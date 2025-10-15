The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Burger Spot In Your State
Hamburgers have been a part of the culinary zeitgeist for decades, and they've evolved from humble beginnings of early restaurateurs to gastronomic marvels that can net a $5,000 price tag. Regardless of the endless variations that have been given to the humble burger, no one quite does it justice like that low-key neighborhood grill that has been at it for generations. Every neighborhood tends to have one of these spots – a place that might not look like much on the outside but has a whole lot of charm on the inside.
They're the kind of restaurant where you can smell the burger grease and deep fryers are constantly churning out golden brown fries. They've got a clientele that have been loyal for decades, and they're not necessarily concerned with the amount of calories that hit the plate every day. These local dives are the true heroes of burgerdom, and here are the best hole-in-the-wall burger joints in each of our United States.
Alabama: Butch Cassidy's
A Florida Street favorite since Roy Seewer opened the restaurant in 1993, Butch Cassidy's made a name for itself with the "Now Famous" Butch Burger. It's a traditionally prepared burger with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, mayo, and exactly four pickles. It sounds simple enough, but it's the details like the poppy seed kaiser buns that Seewer imports from New York, the locally-produced olive oil, and a blend of secret sauce and dry seasoning devised by Seewer himself that make the Butch Burger a local classic.
(251) 450-0690
60 North Florida Street, Mobile, AL 36607
Alaska: Arctic Roadrunner
From the cozy wood-paneled interior to the creek side dining patio, Arctic Roadrunner has been an Anchorage favorite since 1964. Not only does its log cabin exterior perfectly evoke Alaska's rustic charms, but its burgers are consistently among the most popular in town. Whether you're digging into the monstrous Kenai Whopper that packs a total of ten ounces of ground beef in its double patties or the more diminutive Attu Burger, the burgers are consistently well-seasoned and grilled to perfection.
arcticroadrunner64.wixsite.com
(907) 561-1245
5300 Old Seward Highway, Anchorage, AK 99518
Arizona: The Chuckbox
As Tempe is a college town, it's safe to say that anyone who graduates from Arizona State owes a debt of gratitude to The Chuckbox. Known for its massive crowds and equally massive burgers — famished diners know to order The Great Big One, which touts a half-pound slab of the restaurant's ground beef — The Chuckbox has been a Tempe institution for over 50 years.
(480) 968-4712
202 E. University Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Arkansas: Johnson's Country Cookin'
When it comes to passing judgement on the best burger in Arkansas, the state's beef council seems like a pretty safe bet. That's right: this year's Arkansas Beef Council Best Burger Contest ended with The Big Daddy Burger from Johnson's Country Cookin'. The rap sheet for this particular burger includes three half-pound burger patties, a triple order of bacon, and a triple order of cheese served on a toasted brioche bun.
facebook.com/johnsons-country-cookin
(870) 368-5454
745 E. Main Street, Melbourne, AR 72556
California: The Apple Pan
First opened in 1947 by Ellen and Alan Baker, The Apple Pan continues to satisfy its long list of regulars with the menu mainstay known as The Hickoryburger. It's the kind of burger that gets noticed by "The New York Times," as well as local burger enthusiasts. If you're still hungry after a Hickoryburger, maybe one of the restaurant's homemade pies will top you off.
(310) 475-3685
10801 W. Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Colorado: Bud's Cafe & Bar
Bud's Cafe & Bar in Sedalia is yet another longstanding establishment of the late 1940s. Located south of Denver's metropolitan area, Bud's has long been an ideal spot for those planning to spend the day at nearby Daniels Park or hitting the links at Sanctuary Golf Course. The menu at Bud's includes only single and double hamburgers and cheeseburgers, and there is nary a fry to be found inside.
(303) 688-9967
5453 Manhart Street, Sedalia, CO 80135
Connecticut: Louis' Lunch
A good hole-in-the-wall restaurant needs a bit of history, and the New Haven institution known as Louis' Lunch has that in spades. First established in 1895, Louis' Lunch has been recognized by the Library of Congress as the birthplace of the hamburger. Not much has changed about the burgers at Louis' Lunch since the turn of the century — the Original Burger is still served on toasted white bread with only cheese, onion, and tomato — so it's a classic for a reason.
(203) 562-5507
261 Crown Street, New Haven, CT 06511
Delaware: Charcoal Pit
Wilmington's Charcoal Pit first opened in 1956, and the gem-toned vinyl counter seats, checkered flooring, and white tile walls sure make it feel like you've gone back in time. Charcoal Pit has built a reputation as a presidential favorite, as both former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden were regulars. The Authentic Pit Special is the signature burger at Charcoal Pit. However, don't overlook the restaurant's other burger creations, like the Fried Pickle piled high with eponymous fried pickles or the Surf & Turf that adds fried shrimp to the party.
(302) 478-2165
2600 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803
Florida: El Mago de las Fritas
This West Miami burger joint exemplifies the impact that Cuban cuisine has had on Florida's culinary identity. The linchpin of this restaurant's menu is the Frita, a Cuban riff on the traditional hamburger that treats the patty like chorizo, piling it high with onions and thinly julienned potato strips. There's a reason that Ortelio Cardenas, who co-founded the restaurant with his wife Eva, is known as "El Mago" or "The Magician." A Frita here is nothing short of a magical experience.
(305) 266-8486
5828 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL 33144
Georgia: NFA Burger
Though the Dunwoody location of NFA Burger shares space with a local Chevron, NFA Burger remains one of the state's most popular burger joints. The restaurant only serves one burger, which is dubbed The Classic. It's most common to get The Classic with a double patty, though it's also available in a single, triple, or quad, for those who are particularly peckish. The Classic is served with pickles, mustard, and a healthy dollop of Sassy Sauce all on a soft potato roll.
Multiple locations
Hawaii: W & M Bar B-Q Burger
Most fans of Honolulu's W & M Bar B-Q Burger cite the restaurant's simplicity as its primary appeal. For over 50 years, this local favorite has been making burgers and chopped barbecue steak sandwiches with little more than cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion as accoutrements. Those who want to get crazy will opt for the HAL Special, which adds that barbecue steak to the restaurant's Royal Hamburger for a meaty meal that is sure to burst its way out of the bun.
(808) 734-3350
3104 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96816
Idaho: Hudson's Hamburgers
Hudson's Hamburgers started out in 1907 as a small tent that was then called The Missouri Kitchen. Though the restaurant has undergone several aesthetic changes in its 100-plus years of operation, its burgers have been treating the folks of Couer d'Alene well — perhaps it's the restaurant's secret sauce. Regardless of the methodology behind the success of Hudson's Hamburgers, it's become an institution among Couer d'Alene locals for its quick service, reasonable prices, and consistently tasty burgers.
(208) 664-5444
207 Sherman Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
Illinois: Illinois Bar & Grill on 47th
The main draw of Illinois Bar & Grill is the sheer size of its burgers. For example, the restaurant's signature Chicago Burger starts out with a 13 oz ground beef patty that gets weighed to ensure maximum girth. It's then topped with two slices of cheese, grilled onions, pickles, tomatoes, ketchup, and mustard. If this isn't quite enough of a burger for you, the Bacon Chicago burger should do the trick by adding three slices of thick bacon to the party.
facebook.com/Illinois-Bar-and-Grill-on-47th
(773) 847-2525
4135 W. 47th Street, Chicago, IL 60632
Indiana: The Workingman's Friend
Reminiscent of the McDonald's Big Mac, the Double Cheeseburger at this Indianapolis fixture touts a bun in between two smashed burger patties. Its burger prowess has been praised by former late-night talk show host David Letterman. Locals were despondent when the restaurant's Facebook account published and deleted a post that was misconstrued as an announcement of the restaurant's closure. The restaurant also maintains an old school tavern vibe that makes it one of Indiana's finest hangouts.
facebook.com/The-Workingmans-Friend
(317) 636-2067
234 N Belmont Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Iowa: Hamburg Inn No. 2
Ever since the restaurant dedicated a booth to former president Ronald Reagan to commemorate his first visit, Hamburg Inn No. 2 become a popular spot for presidential candidates over the years. The 'Burg's signature burger is known as the Diner Burger, which starts with an Iowa chuck that is ground in-house and finished off with some American cheese, pickles, onions and mayo.
(319) 337-5512
214 N Linn St., Iowa City, Iowa 52245
Kansas: Buster's Burger Joint
A Wichita-based food blogger called Buster's Burger Joint one of the "best no frills burgers you can get in town." After owner Buster Farleigh nearly closed the local establishment in 2021, he received an outpouring of community support that convinced him to reopen after a short hiatus. Since then, he's continued frying up enormous, double and triple-stacked burgers with no shortage of melty cheese.
facebook.com/bustersburgerjoint
(316) 524-7800
1202 E. MacArthur Road, Wichita KS 67216
Kentucky: Laha's Red Castle
A Hodgenville favorite since 1934, Laha's Red Castle is proud of its greasy spoon heritage. Fans of the restaurant typically mention the chopped onions that get smashed into the burger patty while they're on the grill, which should capture the heart of any burger fan. If you're really craving something worthy of the restaurant's grill, The Nasty is the burger for you. It's a burger topped with all the flavorful, greasy bits that come from the meat during grilling.
(270) 358-9201
21 Lincoln Square, Hodgenville, KY
Louisiana: Judice Inn
Louisiana's Judice Inn bills itself as "a Lafayette tradition since 1947," and based on the restaurant's popularity over the years, it's got plenty of momentum to keep that tradition going. Judice Inn has thrived on a simple menu that serves hamburgers and cheeseburgers of the single and double variety, and the Judice sauce — along with plenty of spicy Cajun seasoning — are enough to send the flavors over the top.
(337) 984-5614
3134 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503
Maine: Harmon's Lunch
Anyone who dines in at Harmon's Lunch can clearly see a sign behind the counter that says, "This is not Burger King. You don't get it your way." When a restaurant throws down a gauntlet like this, it's nothing short of a dare that they've got something more special than that of your local fast food franchise. Burgers here get topped with melted cheese, perfectly caramelized onions, and an acid-forward red pepper relish — doesn't seem like anyone is complaining about getting a burger Harmon's way.
facebook.com/pages/Harmons-Hamburgers
(207) 797-9857
144 Gray Rd, Falmouth, ME 04105
Maryland: Sunshine General Store
Tucked away within the Brookeville marketplace known as Sunshine General Store is a flat-top grill where burger magic happens. It made its way onto "The Washington Post's" list of best burgers in the D.C. area. In true hole-in-the-wall fashion, Sunshine General Store isn't winning any beauty contests, but its thick, juicy burgers are cooked to order every time, and its reputation as a Maryland all-star only continues to grow.
sunshine-general-store.res-menu.com
(301) 774-7428
22300 Georgia Ave, Brookeville, MD 20833
Massachusetts: White Hut
Before you indulge in White Hut's classic burger recipe that hasn't changed since it opened in 1939, it's important that you can talk the White Hut talk. Burgers at this Massachusetts institution ditch the "er" and are simply known as "hamburgs" or "cheeseburgs." Maybe that's the secret that has made White Hut's burgers — er, burgs — so special over the years.
Multiple locations
Michigan: Miller's Bar
According to the Miller's Bar website, this Dearborn fixture is nothing short of a pilgrimage for Michigan natives. It's also popped up on the radar of some high-profile customers — late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon recently raved about Miller's. Burgers here are made with seven-ounce burger patties that have never been frozen, and they're made to order on a grill that has capacity for thirty burgers at once.
(313) 565-2577
23700 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, MI 48124
Minnesota: The 5-8 Club
Minnesota locals are still firmly divided on whether the state's signature Juicy Lucy burger was born at Matt's Bar & Grill or The 5-8 Club. For those unfamiliar with the Juicy Lucy, it's a burger with cheese stuffed into the patty before it hits the grill, making for a gooey, greasy experience. Though the debate may never be settled, The 5-8 Club was recently hailed as having the best Juicy Lucy by the Minnesota Vikings' offensive line, which feels like a pretty substantial win for this classic restaurant.
Multiple locations
Mississippi: Stamps Super Burger
This legendary Mississippi restaurant got its start as a grocery store when it first opened in 1970. According to local news, original store owner Algernon Stamps, Sr. got a hankering for a homemade burger one Sunday after church. It wasn't long before customers caught the mouthwatering aroma of a Stamps burger, and in 1986 the store shifted its business plan and became the home of the Stamps Super Burger. The restaurant is still operated by the Stamps family, and they're still making burgers with the recipe Algernon Sr. first grilled up.
stampssuperburgers.company.site
(601) 352-4555
1801 Dalton Street, Jackson, MS 39204
Missouri: Town Topic
Town Topic has been bringing its own brand of hearty breakfasts and towering burgers to Kansas since 1937. Its cheeseburger found its way onto The Daily Meal's list of 101 best burgers in America for its unapologetic greasiness and gooey American cheese. Town Topic has a full spectrum of burger sizes that range from the single to a monster known as the Bigger Burger which boasts a half-pound of hamburger goodness.
Multiple Locations
Montana: The Burger Dive
While huckleberry isn't the first thing one thinks of when they imagine a burger topping, The Burger Dive has used the diminutive berry to spectacular effect. In fact, the restaurant's got a whole burger called the I'm Your Huckleberry Burger that won national accolades from the World Food Championships. It's the house-made huckleberry and hatch chili barbecue sauce that really kicks this burger into overdrive.
(406) 281-8292
114 N. 27th Street, Billings, MT 59101
Nebraska: Stella's Bar & Grill
Stella's started out as a tavern and service station operated by Al and Stella Sullivan. Over the years, the Sullivans perfected their burger recipe and after over eighty years in business and the family is still running the show. The burgers at Stella's are served in single, double, and triple portions and the restaurant offers extra toppings like grilled mushrooms, fried eggs, and even peanut butter so diners can further customize their meal.
(402) 291-6088
106 Galvin Rd., Bellevue, NE 68005
Nevada: Fukuburger
It takes a lot to stand out in a dining scene as diverse and over-the-top as that of Las Vegas, but Fukuburger has become a favorite among Las Vegas locals. The Fukuburger team started out as a food truck, but its focus on umami-forward burger preparation helped it expand to two brick-and-mortar locations. The Fukuburger menu borrows liberally from Japanese, Korean, and Hawaiian flavors, creating burgers and sides that manage to remain unique amid the Vegas food scene.
Multiple locations
New Hampshire: Gilley's Diner
Named after Ralph "Gilley" Gilbert who was one of the restaurant's first employees, Gilley's Diner earned a reputation for delicious burgers throughout its many years of operation. Like many local restaurants reeling from the post-pandemic economy, Gilley's was slated for closure until a new kitchen manager named John Gray stepped in and took the reins. Thanks to the efforts of Gray and the Gilley's team, Portsmouth can continue enjoying this beloved piece of local history.
(603) 431-6343
175 Fleet Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801
New Jersey: Krug's Tavern
Touting thick burgers that are so packed with juicy goodness that the bottom bun becomes completely saturated, Krug's Tavern has been a New Jersey legend since 1932. Throughout the years of its operation, it's common for the people of Newark to simply accept Krug's Tavern as the most famous burger in New Jersey. Just remember to stock up on napkins before you take the plunge into a pizza burger.
(973) 465-9795
118 Wilson Avenue, Newark, NJ 07105
New Mexico: The Owl Bar & Cafe
Much like the Juicy Lucy and other regional burgers, San Antonio's Owl Bar is allegedly the birthplace of New Mexico's green chile burger. As The Owl Bar has been in operation since 1945, it's a good bet that this regional burger that adds green chiles to a traditional burger did originate here. The result is known as the Owl Burger, and it's a slightly spicy variation on the traditional burger. While the green chile burger is a New Mexico staple these days, most locals credit The Owl Bar for its invention.
(575) 835- 9946
77 US-380, San Antonio, NM 87832
New York: J.G. Melon
While this Upper East Side burger favorite may not have the same mileage as some of its national contemporaries, J.G. Melon has been an Upper East Side favorite since 1972. It's the kind of burger joint that references its hole-in-the-wall predecessors while crafting a menu that has been pleasing Manhattanites for years. Locals will opt for the classic hamburger, cheeseburger, or bacon burger when the craving strikes, and J.G. Melon is open late to accommodate any midnight burger runs.
(212) 744-0585
1291 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10021
North Carolina: Al's Burger Shack
While burger fans can always get a classic cheeseburger at Al's Burger Shack, it's the more creative offerings on the menu that make this spot a North Carolina favorite. From the Bobo Chili Cheeseburger with its gobs of housemade chili to the Kenny J and its loads of gooey pimento cheese, Al's Burger Shack always has something satisfying on the grill. Its presence in the North Carolina food scene has earned the restaurant multiple accolades, both local and national.
Multiple locations
North Dakota: Darcy's Cafe
There are plenty of Grand Forks locals who frequent Darcy's Cafe for breakfast, but the restaurant's stellar burger menu should not be overlooked. The classic hamburger and cheeseburger are represented, but diners can also get an open-faced chili burger, a German burger with sauerkraut, a Rodeo Burger with barbecue sauce and onion rings, and a Piggy Burger with both bacon and ham.
(701) 775-4050
1015 N. Washington, Grand Forks, ND 58201
Ohio: Zip's Cafe
With a burger menu that has attracted the attention of "Food & Wine" and locally-sourced beef from the Avril-Bleh Meat Market, Zip's Cafe is a classic. The restaurant and tavern includes a classic Zip Burger which includes a third-pound patty. From there, the menu gets even meatier with the Girth Burger that includes a grilled mettwurst and the Flying Pig which comes with shaved ham and bacon.
(513) 871-9876
1036 Delta Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45208
Oklahoma: Tucker's Onion Burgers
The Sooner State's contribution to American burger culture is the onion burger, and Tucker's Onion Burgers is serving up some of the best. Like many great dishes, the onion burger originated out of necessity. It became popular when the Hamburger Inn in El Reno, Oklahoma combined his ground beef with onions. These days, a place like Tucker's has all but perfected the recipe. The crown jewel of Tucker's is called the Mother Tucker, whose patty exceeds one pound and has triple the beef and onions of its classic burgers.
Multiple locations
Oregon: Helvetia Tavern
A good hole-in-the-wall burger joint is all about personality, and Hillsboro's Helvetia Tavern has plenty to spare. The ceiling of this popular burger restaurant is cluttered with rows and rows of trucker hats which is a nod to its hard working clientele. In addition to using high-quality ingredients for its burgers, Helvetia Tavern has become known for its "goop" sauce, a condiment akin to Russian dressing.
(503) 647-5286
10275 NW Helvetia Road, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Pennsylvania: Tessaro's
According to "Esquire," Tessaro's is the kind of restaurant that is essential to America's food scene. Pittsburgh locals tend to agree as the restaurant is consistently considered one of the best burgers in the state. You can't go wrong with the classic hamburger, but it's the creative menu items like the Deli Burger with its coleslaw and Thousand Island dressing have helped solidify Tessaro's as a beloved Pittsburgh institution.
(412) 682-6809
4601 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Rhode Island: Stanley's Famous Hamburgers
A true hallmark of a classic burger joint is simplicity. When a place like Stanley's Famous Hamburgers in Rhode Island can make a famous burger without any condiments to speak of, you know it's doing something right. A burger from Stanley's really lets you savor the flavor of its fresh ground beef patties, but it's no stranger to creativity. Tomatoes, bacon, mushrooms, and peppers can all be added to the classic Stanley burger for those craving something extra.
(401) 726-9689
535 Dexter Street, Central Falls, RI
South Carolina: Hamburger Joe's
In the coastal community of Myrtle Beach, Hamburger Joe's is a burger favorite. This welcoming spot is known for its array of burger toppings which include house-made coleslaw, chili, and onions if you order your burgers "All the Way." Hamburger Joe's has been a North Myrtle Beach mainstay since 1989 and popular demand resulted in a second location opening in Surfside Beach.
Multiple locations
South Dakota: Nick's Hamburger Shop
With nearly a century of operation under its belt, Nick's Hamburger Shop has all but perfected its smash burger recipe. Though the restaurant's ownership has recently changed hands from longtime owner Todd Fergen to Brookings restaurateur Justin Price, locals can still expect the same quality that they've enjoyed for the past few decades.
(605) 692-4324
427 Main Avenue, Brookings, SD 57006
Tennessee: Brown's Diner
Another restaurant that has nearly reached centennial status, Brown's Diner has come a long way since its days as a refurbished trolley cart in the 1920s. These days, current owner Bret Tuck has been keeping Brown's Diner competitive with Nashville's dining scene while maintaining the heart and soul that has made Brown's burgers special over the years.
(615) 269-5509
2102 Blair Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37212
Texas: Keller's Drive-In
A descendant from Dallas' original burger joint known as The Pig Stand, Keller's Drive-In maintains the 1950s aesthetic and nostalgia that made it famous for the past few decades. From the spiffy carhops to the reasonably priced burger, Keller's is the place to go for one of the best burgers in Dallas.
Multiple locations
Utah: Lucky 13
Lucky 13 has plenty of classic burgers on its menu, but it's the peanut butter filled When craving a burger in Downtown Salt Lake City, locals will most likely point you to Lucky 13. It's a classic burger dive that boasts a roadside tavern aesthetic while remaining comfortable and welcoming on the inside. From classic hamburgers and cheeseburgers to the Nut Butter Burger slathered in peanut butter and topped with bacon, it's the kind of place where burger fans can truly indulge themselves.
(801) 487-4418
135 W. 1300 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Vermont: Al's French Frys
Though Al and Genevieve Rusterholz first gained notoriety for their famous "frys" in the 1940s, the restaurant's burgers soon caught up with the hype. Over the years of its operation, South Burlington locals have flocked to Al's for its bodacious burgers and famous fries. Not only does Al's offer classic hamburgers and cheeseburgers, but its list of add-ons like chili, sauerkraut, and mushrooms leave plenty of room for customization.
(802) 862-9203
1251 Williston Road, South Burlington, Vermont 05403
Virgina: Texas Tavern
The only thing better than a greasy burger joint is one that is open 24/7 like Texas Tavern. Of course, it helps when locals consider the establishment a cultural icon. On top of being a Roanoke favorite, this burger joint has made the term "Cheesy Western" — the tavern's signature cheeseburger with a fried egg — into a household word.
(540) 342-4825
114 Church Avenue SW, Roanoke, VA 24011
Washington: Pick Quick Drive In
The Fife location of Pick Quick predated the arrival of McDonald's in the Pacific Northwest, and it's been going strong since 1949. As the restaurant has expanded throughout Washington, locals have cited its commitment to simplicity as the main reason they keep coming back for a good, old fashioned chili burger.
Multiple locations
West Virginia: Jim's Drive In
A frequent nominee for West Virginia's best burger, Jim's Drive In has been recognized by Food Network as a Southern favorite. The restaurant is known for its ranch burger that includes ham, purple onions, sweet pickles, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. It hits all the right burger bases, which is why Jim's is a Lewisburg classic.
(304) 645-2590
479 Washington Street, Lewisburg, WV 24901
Wisconsin: Solly's Grille
The butter burger is a true Wisconsin classic, and Solly's Grille in Glendale is where the true butter burger fans congregate. Adding plenty of Wisconsin butter to the bun before assembly adds a velvety texture and luxurious flavor to the burger, which is how Solly's Grille has been doing it for years.
(414) 332-8808
4629 N Port Washington Road, Glendale, WI 53212
Wyoming: Grub's Drive-In
Though management has changed since the Skorup family opened Grub's Drive-In back in 1946, the new owners have been committed to preserving the Grub's "Shamrock Burger" legacy. That means you can still get a quadruple-patty Double Shamrock whenever you need to feel lucky.
(307) 352-6607
415 Paulson Street, Ste. 16, Rock Springs, WY 82901
Methodology
In order to be considered a true "hole-in-the-wall," the restaurants on this list had to meet certain criteria. Burger joints that have been open for more than 10 years were clearly the top priority as they've been doing something right for all these years. Restaurants that were "cash-only" also helped contribute to the hole-in-the-wall aesthetic, as were restaurants that didn't allow customers to make special requests. Overall, restaurants on this list had to exemplify a certain neighborhood charm and could feasibly be referred to as a "dive" in the most affectionate way possible.