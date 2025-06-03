The Safest Way To Grocery Shop When Meat Is On Your Shopping List

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The worst thing that can happen when you've gone to all the trouble and expense of grocery shopping is that those pricey perishables spoil before their time. Make the wrong move and they can begin to turn before you've even left the store. But picking up your meat, fish, and poultry right at the very end of a trip when you're well on your way to the registers can give you a little more wiggle room between refrigerators.

The United States Department of Agriculture pins the food "danger zone" to a broad range from 40 degrees Fahrenheit all the way up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Those temperatures provide optimal weather for dastardly bacteria to be fruitful and multiply, contaminate your food, and potentially cause foodborne illness. It's unlikely that you're packing a pocket thermometer, so the department puts a handy two hour limit on the time that things like seafood, steak and chicken should be left outside of the icebox. If the atmospheric temperature reaches a balmy 90, that deadline is slashed in half to an hour. But this vulnerability is, fortunately, among the more avoidable everyday food safety mistakes. If you select your proteins when you're on your way out of the market, rather than when you enter, the buzzer is a little more forgiving.