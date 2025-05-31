Is Bread Cheese A Type Of Bread Or Is It Cheese?
Throughout culinary history topics like whether or not cereal is a soup and what qualifies as a sandwich have been passionately discussed. Today, a new one has been added to the list: Is bread cheese a type of bread, or is it cheese? Well, the quick answer is that it's absolutely cheese. Bread cheese, or Finnish juustoleipä, contains no actual bread, yeast, or even a leavening agent. It's a dense, squeaky cheese that resembles bread with a similar shape, crispy outer crust, and soft middle. It's a great grain and gluten-free alternative that's perfect for carb cutting, or if you're just a lover of all things cheese.
To be fair, the confusion of whether bread is involved is understandable. For those who aren't unfamiliar, bread cheese is typically made of coagulated goat, reindeer, or cow's milk. The resulting curds from this milk are combined into a loaf-shaped cheese that holds its shape. It's then baked at a high temperature, giving it a nice, toasty brown crust on the outside and its bread-like appearance. Its flavor profile varies, but bread cheese is generally sweet and salty yet mild in flavor with a semi-soft texture.
Is there anything like bread cheese? How is it served?
If bread cheese sounds familiar, that's because it's part of a family of grillable cheese, meaning it can be heated without losing its shape and texture. This includes other cheeses like paneer and Halloumi, bread cheese is often compared to the latter due to their many similarities. However, Halloumi is a semi-hard Mediterranean cheese that has a bolder, brinier flavor than the buttery bread cheese. While both can be enjoyed on their own as meat substitutes or with another food or drink, bread cheese's mild flavor makes it the more favorable and pairable option.
Traditionally, it's served by the slice with a cup of coffee. When building your next charcuterie board, it's suggested to pair bread cheese with a sweet white wine like riesling or chardonnay, but your favorite will be just fine. It's also a perfect party appetizer when topped with jam and served by the bite. However, one of the most popular ways is to heat it as a bread substitute for sandwiches. Just make sure to let it cool before grabbing it.