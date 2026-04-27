5 Grocery Chains With The Worst Meat Departments, According To Reviews

Walmart's meat department features a wide variety of options, including seafood, grass-fed meat, and even Wagyu beef at some locations. According to many customer reviews, however, it might not be the best choice for meat, and you can easily find better quality proteins elsewhere.

Multiple reviewers on Facebook state that they prefer to get their meat from other retailers, such as local butcher shops or even other budget grocery stores like Aldi. Several commenters also note that they only buy Walmart meat with transparent packaging so that they can visually gauge the freshness and quality before purchasing.

One comment on a Facebook review post also warns customers to be diligent when grabbing steaks from Walmart due to them getting bad cuts in the past, writing: "We don't buy any meat from Walmart. We've gotten bad meat too many times [and have] seen meat left in other departments not in a cooler," says one user. Another commenter claimed to have encountered discoloration and foul smells from some meats they've bought. "I refuse to buy meat from Walmart," they said. "I see too often meat [of] inappropriate colors, [that] smells off, et cetera." Others also note that the meat goes bad too quickly, with one commenter on Ars Technica OpenForum even claiming to have gotten sick from a spoiled batch of ground beef purchased from Walmart. Overall, Walmart's meat department doesn't have the best reputation online.