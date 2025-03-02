Marinade Vs Dry Rub: Which Is Better For Steaks?

For meat lovers, few occasions top a steak dinner. Say you've navigated which cuts to buy and dusted off the grill or pan, but perhaps you're looking to tenderize and season your beef, and can't decide if it's best to go with a marinade or dry rub. While it may seem like a straightforward distinction — whether to use a liquid or dry spices — the question is surprisingly complex.

The two seasoning strategies impact steak differently on a chemical level, with salt drawing out moisture more effectively without liquid. With sugar in its composition, a dry rub also imparts delicious caramelization, palatably browning exteriors. As a result, if you're trying to form an aromatic crust on a large surface area steak, then this seasoning technique is the move.

However, marinades function with their own benefits. While they may not seep into the meat — a common misconception — they do enable the integration of compounds that'll soften proteins. Plus, the technique lets you combine a greater amount of flavors with beef, from fats to fruits and savory condiments.

So when selecting between the two methods, you'll want to consider what cut and resultant dish you're looking to craft. But undoubtedly both marinades and dry rubs have a place in the kitchen.