7 Discontinued Jack Daniel's Bottles You May Remember Fondly
If any brand of whiskey in the United States has staying power, it's Jack Daniel's. As the oldest registered distillery in the country (opened in 1866), there's clearly a legacy being nourished in Lynchburg, Tennessee, where the brand started and continues to this day. Its bottles are familiar sights on liquor store shelves, from the iconic black-label Old No. 7 (the brand's best-selling bottle globally) to the smooth Gentleman Jack to some of the newer flavored expressions like Tennessee Apple and Tennessee blackberry (which came in last in our ranking of Jack Daniel's flavors). But in the Jack Daniel's family album, you'll also find some discontinued bottles.
Some of these ne'er-to-be-seen again whiskeys were major expressions that were once a part of the core lineup but have since been put out to pasture. Others were limited-release series that used to pop up every year for a while but are now retired. Whatever the case, someone out there remembers each of them fondly, and it's time to pay proper homage to the ghosts of bottles past. Here are the stories of these long-lost glories.
1. Green Label
Once upon a time, you could buy Jack Daniel's whiskey with a green label. The golden amber fluid within was aged for about the same amount of time as Old No. 7, but it was pulled only from the barrels on the ground floor of the rack houses, and that changed everything. You'd still find the hallmarks of Old No. 7 — sweetness, banana, vanilla – and both were bottled at 40% alcohol by volume. But with temperatures on the rack house ground floor staying more stable than at upper levels, Green Label presented a smoother, younger flavor package than Old No. 7. It was also a bit lighter in color.
The Green Label whiskey never reached the level of popularity that its Black Label cousin achieved (what whiskey could?), but collectors had a fondness for it. For one thing, there was uncertainty around the origin of the label's color, and perhaps the only thing better than a good mystery for exciting passion is a fear of missing out. Jack Daniel's itself says that during Green Label's production, whispers of potential discontinuation floated about. Combine that with general limited availability, and you have a bottle that many likely remember with fondness. There is, at this time of writing, a handful of states where you might be able to find a bottle of the discontinued Green Label. If you're looking to include this variety in your liquor cabinet, you might want to act fast.
2. Tennessee Straight Rye
If you've been wondering why you haven't been able to find Jack Daniel's Tennessee Straight Rye Whiskey recently, sit down and prepare yourself for some bad news. In September 2023, Jack Daniel's discontinued what was its core rye whiskey a mere six years after its release. Unlike the case of Green Label, though, this discontinuation arrived with a replacement. Jack Daniel's Bonded Rye Whiskey filled the void, and while reviews for the newcomer are generally positive, there are still fans of the OG straight rye who mourn its passing. It had an almost bourbon-like sweetness, both on the nose and on the palate and, at 90 proof, was drinkable neat.
In addition to the Bonded Rye that ushered out the Straight Rye, Jack Daniel's also offers its Single Barrel Rye and — since 2023 — a Single Barrel Barrel-Proof Rye. If these bottles aren't enough to sway you from the discontinued Straight Rye, keep an eye open at liquor stores as there may still be some stragglers in stock. One Redditor in 2025 reported finding a bottle at a store in Conway, South Carolina, and another in Canmore, Alberta.
3. Silver Select
Unless you traveled internationally or spent time in duty-free airport shops before 2015, you probably wouldn't have encountered a bottle of Jack Daniel's Silver Select in the wild. A 100 proof, single barrel whiskey, Silver Select was crafted solely for duty-free retail — it's a good example of why rare whiskey collectors (bourbon, too) should always check airport shops. It was released in 1997 in a bottle featuring a silver label (no surprise). This specific design lasted until 2010, when the Silver Select bottle got a new look that stuck until the bottle's discontinuation in 2015. The following year, Silver Select was resurrected as Single Barrel 100 Proof, a permanent Jack Daniel's whiskey that, too, is mostly limited to duty-free stores.
Customer reviews for the relatively rare Silver Select are generally complimentary, describing it as a deeper, more richly flavored and aromatic upgrade to the distillery's standard Single Barrel (which happened to rank pretty well in our review of six Jack Daniel's whiskeys) — though more than one lamented the bitter finish it shared with the standard offering. Silver Select was aged in the upper levels of the rack houses, with more extreme temperature fluctuations that yielded higher proof and bigger flavors that a number of whiskey lovers would miss if those didn't live on in the Single Barrel 100 Proof.
4. 1907
If you're an Aussie — or if you traveled Down Under between 2011 and sometime after the summer of 2013, when the second generation dropped — you may have seen a bottle of Jack Daniel's 1907 Tennessee Whiskey. An Australian exclusive release, 1907 featured a white label with an oval portrait of Lem Motlow, who took over the distillery for his Uncle Jack in the year — you guessed it — 1907, when Daniel's health was failing. The 1907 whiskey was an homage to Motlow, who saw the distillery through the dry Prohibition years (and technically before it, as Tennessee banned alcohol a whole 10 years before the rest of the nation). The 1907 was barreled in the cooler levels of the rack house and bottled at 37% alcohol by volume, giving it a light, slightly sweet flavor.
Finding a bottle of 1907 today is no easy or budget-friendly feat — this one is, indeed, for the collectors. You might be able to snag one off eBay or online liquor shops for the equivalent of about $280 U.S. dollars.
5. Holiday Select
In December 2011, the Jack Daniel's distillery started two traditions, one of which would last. First, it released a limited-edition Holiday Select bottle of 100 proof Tennessee whiskey. That same month, it also built a Christmas tree out of a whole lot of whiskey barrels. A number of these barrels had contained the whiskey that went into those first Holiday Select bottles. That tree-barrel-to-bottle detail was kept and expanded for the subsequent Holiday Select series (so was the sturdy black box the bottles came in). But while the Jack Daniel's Distillery Barrel Tree lives on to this day, the festive Holiday Select series saw its last bottle in 2014.
Finding any bottles from the series won't be an easy order. This may be especially true of the 2011 release, which was the only time the Christmas tree barrels contained 100 proof whiskey. (The distillery went with 90.4, 98, and 96 proof, respectively, until the series' retirement.) You may be able to find a 2011 release online; it's been spotted at nearly $1,800. Or you might instead take a tour of the Jack Daniel's distillery in Tennessee and just sample whiskeys there. Alternatively, head to Lynchburg in December for the barrel tree lighting tradition. The barrels are now sold after the tree lighting event (they're empty, though) with proceeds going to the Armed Services YMCA in support of Operation Ride Home.
6. Master Distiller Series
Jack Daniel's Master Distiller Series ran from 2012 to 2017. Each bottle in this six-year run paid homage to a different master distiller at Jack Daniel's by featuring his portrait on the box. The bottles ran in order of the master distillers' tenures at the distillery, with Jack Daniel himself showcased with bottle one, Jess Motlow with bottle two, and so on, ending with Jimmy Bedford on bottle No. 6. The bottles were available in 750-milliliter and 1-liter sizes and had the series number presented clearly on the label; the whiskey within was always 86 proof.
In addition to the fact that this was arguably one of the distillery's most heritage-rich ideas for a bottle series, the series was also perhaps one of the best conceived: When you placed all the gift boxes side by side in order, their design formed a panoramic picture. To get your hands on the full series nowadays, you could go the online liquor store route and lay down about $2,500. Out in brick-and-mortar stores, it's likely a matter of keeping your eyes open and your expectations low. In 2021, one Redditor said they found one (No. 6) on a military base for about $40. In 2023, another Reddit user reported getting one as a birthday gift. Who knows? Maybe some single boxes are still out there.
7. Legacy Edition Series
Considering the significance of the Jack Daniel's Distillery in whiskey history, this final discontinued series just might be the hardest to let go of, particularly if you relish displaying your bottles. These were seriously cool. You may not know (but could probably guess) that Old No. 7 didn't always look like it does today with its classic black label. The Legacy Edition Series, which ran from 2018 to 2020, paid tribute to three other looks the whiskey sported through time. Each bottle had a slightly different production history, but each was filled with 86 proof whiskey (Old No. 7 today is currently 80 proof).
The first Legacy Edition Series bottle featured a bright green label with red detail. It was used prior to 1904. The next year's bottle was eye-catching in a different way, with a pink, red, black, and white design that wouldn't look out of place on an energy drink. This one dated back to sometime before the establishment of Prohibition. The final bottle in the series, the 2020 release, was a warm brown and purple. This one is the mystery of the trio, and never had a global release like the first two did. However, it also never came out in the U.S., either, including Tennessee. So, it was a very limited release. The first two bottles are more or less findable online, but that 2020 release? Not so much. One can only dream.