We Tasted And Ranked 21 Aldi Cheeses From Worst To Best

At Aldi, once customers drop in a quarter and grab a cart, they immediately make a beeline for their favorite section. Some go straight for the heavily discounted baked treats, dry goods, or fresh meats. Others love checking out all the sweet deals on produce or miscellaneous home supplies. As for me, I can't help myself. As a career cheesemonger and Certified Cheese Professional, I head to the cheese section. My favorite part of the store is unexpectedly wide and varied — and features Aldi's in-house brands like Happy Farms, Emporium Selection, and Specially Selected. With such a large selection of lactose-laden offerings at such low prices, you can buy a few specialty wedges for a well-curated cheese board without crying over costs.

Here I've ranked 21 different Aldi cheeses from worst to best, spanning different flavors and styles. But don't limit yourself to my own choices. These options are a mere introduction to all the fun and diverse cheese products from different creameries and cheese suppliers partnering with Aldi, with availability varying by store location. I won't be able to include all the basic fan favorites (my mom expressed her disappointment that I skipped Aldi's Asiago cheese), and it's also worth noting that some cheeses, like the fresh chevre log, come in multiple flavors. So please don't blame me for leaving out your own personal preferences — I'm getting enough flak from my own family members!