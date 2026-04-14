What Is Jack Daniel's Best-Selling Bottle Globally?
Jack Daniel's is in a constant battle for top whiskey in the United States. But while Jim Beam may often beat it, Jack Daniel's carries a stronger brand name across the world. Specifically, Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 bottle, also known as Jack Daniel's black label, tends to be one of the top whiskey expressions globally. With Old No. 7 accounting for 96% of the company's yearly sales (via Jack Daniel's), it's the product that pays the bills for the Lynchburg distillery. According to Jack Daniel's parent company, Brown-Forman, Old No. 7 was down for the 2025-2026 fiscal year while still delivering a net gain in overall whiskey sales for the parent company. The same report states Old No. 7 accounts for 29% of Brown-Forman's shipments and is the only product that can claim such a large portion (via Brown-Forman).
But if Jack Daniel's brand is so famous, why is Old No. 7 the best seller by such a big margin? Outside Jack Daniel's black label, the brand offers varieties of flavors, specialty blends, and ready-to-drink cocktail cans like Jack & Coke. Flavor varieties are marketed heavily in the States, typically toward social drinkers looking for something quick to serve and drink in higher quantities. For example, samples of last year's release of Jack Daniel's Blackberry were available at concert venues. Then there's options like Gentleman Jack, which are preferred by whiskey lovers over black label. But even if that were undeniable, the truth is those options are not for everyone.
Why is Old No. 7 the best seller when others taste better?
Drinking whiskey at a sports bar is one thing, but if you prefer your whiskey neat or on the rocks, there's a good chance Old No. 7 is not your top choice. You may love Jack Daniel's, but — if ranking a lineup of the brand's whiskeys — you're more likely to choose the smooth taste of the twice-mellowed Gentleman Jack. If you're willing to spend a bit more, you'll choose a Single Barrel Select or perhaps spring for Sinatra Select when available. You may even be lucky enough to get your hands on a bottle of Jack Daniel's Aged Series. All of those options have more complex flavors than Old No. 7, but will likely never move the numbers of their classic counterpart. These whiskeys are enjoyed in moderation (usually) and meant to be savored. They also cost more than Old No. 7, so you're not likely to see them at house parties or other gatherings.
Among whiskey drinkers who favor some of the aforementioned specialty bottles of Jack Daniel's, you'll find a select few who are collectors seeking rare and expensive Jack Daniel's bottles, whiskey experts, and influencers within the whiskey community. This group influences purchases but tends to be highly selective and methodical. Bottles last longer and are purchased less frequently. Old No. 7 moves around 14 million cases per year (via VinePair). It may not be the best whiskey in the world, the country, the state of Tennessee, or even the Jack Daniel's Distillery. But it's the one that carries the Jack Daniel's brand, spirit, legacy, and attitude.