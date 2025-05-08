Dill Havarti Is The Creamy Flavor Match Your Salmon Burger Deserves
Salmon burgers aren't complete without a creamy, cheesy companion. However, a salmon burger is no regular affair, so you'll want to pair it with flavors that complement those of the rich, buttery fish. Topping a salmon burger is the ultimate test of creativity (and restraint, because the options are dangerously expansive), but there are some safe and reasonable pairings. Herbed cream cheese is one, or you could always take inspiration from a Parmesan-crusted salmon with creamy herb sauce. But there is an even better cheesy alternative to lather over everyone's favorite smoky pink fish. Dill Havarti is a herby cheese that takes a simple salmon burger to new heights.
Havarti cheese originated in Denmark and migrated over to Wisconsin, where it has made a name for itself in America's DairyLand. Havarti is a semi-soft cheese that is characterized by its smooth and buttery texture. On its own, the cheese is pretty mild, but when the herb dill is infused into the mix, it becomes subtly aromatic. One of the first things you need to know about dill is that this feathery herb knows how to jazz up plainly flavored dishes, with its similar flavor profile as fennel seed. Dill itself is often paired with salmon, and so dill Havarti is nothing short of a heavenly match for the taste buds, melted, spread, or enjoyed as is. When trusted to join the party in your salmon burger, dill Havarti melts perfectly and leaves you with a rich and umami flavor to sink into.
How to make your tastiest salmon burger to date using dill Havarti
Marrying dill Havarti with bread and salmon is already gastronomical gold, but if you want to take it one step further, there are certain things to note. Firstly, getting your hands on smoked salmon patties will upgrade your burger because smoked flavors and dill Havarti are basically besties. The bold and intense smokiness paired with dill's ability to mellow out and not outshine flavors makes it a well-balanced burger. Otherwise, topping your salmon burger with ingredients that pair well with salmon is another way to amp up the taste.
Dill Havarti goes excellently with onions and tomatoes, but avocado is especially worth adding. Known for its rich texture, this savory fruit could be another way to double up on the creaminess. Guacamole makes for a particularly hearty burger, and if you're really feeling experimental, you could always whip up spicy guacamole made with pickled jalapeños swapped in for fresh for a quicker, easier version. Also, consider adding simple seasonings to your salmon burger to further enrich the taste. Opt for black pepper, garlic, and chives for a hint of earthy nuttiness that will have you clearing your plate.
In case you're looking for an alternative to burgers and are curious to try more, melting dill Havarti cheese makes for a pretty impressive panini sandwich. Havarti cheese — both grated or sliced — is loved for its tendency to melt evenly. Simply slip in your favorite ingredients (spinach, olives, tomatoes, and onions would make a mouthwatering combo with salmon and dill Havarti, FYI) and let the gooey goodness do the work.