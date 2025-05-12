Alton Brown's Simple Hack For Lighting A Charcoal Grill Without Lighter Fluid

When it comes to live fire cooking, the name of the game is airflow. Fire needs oxygen, and a charcoal chimney funnels that oxygen all around your charcoal as it lights, getting it hotter much faster than if that same charcoal were dumped in a pile on the bottom of your grill. The coals are held above ground by a basket, surrounded by air holes. Below the basket, you light some crumpled-up newspaper, directing the fire upward into the chimney, quickly igniting the charcoal.

Even with the chimney's help, there's a common pitfall to avoid, and once again, it's all about airflow. If the paper is balled up too tightly, there's no room for oxygen. It won't stay lit, and you'll waste match after match trying to restart the flame. If the wad is too loose, it will burn out before the charcoal has a chance to catch. But if you saturate even a little bit of the newspaper with cooking oil, it will burn slowly and steadily, giving the charcoal plenty of time to get going.

Most importantly, this method keeps the oil off your charcoal. The reason why lighter fluid can affect the taste of your food is that it is applied directly to the coals. Charcoal is dry, porous and loves to absorb moisture, so that lighter fluid can get in deep and keep burning even when you might think it's already been completely vaporized. By keeping the oil in the paper, it's spent well before its time to get the food even close to the grill.