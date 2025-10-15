The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Burger Spot In Your State

Hamburgers have been a part of the culinary zeitgeist for decades, and they've evolved from humble beginnings of early restaurateurs to gastronomic marvels that can net a $5,000 price tag. Regardless of the endless variations that have been given to the humble burger, no one quite does it justice like that low-key neighborhood grill that has been at it for generations. Every neighborhood tends to have one of these spots – a place that might not look like much on the outside but has a whole lot of charm on the inside.

They're the kind of restaurant where you can smell the burger grease and deep fryers are constantly churning out golden brown fries. They've got a clientele that have been loyal for decades, and they're not necessarily concerned with the amount of calories that hit the plate every day. These local dives are the true heroes of burgerdom, and here are the best hole-in-the-wall burger joints in each of our United States.