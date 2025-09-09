The 9 Best Ways To Light A Charcoal Grill Without Lighter Fluid

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Charcoal grilling comes with its fair share of risks. From opening your grill lid and ruining your food to using lighter fluid and giving it a chemical flavor, there are a lot of ways it can go wrong. In fact, lighter fluid is often used as a charcoal con in the charcoal versus gas grill debate, so it's really time to stop using it. Unfortunately, lighter fluid is handy: a few squirts and boom! Your charcoal is going. One can't help but miss such simplicity, especially because charcoal isn't the easiest thing to light.

"Charcoal is difficult to light on its own because it is almost pure carbon, so it doesn't have the helping hand that materials like wood have, as they contain volatile gases that help get a fire started," explains Gareth Lloyd Jones, waste management expert at the U.K. waste removal company, HIPPO. "Charcoal also requires a consistent high temperature in order to ignite and burn, which is difficult without the help of other substances." The good news is, lighter fluid isn't the only "other substance" in the world ... which is good, he says, because lighter fluid is both bad for the environment and gross.

"Lighter fluid is the shortcut that ruins the payoff," agrees David Figueroa, certified grillmaster and president of Melinda's Foods. "It leaves a chemical residue that clings to the charcoal and seeps into your food. You spend hours sourcing the perfect steak, seasoning it with care, and then risk it tasting like petroleum." We can all agree that's not worth it, so here are 10 alternative ways to light your charcoal grill instead.