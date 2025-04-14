New Mexico's State Cookie Belongs On Your Foodie Bucket List

New Mexico has one of the most interesting yet overlooked foodie scenes in the United States. The state has a unique relationship with food production, proudly calling itself home to restaurants that produce 100% of its own eggs and being the only place in the United States where farmers can grow Hatch chiles. While New Mexico has primarily garnered a reputation for savory and spicy foods, it also has something very special to offer in the sweets category.

Meet biscochitos, the official state cookie of New Mexico since 1989. Essentially, these cookies are lard-enriched shortbreads flavored with cinnamon and anise. The result is a cookie that isn't too sweet and melts in your mouth.

Sometimes spelled as "bizcochitos", this traditional cookie has roots in Spanish cuisine but has since taken on a life of its own in New Mexico. Everyone makes these cookies a little differently, with many recipes being passed down through families. Natives recommend trying biscochitos from locally owned shops or restaurants to get the most out of one of the most iconic desserts in the United States.