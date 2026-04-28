7 Tips For Safely Grilling In The Rain

Lighter fluid is not your friend. First of all, its noxious flavor will find its way into everything you cook on a grill you've squirted it on. Consider it a contaminant of good taste; if you're serious enough to be grilling in the rain, you should be serious enough to care about what you're grilling. Secondly, it's a safety hazard; it won't likely catch when wet, but if you've got it going and rain hits it, the stuff can scatter like napalm. Just say no.

Get a charcoal chimney starter instead. It's how Alton Brown lights his grill. It's also the first of our nine ways to start a charcoal grill without lighter fluid. Charcoal chimneys work well in the rain because you can place them in your grill (with the top and bottom vents wide open), get them going, then close the grill and walk away until they're roaring hot. Fatwood (a natural pine resin firestarter) will also work, but I have mixed feelings about the piney flavor that tends to linger in my smoker, and don't generally like to close the lid when starting coals with it. Worth noting here: if you're going to use fatwood, always make sure it's burned off completely before starting your cook. We use hardwoods in barbecue for a reason — softwoods contain unpleasantly bitter resins (and pine definitely deserves its place on the list of barbecue woods to avoid).