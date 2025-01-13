How Does Grocery Store Meat Compare To The Butcher Shop?

According to a report from the meat industry platform Promenade, per capita meat consumption in the United States was expected to increase to 222 pounds in 2021 (up from 200 in 2012), but the number of butcher shops in that same period declined by more than 300 shops. It's no surprise then that consumers find it easier to buy meat at supermarkets than at a local butcher. But there are other reasons why supermarkets may be a better choice for some shoppers.

Next to convenience, the other key reason consumers choose to buy meat at their local grocers is price. Although it's difficult to compare supermarket and butcher prices head to head, similar cuts of meat will be more expensive at a butcher than at a supermarket. Butchers, however, will argue that you are getting higher quality meat and thereby better value at their shops. They also warn against buying meat being sold at a deep discount since it may be nearing its expiration date.

Butchers advise those who are budget-conscious to let them know how much they want to spend. That way, they can guide you toward more affordable cuts. You can also learn which cuts of steak are overrated and which ones are the best replacements. Also, you can get to know which cuts to buy and which to avoid.