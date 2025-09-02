This Is Exactly Where Aldi Gets Its Cheese

Aldi has built a reputation as America's most affordable grocery store by finding ways to deliver cheap groceries to its patrons. The major way it does so is by partnering with manufacturers to provide quality products under a private-label brand, meaning there are some major names behind Aldi's in-house brands. Given that many households rely on the chain for affordable kitchen staples like cheese, it begs the question of who the curd wizards are behind Aldi's cheese brands, like Happy Farms and Specially Select. Admittedly, Aldi partners with a few different creameries to deliver its cheese. Two of Aldi's biggest cheese suppliers are Savencia Cheese USA and Great Lakes Cheese Company, and although the names may not ring a bell, you've likely enjoyed many of their products.

Since stores like Aldi tend to keep the identity of their private-label suppliers under lock and key, finding out who they are takes some sleuthing. Sometimes, it's as simple as the label appearing very similar to the brand being mimicked. Although unfortunate, another way is through product recalls. In November of 2024, Savencia issued a voluntary recall of its soft-ripened cheese, including Aldi's Emporium Selection Brie, due to potential listeria contamination. Similarly, Great Lakes Cheese recalled several cases of Happy Farms Colby Jack cheese because of possible stainless-steel fragments. Additionally, third-party research and recognition revealed that Aldi partners with McLelland Cheese to produce its Specially Select Vintage Cheddar cheese. Furthermore, Butlers Farmhouse Cheese produces Aldi's Specially Select Stratford Blue cheese, the Burland Bloom Brie, and Beacon Blue Goat Cheese.