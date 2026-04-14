What Is Jack Daniel's Best-Selling Bottle Globally?

Jack Daniel's is in a constant battle for top whiskey in the United States. But while Jim Beam may often beat it, Jack Daniel's carries a stronger brand name across the world. Specifically, Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 bottle, also known as Jack Daniel's black label, tends to be one of the top whiskey expressions globally. With Old No. 7 accounting for 96% of the company's yearly sales (via Jack Daniel's), it's the product that pays the bills for the Lynchburg distillery. According to Jack Daniel's parent company, Brown-Forman, Old No. 7 was down for the 2025-2026 fiscal year while still delivering a net gain in overall whiskey sales for the parent company. The same report states Old No. 7 accounts for 29% of Brown-Forman's shipments and is the only product that can claim such a large portion (via Brown-Forman).

But if Jack Daniel's brand is so famous, why is Old No. 7 the best seller by such a big margin? Outside Jack Daniel's black label, the brand offers varieties of flavors, specialty blends, and ready-to-drink cocktail cans like Jack & Coke. Flavor varieties are marketed heavily in the States, typically toward social drinkers looking for something quick to serve and drink in higher quantities. For example, samples of last year's release of Jack Daniel's Blackberry were available at concert venues. Then there's options like Gentleman Jack, which are preferred by whiskey lovers over black label. But even if that were undeniable, the truth is those options are not for everyone.