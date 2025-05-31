Throughout culinary history topics like whether or not cereal is a soup and what qualifies as a sandwich have been passionately discussed. Today, a new one has been added to the list: Is bread cheese a type of bread, or is it cheese? Well, the quick answer is that it's absolutely cheese. Bread cheese, or Finnish juustoleipä, contains no actual bread, yeast, or even a leavening agent. It's a dense, squeaky cheese that resembles bread with a similar shape, crispy outer crust, and soft middle. It's a great grain and gluten-free alternative that's perfect for carb cutting, or if you're just a lover of all things cheese.

To be fair, the confusion of whether bread is involved is understandable. For those who aren't unfamiliar, bread cheese is typically made of coagulated goat, reindeer, or cow's milk. The resulting curds from this milk are combined into a loaf-shaped cheese that holds its shape. It's then baked at a high temperature, giving it a nice, toasty brown crust on the outside and its bread-like appearance. Its flavor profile varies, but bread cheese is generally sweet and salty yet mild in flavor with a semi-soft texture.