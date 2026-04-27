5 Grocery Chains With The Worst Meat Departments, According To Reviews
Every grocery store has its strengths and weaknesses. Some may carry popular brands that many customers seek out, while others offer house-brand fan favorites, like Walmart, with its popular Great Value range. On top of this, some stores are known for excelling in specific departments, such as the bakery or deli sections. One area that's heavily scrutinized across different stores (for good reason) is the meat department. Bad quality or improperly stored meat can be a health and hygiene risk, so it's a good idea to keep an eye on the reviews at your chosen retailer. This can help you stay safe when meat is on your shopping list.
Chains such as Sprouts or Whole Foods are known for having high-quality meat departments, but there are lots of others that don't quite hit the mark. Common complaints about low-rated grocery store meat departments include disappointing selections, overpriced cuts, poor shelf life, and sparse availability. I took these factors into consideration and looked at a variety of online customer reviews while researching for this article. According to everything I found, you might want to skip the meat department at these five United States grocery chains.
1. Walmart
Walmart's meat department features a wide variety of options, including seafood, grass-fed meat, and even Wagyu beef at some locations. According to many customer reviews, however, it might not be the best choice for meat, and you can easily find better quality proteins elsewhere.
Multiple reviewers on Facebook state that they prefer to get their meat from other retailers, such as local butcher shops or even other budget grocery stores like Aldi. Several commenters also note that they only buy Walmart meat with transparent packaging so that they can visually gauge the freshness and quality before purchasing.
One comment on a Facebook review post also warns customers to be diligent when grabbing steaks from Walmart due to them getting bad cuts in the past, writing: "We don't buy any meat from Walmart. We've gotten bad meat too many times [and have] seen meat left in other departments not in a cooler," says one user. Another commenter claimed to have encountered discoloration and foul smells from some meats they've bought. "I refuse to buy meat from Walmart," they said. "I see too often meat [of] inappropriate colors, [that] smells off, et cetera." Others also note that the meat goes bad too quickly, with one commenter on Ars Technica OpenForum even claiming to have gotten sick from a spoiled batch of ground beef purchased from Walmart. Overall, Walmart's meat department doesn't have the best reputation online.
2. Homeland
The largest locally owned grocery chain in Oklahoma, Homeland has a relatively small selection of fresh meats. The chain typically offers the basic options — things like steak, chicken, ground beef, and pork chops. During the holidays, you should be able to find ham and turkey as well. However, customers note that lately (as of 2026), Homeland's meat quality has declined significantly.
Many customers complain of issues such as rubbery chicken and sparse, bony ribs, according to Facebook comment threads. One commenter mentions buying "steaks that go bad overnight in your fridge." A customer on a different Facebook thread mentions that they've noticed a lack of USDA inspection stickers on packaged fresh meat, causing them to have concerns about meat safety.
Another common issue that many shoppers highlight online is the price of the meat at Homeland. According to several commenters on Reddit, products seem alarmingly expensive for a chain that is marketed as an affordable grocery store. As recently as 2023, prices at Homeland have spiked compared to other options nearby.
3. H-E-B
H-E-B stores are typically found in Texas and Mexico, and the meat department mainly consists of chicken, beef, and pork. Despite being a popular option in this area, recalls have occurred as recently as April 2026 due to potential foreign materials being found in pork products. Unfortunately, this, combined with customer complaints about freshness and quality, doesn't make H-E-B's meat department seem the best right now.
One Reddit user complains in this thread that the condition of H-E-B steaks isn't the best. "The ribeyes at my local [H-E-B] have gone down in quality. Prime looks like Choice, and they are all from the sirloin end of the primal. They are all tiny [with a] small circumference. So you have to get them thicker than normal for the same weight," they wrote. They even suspect that, due to the cuts being smaller than what they've gotten in the past, the steaks were "injected to increase volume."
Another shopper claims in a Facebook comment that their pork chops from H-E-B had a foul smell upon opening, despite still being within their expiration date. While picking up meat too close to its use-by date is a common grocery meat aisle mistake, there's not much you can do if the meat spoils before the date on the package passes. It's definitely a red flag as far as meat departments go.
4. Kroger
Kroger spans 35 U.S. states, and its meat department consists of all the classic options: steak, ground beef, chicken, turkey, and more. While some Reddit users say that the meat at Kroger can be a "hit or miss," most say they just prefer shopping for meat at other stores.
Reviewers on one message thread on EGGHeadForum claim that meat from Kroger simply doesn't taste good, with some saying they threw it away after just a few bites. "We ate some grilled chicken breast last night again and for several weeks worth of purchases I've noticed an off flavor and texture about them," says one commenter on the thread. "I can't really describe it well. It was almost a 'chemical' taste," they added. A common theme seems to be that customers are happy with the low prices, but the flavor and quality of the meat don't hold up.
One Redditor expresses disappointment with larger cuts of beef used for smoking, such as brisket and ribs, claiming the cuts have "ridiculous, almost cartoonish butchering or quality flaws," meaning large parts are inedible. Other commenters in the thread recommend buying from other stores or butcher shops for these cuts, as Kroger uses processing plants as opposed to butchering their own meat.
Grocery stores that butcher their own products may produce better quality products than those don't. This is because stores with in-house butcher departments may be more familiar with the items available, making them better able to give recommendations to customers.
5. ShopRite
ShopRite's meat department is a bit more versatile than the other stores featured in this article. The ShopRite website features items such as veal and wild game in addition to more common options like chicken and pork. However, many ShopRite locations are scrutinized online by shoppers due to a lack of consistency in quality and the possibility of spoiled products.
In this Facebook discussion, multiple customers report bad quality and disappointing results after bringing their items home. "Sadly, I've learned to go after work to pick up what I'm cooking that night otherwise, it's bad," says one commenter. "I got a London broil from them and 2 days later it's spoiled, yet the tag still says good for 2 more days." Another shopper claims that purchasing meat from ShopRite can be a gamble: "It's like putting your hand on a hot stove repeatedly."
Other consumers, such as commenters on this Reddit post, complain of inconsistency among different ShopRite stores, claiming that some locations carry better meat than others. This is most likely due to the fact that most ShopRite stores are independently owned and operated, leading some to claim that the quality of the meat varies depending on the location.
Methodology
For this story, I researched some of the most popular grocery store chains in the U.S. and narrowed my choices down based on overwhelming consensus: the stores with the most negative comments on Facebook, Reddit, etc. made the list. I considered customers' reviews of quality, shelf life, price, and availability, which are the most important factors for consumers. Of these components, I found that quality and price were the two most commonly scrutinized by reviewers.
This list consists of grocery stores rather than butcher shops, so these meats are likely not as fresh or high quality as those that could be picked up at a butcher. The goal was to rate meat options that are more easily accessible to most customers. In addition to this, I wanted to note that since these chains are mostly scattered across the country, prices depend on location.
I also used some personal experience for my descriptions of certain stores, such as Homeland and Walmart, because these are places that I have frequented and therefore I can attest to some of the claims in the reviews.