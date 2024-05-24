The Set-Up You Need For Successful Grilling In The Rain

You can plan a barbecue as much as you like, but the weather gets the final say. Suppose you've got a big group of people coming and the whole day planned out, but there are storm clouds, and it's drizzling. What now?

Advertisement

If you're using a charcoal or gas grill and the rain isn't torrential, then the day's not ruined. It's doable to barbecue or grill in lousy weather, so long as you're blocking the flames from rain and wind and taking precautions to deal with any of the elements that will sneak through those covers. The easiest way to do that is to keep the lid or cover down more often than you normally might, but if you've got access to a gazebo or canopy, it certainly helps to move the party underneath them. If you don't have access to anything fancy like that, there are still tips you can use.

Keep in mind that none of these suggestions will apply to electric grills, which should never be used in the rain. Any electric grill manufacturer will warn against liquids of any kind coming into contact with the cords, plug, or heating elements.

Advertisement