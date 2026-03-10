The One Place Every Jack Daniel's Fan Should Make A Trip To
You can't call yourself a fan of Jack Daniel's until you've ticked off one destination on your boozy bucket list. Specifically, you may wish to book a trip to the brand's distillery for a chance to indulge beyond what a bottle opened at home could allow.
Jack Daniel's has a stellar reputation among whiskey connoisseurs and casual drinkers, and even Elizabeth Taylor preferred this whiskey brand. There are several tours available at the distillery to suit different preferences. The Jack Daniel Distillery Tour, which is open to those under 21, is ideal for folks who are interested in learning more about the founder through a story-led guided tour. The end of the tour includes a sampling of six different whiskies.
All About the Barrel tour gives insight about how the barrels impact the flavor of the whiskeys. This one is a 21+ tour and includes whiskey sampling from the assorted single barrel whiskeys. For a full experience of the distillery and its history, you can opt for A Day at Jack tour, which is five hours long and ideal for those who crave a more exclusive experience as well as a guided visit to the historic town of Lynchburg, plus lunch at Miss Mary Bobo's for a Southern meal.
Bonded Tour is a guided walk through the distillery for those over 21 with a tasting option where guests can sample the brand's whiskey expressions, including Jack Daniel's Bonded, Bonded Rye, and Triple Mash. Prices for official Jack Daniel's tours start at $35 and go up to $160. It's also possible to find various Jack Daniel's distillery tours within Tennessee, hosted by third-party companies.
How to make the most of your trip to the Jack Daniel's distillery
If you have questions about the brand (such as the age-old confusion about whether it is considered a whiskey or bourbon), then the distillery visit gives you a chance to expand your knowledge with an expert guide at your disposal. Some Redditors shared the tour is worthwhile and gave pointers to pay extra for Angel's Share (i.e. the distilled spirits that get lost in the evaporation process in the barrels or cask) to fully enjoy the visit. (The Angel's Share tour is now the Jack Daniel's Distillery Tour.) But don't stop at tasting and buying bottles — there are loads of other unexpected aspects of the tour to enjoy. For instance, you'll be able to stop for some creative lemonades, check out how the brand makes its own charcoal, and get to explore the history and legacy.
While the whiskey industry is said to be going downhill, distillery trips bring a welcome change to the usual sipping experience. The tour is generally recommended for unique experiences, such as sipping on classic and new beverages straight from the barrel or the bottle. While it seems fitting to stock up on some fancy bottles, some who have done the tour warned it may not be as easy to get your hands on special flavors. According to some Redditors, most of what is offered at the gift store can be found in regular stores, although you might come across at least one limited edition offering.