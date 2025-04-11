Why Rare Bourbon Collectors Should Always Check Airport Shops

Whiskey makers also release duty-free exclusives. Jack Daniels has re-released some of its limited-edition bourbons, such as the American Single Malt and the Silver Select, as bottles only available at airport shops. Jim Beam has also had similar offerings. Maker's Mark recently opened the Wood Finishing City Series as a duty free–exclusive line that will have limited-edition runs based on the whiskey flavors prominent in major metropolitan areas around the world. These items are labeled as "travel retail exclusives," so keep your eyes peeled for that marker. However, bourbon enthusiasts have noted that these special bottles are tougher and tougher to find in recent years.

If you enjoy collecting whiskeys outside of just bourbon, your options open up even more. Returning to Japan, the country's booming whisky industry stocks their duty-free stores with tons of sought-after bottles — special aged offerings from Hibiki frequently show up on travelers' wish lists, specifically. Scotch, too, is an especially duty-free–friendly spirit, and you can find rare Macallan or Glenmorangie bottles, among others.

Keep in mind that, depending on where you are, where you're going, how much booze you bought, and at what stage of your journey you're in, you might have to pay extra fees at customs or to your airline to bring your rare find along. And, duty-free pricing might be over the MSRP, so make sure that you're compensating by picking up a bottle that you couldn't catch back home.