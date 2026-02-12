The Jack Daniel's Whiskey We Ranked Last Isn't An Ideal Cocktail Mix-In

Whiskey is generally a pretty easy mixer for all kinds of cocktails. The Kentucky bourbon variety shines in a mint julep's silver cup. As the scotch in a rusty nail, whiskey loses a letter and becomes whisky. And it's been boozing up toddies and coffees for as long as folks have been spiking either. But, even with all of the entry-level whiskey brands and top shelf bottles on the market, some just marry better with all those other ingredients than others. There are hits and misses even under a single label, in fact. So Chowhound took a taste of the fan-favorite Jack Daniel's lineup to shake out just what you might want to shake up.

Jack Daniel's Tennessee blackberry variety pulled up the rear in our ranking. Although it did taste convincingly like that titular botanical while retaining the presence of whiskey, it was really too sweet for anyone who isn't simply looking to mask the true essence of the base spirit. Now, if you just happen to have a stack of recipes calling for a dose of blackberry liquor, then this is certainly for you (and maybe you alone). But tip it into those juleps, rusty nails, toddies, and coffees, and it would be ruinous. That is to say nothing of what it might do to the famous Jack and Coke. And that absence of versatility just doesn't make it a great addition to your bar.