruces. With every meal I eat in New Mexico, I'm deeply impressed by the complexity of the state's cuisine and the centuries-old traditions that have shaped and defined it.

My friends and I make it our quest to eat at places that offer not just fabulous food but also a taste of New Mexico's history. Some are housed in buildings dating back almost 400 years. Others are 19th-century saloons on the National Register of Historic Places or vintage diners that fed thousands of 20th-century road-trippers. Many are heritage eateries operated by the third and fourth generations of New Mexican families. Dine at any of these spots, and you'll come away with an authentic taste of the state and a deeper appreciation of its enchanting history.