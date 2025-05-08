Dill Havarti Is The Creamy Flavor Match Your Salmon Burger Deserves

Salmon burgers aren't complete without a creamy, cheesy companion. However, a salmon burger is no regular affair, so you'll want to pair it with flavors that complement those of the rich, buttery fish. Topping a salmon burger is the ultimate test of creativity (and restraint, because the options are dangerously expansive), but there are some safe and reasonable pairings. Herbed cream cheese is one, or you could always take inspiration from a Parmesan-crusted salmon with creamy herb sauce. But there is an even better cheesy alternative to lather over everyone's favorite smoky pink fish. Dill Havarti is a herby cheese that takes a simple salmon burger to new heights.

Havarti cheese originated in Denmark and migrated over to Wisconsin, where it has made a name for itself in America's DairyLand. Havarti is a semi-soft cheese that is characterized by its smooth and buttery texture. On its own, the cheese is pretty mild, but when the herb dill is infused into the mix, it becomes subtly aromatic. One of the first things you need to know about dill is that this feathery herb knows how to jazz up plainly flavored dishes, with its similar flavor profile as fennel seed. Dill itself is often paired with salmon, and so dill Havarti is nothing short of a heavenly match for the taste buds, melted, spread, or enjoyed as is. When trusted to join the party in your salmon burger, dill Havarti melts perfectly and leaves you with a rich and umami flavor to sink into.