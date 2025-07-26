8 Types Of Wood You Need To Avoid When Barbecuing

Whether you're a grizzled, ribbon-winning competition barbecue veteran or a "please don't burn down the back yard" beginner, you know the wood you choose to fuel your fires is important, and will largely, without pity or remorse, determine the success of your cook. Plain and simple: Bad wood makes bad smoke, and smoke is the reason you're going to all this trouble in the first place.

Heath Riles is the current king of the barbecue realm. His team, Heath Riles BBQ, earned the right to call themselves the 2025 Grand Champions of the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest that happens in Memphis, Tennessee, every spring at the Memphis in May International Festival. The guy knows his wood. Riles warns that burning either the incorrect species of wood or the right species in the wrong condition will put out "the wrong type of smoke that can make the meat bitter or harmful."

Some general guidelines: choose hardwoods over softwoods, check for damage, and, when in doubt, choose hickory. While we have our own ideas about the best types of wood for grilling and smoking, Riles rides with hickory for barbecuing due to its versatility. "I personally think hickory is the best all around wood to use," he continues, "while some woods like post oak tend to over-power most smaller meats but do work with large cuts of meats like briskets or shoulder clods." So brush up on your basics, fire up the smoker (you can even turn any grill into a smoker if you don't have one), and invite over the neighbors. But if you're using any of these woods, don't expect your guests to leave happy. They could even end up leaving sick if you don't choose wisely.