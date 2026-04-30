7 Discontinued Jack Daniel's Bottles You May Remember Fondly

Once upon a time, you could buy Jack Daniel's whiskey with a green label. The golden amber fluid within was aged for about the same amount of time as Old No. 7, but it was pulled only from the barrels on the ground floor of the rack houses, and that changed everything. You'd still find the hallmarks of Old No. 7 — sweetness, banana, vanilla – and both were bottled at 40% alcohol by volume. But with temperatures on the rack house ground floor staying more stable than at upper levels, Green Label presented a smoother, younger flavor package than Old No. 7. It was also a bit lighter in color.

The Green Label whiskey never reached the level of popularity that its Black Label cousin achieved (what whiskey could?), but collectors had a fondness for it. For one thing, there was uncertainty around the origin of the label's color, and perhaps the only thing better than a good mystery for exciting passion is a fear of missing out. Jack Daniel's itself says that during Green Label's production, whispers of potential discontinuation floated about. Combine that with general limited availability, and you have a bottle that many likely remember with fondness. There is, at this time of writing, a handful of states where you might be able to find a bottle of the discontinued Green Label. If you're looking to include this variety in your liquor cabinet, you might want to act fast.