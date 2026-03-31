The Discontinued Jack Daniel's Variety You Might Be Able To Find In These 5 States

Jack Daniel's is among many big spirit labels that have experimented with different blends over the years. The challenge is fans often grow attached to expressions that may eventually be discontinued. This is exactly what happened to Jack Daniel's Green Label when it was removed from production some years ago. Now, you might be able to find it in the five states that were last reported to have sold it: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Tennessee.

Many collectors appreciate this whiskey due to its smooth quality and paler color. For those who have never had this spirit, you may wonder how it stacks up to the proof of Jack Daniel's Black Label whiskey and it happens to be the same (80-proof or 40% ABV). The Green Label was a special edition release and therefore, one could assume it wasn't meant to remain amongst Jack Daniel's offerings indefinitely. While it's difficult to tell when production stopped, commentary online points to around the mid-2010s. That said, you can still find resale bottles online and in stores (if you're lucky).

Whiskey enjoyers on Reddit note they used to be able to find this variety across shelves in Downstate New York (though this comment was made a year ago, and stock may have since depleted). Meanwhile, in 2024 a Facebook user shared its local store has it stocked regularly. But if you can't find it in stores, check out online providers like Harry's Wine & Spirits, where you can get a 750 milliliter bottle for $21.99. Another online store, gotoLiquorStore, seems to offer this same bottle, depending on shipping location, for $18.99.