You're Doing It All Wrong - One Pan Rule: Viral Baked Feta

You've probably heard of the viral baked feta, but if you're using more than one dish to make it, then you're doing it all wrong. Josh Donelson of Chowhound shows us that cooking doesn't have to be complicated, and it only takes one dish to make a bold, flavorful feta meal. To make this one-pan dish a success, there are some techniques and steps to follow closely. The knife you use and the tomatoes you choose will both make a difference in how this meal turns out, as will the feta. Here's a hint: avoid those dry, pre-crumbled feta containers.

When you choose a baking dish, know that a shallow one won't work here. This recipe only requires a few main ingredients and some seasonings, but the right sequence of adding these is important for everything to bake the way it should — and you'll be happy you chose that deeper dish when it comes time to mix it all together. The end result is a baked feta dinner (or dip, if you omit one ingredient) that only took a few minutes to prepare and even fewer dishes.