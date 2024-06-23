12 Types Of Grills And Which One Is Best For You

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From various fuel sources to the actual grilling surface, there are plenty of grill types that can make you the master of the backyard grilling scene. Different fuel sources have different requirements and can even create a distinct flavor profile in the food that you grill. They have varying costs and maintenance requirements as well. You can also consider the shape of the grill, its portability, and the type of grilling or smoking that it does best.

Advertisement

The trick is finding the right style for your cooking preferences, size and space constraints, and experience level. If you envision yourself enjoying a seared steak with a crispy, flavorful crust, you'll need a grill type that works well with high heat. But if you're more interested in smoking meat for a super tender dish to share, a grill that has plenty of air circulation and low heat settings is better for you. No matter what you're grilling goals, finding the best type of grill for your needs is the first step to getting delicious food.