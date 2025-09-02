This Is Exactly Where Aldi Gets Its Cheese
Aldi has built a reputation as America's most affordable grocery store by finding ways to deliver cheap groceries to its patrons. The major way it does so is by partnering with manufacturers to provide quality products under a private-label brand, meaning there are some major names behind Aldi's in-house brands. Given that many households rely on the chain for affordable kitchen staples like cheese, it begs the question of who the curd wizards are behind Aldi's cheese brands, like Happy Farms and Specially Select. Admittedly, Aldi partners with a few different creameries to deliver its cheese. Two of Aldi's biggest cheese suppliers are Savencia Cheese USA and Great Lakes Cheese Company, and although the names may not ring a bell, you've likely enjoyed many of their products.
Since stores like Aldi tend to keep the identity of their private-label suppliers under lock and key, finding out who they are takes some sleuthing. Sometimes, it's as simple as the label appearing very similar to the brand being mimicked. Although unfortunate, another way is through product recalls. In November of 2024, Savencia issued a voluntary recall of its soft-ripened cheese, including Aldi's Emporium Selection Brie, due to potential listeria contamination. Similarly, Great Lakes Cheese recalled several cases of Happy Farms Colby Jack cheese because of possible stainless-steel fragments. Additionally, third-party research and recognition revealed that Aldi partners with McLelland Cheese to produce its Specially Select Vintage Cheddar cheese. Furthermore, Butlers Farmhouse Cheese produces Aldi's Specially Select Stratford Blue cheese, the Burland Bloom Brie, and Beacon Blue Goat Cheese.
How you may know Savencia and Great Lakes Cheese Company
While it may come as a surprise, you may already be familiar with Great Lakes Cheese Company and Savencia Cheese. The two are unique from each other and produce distinct products, but they're the suppliers to similar partners. Great Lakes Cheese produces many of Target's Market Pantry cheese varieties, as well as the cheese for Sprouts' private-label, Savvy Snax. Outside of Aldi's private labels, Savencia has its own line of private labels; among them is Alouette, a leading brand of French cheese that can be found at Target, Walmart, and Publix. It's known for its innovative flavors of spreadable cheese, which include smoky jalapeño, cheesecake, and spinach and artichoke.
It's no wonder Aldi has found its success through affordably priced products. Its private label partnerships have allowed it to provide shoppers with not only quality cheese, but also award-winning bourbon and affordable, European chocolate. Given the already established reputations of its partners, it makes perfect sense. Some have even found that Aldi's Emporium Selection Irish Cheddar is a better buy than the original it dupes, Kerrygold. While it's unclear who the supplier actually is of that brand (possibly Saputo Cheese USA, as it makes Brie for Aldi under that label), it does go to show just how worthwhile Aldi's in-house brands are for its shoppers.