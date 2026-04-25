The Best Late Night Food Spot In Every US State
There's something about a late-night meal that hits different, isn't there? Maybe it's the fact that your time is more often your own late at night. The phone is less likely to ring, you're less likely to get a last-minute, ultra-important request to deal with some emergency, and bosses, teachers, professors, and other authority figures have clocked out. It's just you and your sweet, secret munchies.
There are definitely some snacks that take the cake for filling those middle-of-the-night cravings, and you can't beat lemon shortbread cookies, air fryer mozzarella sticks, or even a stack of buttermilk pancakes. But what about those nights you're getting out of a concert, heading home from a gaming session with friends, or just not in the mood for cooking? We wanted to know what late-night spots in every state were serving up the best eats, and we certainly weren't disappointed.
We didn't restrict our search to any particular kind of food, but in order to make our list, we looked for places that had — of course — late-night hours, which meant being open until at least 11 p.m. The very best had a well-thought-out menu that wasn't just randomly put together and got rave reviews for providing delicious food and good service at a time when many people might be drifting off to dreamland. So, here's where to go.
Alabama: The Chicago Cafe in Florence
You'll find a ton of love for The Chicago Cafe, a fun and funky hot dog joint that's open until 3 a.m. each and every day. A new special dog makes it onto the menu every month, and you'll also find locally sourced brats with toppings, like smoked coleslaw, that are made in-house. The Chicago dog alone has fans willing to drive an hour, and the vegetarian dogs are great, too.
https://www.thechicagocafe.com/
(256) 710-3607
106 East Mobile St, Florence, AL 35630
Alaska: Moose's Tooth Pub & Pizzeria in Anchorage
Yes, there's probably going to be a wait at Moose's Tooth Pub & Pizzeria, the award-winning pizzeria in Anchorage, but it's worth it for scratch-made pizzas, an ever-changing selection of cheesecakes, and a ton of beers on tap. Also, try draft root beer, and don't forget you can order your pies half-and-half. Saying this place is popular is an understatement; it's recognized as the highest-grossing independent pizzeria in the country. The kitchen closes at 11 p.m.
https://www.moosestoothak.com/
(907) 258-2537
3300 Old Seward Highway, Anchorage, AK 99503
Arizona: Drunken Tiger in Mesa
Drunken Tiger gets a ton of buzzy press for being one of the state's must-try spots, serving up Korean street food and creative cocktails until midnight or 1 a.m. depending on the day. Think sea snail salads and Korean fried chicken, and the vibe is of an ultra-fun dive bar. Don't let that dissuade you, as dishes like the kimchi fried rice, takoyaki, and sweet-and-spicy wings are all on point.
http://www.drunkentigeraz.com/
(480) 755-7555
1954 S Dobson Rd #5, Mesa, AZ 85202
Arkansas: Ciao Baci in Little Rock
Ciao Baci regularly gets name-dropped into conversations about the best restaurants in Little Rock, and it's won awards for everything from its food to the wine selection. It's open until 1 a.m. daily. The seasonal cocktails there are outstanding, and it turns out that a late-night tasting menu packed with exquisite dishes (like the pictured duck leg carnitas) and wine pairings might be exactly what you need.
(501) 603-0238
605 Beechwood St, Little Rock, AR 72205
California: Canter's Deli in Los Angeles
It doesn't get more iconic than Canter's Deli, serving some of the country's best pastrami 24-hours-a-day. Pull up a chair here and you're sitting down in one of Marilyn Monroe's favorite LA hotspots. How cool is that? Since 1931, this has been the place to go for top-notch pastrami, incredible onion rings, and some cookies from the bakery. Also, the side of pickles? Chef's kiss!
(323) 651-2030
419 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Colorado: Jerusalem Restaurant in Denver
Family-owned and operated — and open until 3 a.m. daily — Jerusalem Restaurant has earned a long list of best-of and people's choice awards for its outstanding Middle Eastern cuisine. Since 1978, it's been priding itself on serving dishes that have been passed down through the family for generations, and favorites include perfectly marinated gyros and shawarma, outstanding vegetarian options (like falafel), and baklava.
https://jerusalemrestaurant.com/
(303) 777-8828
1890 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO 80210
Connecticut: Blue Colony Diner in Newtown
A staple since 1973, Blue Colony Diner is currently owned by the family's third generation. It's open 24/7, and it's the kind of place that has a wonderfully welcoming staff that remembers customer names even if they're from out of town. First-timers quickly become regulars after they try the massive eclairs, delicious pot roast, or incredible omelets. Best of all? Portions are huge.
https://www.bluecolonydiner.com/
(203) 426-0745
Church Hill Rd & I84, Newtown, CT 06470
Delaware: Trolley Square Oyster House in Wilmington
Wilmington's Trolley Square Oyster House has won awards for the best oysters in the state, and the party keeps going until 1 a.m. every night (except Sunday). Expect live music and much more than oysters on the menu. Go for the crab cakes, fish and chips, or a lobster roll, and ask the super friendly bar staff for some drinks.
https://trolleysquareoysterhouse.com/
(302) 384-7310
1707 Delaware Ave, Wilmington, DE 19806
Florida: Cowy Burger in Wynwood
Cowy Burger is so popular it went from a smashburger pop-up in Miami to having a permanent brick-and-mortar spot in Wynwood. It's open nightly until 2 a.m., giving people plenty of opportunity to stop in and try the spot that took home a win from the South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash in 2024. The Cabrito Burger with goat cheese is a standout, especially alongside truffle fries and a milkshake.
223 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127
Georgia: Octopus Bar in Atlanta
It doesn't get much more late-night than the Octopus Bar, as it opens at 10:30 p.m. You'll have until 2:15 a.m. to order from a menu filled with ever-changing Asian-inspired dishes. When Anthony Bourdain stopped there for an episode of "The Layover," he loved it, and it's easy to see why. This place is a whole vibe, with a chill atmosphere and a menu that's sure to please the most adventurous. As suggested by the name, octopus is a favorite.
(404) 627-9911
560 Gresham Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Hawaii: Yanagi Sushi in Honolulu
The walls at Yanagi Sushi are plastered with photos of celebs who have made the pilgrimage to this decades-old favorite. It's also the kind of award-winning place that captures the hearts of diners as children and is the setting for incredible family memories. A bonus is that it's open until 1 a.m. and has late-night specials on rolled sushi, combo meals, and pupus. Omakase stuns, and anything with the ultra-light tempura batter is sure to please.
https://www.yanagisushi-hawaii.com/
(808) 597-1525
762 Kapiolani Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96813
Idaho: Bar, Please! in Boise
Open until 10 p.m., midnight, or 1 a.m. depending on the day, Bar, Please! is getting some attention for a seriously inventive cocktail program and delicious snacks. A 2026 James Beard Award semifinalist for best new bar, it's outstanding mixology in a laid-back, ultra-friendly kind of spot. The hot dogs and kimchi grilled cheese are tasty, and talking to the staff will ensure a perfect drink.
(208) 407-0832
620 W Idaho St, Suite 300, Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: White Palace Grill in Chicago
If you're wondering where to eat with 24 hours in Chicago, pencil in a stop at White Palace Grill. It's easy to do — it's open 24/7 and has been a staple since 1939. It's a favorite of Guy Fieri's too; he stopped here for "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives." As for what to get, there's no way to go wrong. Grab a delicious burger or some to-die for meatloaf. But honestly, is there anything better than a super fresh omelet or a stack of pancakes at midnight?
https://www.whitepalacegrill.com/
(312) 939-7167
1159 S Canal St, Chicago, IL 60607
Indiana: Downtown Olly's in Indianapolis
Downtown Olly's got national recognition back in 2022 when it was named LGBTQ Venue of the Year by the Bar & Restaurant Expo. This city favorite has long been known for scrumptious food and a wild-and-warm welcome for everyone that walks through the doors. Open from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. every day, it's perfect for grabbing a burger and unwinding after a long day. Chicken tenders are battered and fried to order, and the onion rings are delish, too.
https://www.downtownollys.net/
(317) 636-5597
822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Iowa: Superdog in Ames
Martha Stewart might prefer a hot dog from the NYC institution that is Papaya King, but those in Ames, Iowa know nothing can compare to Superdog. After a brief disappearance and a change of hands, this hotspot returned with fanfare. Superdogs are served with cheese, bacon, crushed potato chips, and five sauces: pineapple, garlic-cilantro, mustard, ketchup, and a secret sauce. And depending on the day, you can find them on Welch Ave or downtown until 2 or 3:15 a.m.
(515) 290-6265
Multiple locations
Kansas: Pumphouse in Wichita
Wichita's Pumphouse gets its name from the fact that the building was once a gas station. A lot has changed since those 1930s-era days, and now, it gets name-dropped as one of the best bars in the city. It's open until midnight on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, and every other day, you'll have until 2 a.m. to head here for serious burgers, incredible pizza, and to-die-for fried pickles. Definitely grab a seat on the outdoor patio.
https://www.pumphousewichita.com/
(316) 262-7867
825 E 2nd St N, Wichita, KS 67202
Kentucky: Garage Bar in Louisville
Just because you're looking for late-night eats doesn't mean you need to sacrifice quality. Head to Louisville's Garage Bar, and you'll find a menu filled with wood-fired pizzas, craft cocktails with premium spirits, and a focus on locally sourced ingredients. This gas-station-turned-hotspot is open until 2 a.m. daily, and you're not going to want to miss the chance to get a margherita pizza with a basil gimlet.
(502) 541-7124
700 East Market St, Louisville, KY 40202
Louisiana: Verti Marte in New Orleans
There are a ton of late-night options in NOLA, but there aren't any more popular than this absolute icon. Verti Marte is open 24 hours a day, still serving po'boys and a muffuletta Anthony Bourdain loved. Some say the sandwiches here are the best in the world, and trust us when we say there's just something magical about grabbing one and eating it outside under the night sky.
(504) 525-4767
1201 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70116
Maine: Nosh Kitchen & Bar in Portland
The kitchen closes at midnight, but you can stay at Nosh Kitchen & Bar until 1 a.m. It opened in 2010, and three years later, it was so popular that it went through an average of 1,100 pounds of potatoes and 70 pounds of bacon per week. And don't miss out on the Apocalypse Now Burger, named one of the Food Network's Best 100+ Burgers in America. Not feeling a burger? The poutine is stellar, and you just might love the pizza, too.
(207) 536-4723
551 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Broadway Diner in Baltimore
When Guy Fieri stopped at Broadway Diner for an episode of "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives," he was impressed with the family vibes and the killer lobster, shrimp, and mussels on the menu. Open until just before midnight during the week and 2:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, it's perfect for a group. Why? If one person wants pancakes, someone's in the mood for surf-and-turf, and there's that one person that's just in the mood for a whole pie, this place has everyone covered.
http://www.broadwaydiner1.com/
(410) 631-5666
6501 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224
Massachusetts: Bova's Bakery in Boston
You'll often hear Bova's Bakery mentioned as serving some of the Boston delicacies that locals say you just can't skip. A staple since 1926, it's perfected a tiramisu that has gotten national attention as one of America's best, and it's open 24/7 to satisfy all those late-night cravings. The lobster tail pastries are also a must-try, and so are the cannoli. (Try the pistachio!)
(617) 523-5601
134 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113
Michigan: Duly's Place in Detroit
There's no doubt you can head to Duly's Place for one of the best hot dogs in the state. Duly's Place was featured on "Parts Unknown" and earned high praise from Anthony Bourdain, and he's not the only fan — this place has been beloved since it opened in 1921. There's something about a coney dog with perfectly seasoned chili that hits differently at midnight. Fortunately, it's open 24 hours a day.
https://dulysplaceconeyisland.zoyaf.com/
(313) 554-3076
5458 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209
Minnesota: LITT Pinball Bar in Minneapolis
It's possible that the only thing better than a place with great late-night eats is a place where you can also play any one of around 50 pinball machines. You'll find it at LITT Pinball Bar, along with food options, like best-ever cheese curds, gourmet hot dogs, tasty burgers, and a stellar beer selection, that remain perfect as the night creeps toward a 2 a.m. closing.
(612) 236-4089
2021 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Mississippi: Fondren Public in Jackson
Nestled firmly in Jackson's ultra-creative and trendy Fondren neighborhood, this place is, unsurprisingly, also ultra-creative and trendy. Fondren Public has earned best-of-Jackson awards, winning over guests with outstanding drinks and a ton of games to play. Grab some pizza, and stay until midnight from Monday to Thursday and 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
https://www.facebook.com/fondrenpublic/
(769) 216-2589
2765 Old Canton Rd, Jackson, MS 39216
Missouri: Tay's Burger Shack in North Kansas City
Get to Tay's Burger Shack before midnight from Sundays to Thursdays and by 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays for burgers regularly named some of the best in the city. Cattle are pasture-raised (Tay's is on a first-name basis with the farmer), and fries are hand-cut and fried in beef tallow ... the way nature intended. Opt for chili cheese fries, the house orange soda, and any of the juicy smashburgers.
(816) 541-8282
1019 Armour Rd, North Kansas City, MO 64116
Montana: Mr. Burritos in Bozeman
Mr. Burritos has a few locations around Bozeman, and it's commonly mentioned as a contender for the best burrito around. The spot at 2631 West Main Street is open around-the-clock for serious late-night cravings. The pollo asado is excellent, and so are any of the enchiladas. You could also try the fajita burrito for delectably juicy chicken and perfectly cooked onions and peppers.
Multiple locations
Nebraska: Ali Baba Gyros in Lincoln
Lincoln takes gyros seriously, and if you're looking for a late-night fix, look no further than Ali Baba Gyros. Family-owned and operated since 1979, it's a front-runner for the best eats in the city. Hours seem to vary, but expect massively portioned gyros with fresh ingredients, flavorful meats, and outstanding tzatziki sauce up to around 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. depending on the day.
(402) 435-2615
112 N 14th St, Lincoln, NE 68508
Nevada: Starboard Tack in Las Vegas
There are a ton of late-night options in Vegas, of course, but Starboard Tack isn't just lauded for serving the best Mai Tai in the city. It has the largest rum selection in the state and is a 24/7 time capsule that captures the feel of vintage Vegas. The fish and chips are a favorite along with the oysters, and don't skip the crab rangoon dip.
https://www.starboardtackvegas.com/
(702) 684-5769
2601 Atlantic St, Las Vegas, NV 89121
New Hampshire: Strange Brew Tavern in Manchester
Strange Brew Tavern is Manchester's award-winning brewpub, and it's gotten a ton of accolades for being one of the best bars around for craft beer, live music, and burgers worth driving for. It's open until 1 a.m., and there's a good chance you'll find trivia or an open mic night on the schedule for entertainment. Standout meals include Cajun pasta, chicken wraps, salmon, and jambalaya.
https://strangebrewtavern.net/
(603) 666-4292
88 Market St, Manchester, NH 03101
New Jersey: Destination Dogs in New Brunswick
Will you have the best hot dog of your life at Destination Dogs? Plenty of customers say they have. Dogs from all over the world present a variety that feels endless, but there are favorites, like the Rocky Bal-Boar-A, with Italian sausage, sliced steak, cheese sauce, and peppers. You'll have until 2 a.m. Thursday through Sunday; otherwise, get there by midnight.
(732) 993-1016
101 Paterson St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
New Mexico: Frontier Restaurant in Albuquerque
Frontier Restaurant is open daily from 5 a.m. to midnight, and for years, it's been mentioned as one of the must-stop spots in Albuquerque. Green chile is front and center on a burrito-, enchilada-, and burger-filled menu that has earned this greasy spoon a ton of love. The green chile stew remains a favorite, too.
https://www.frontierrestaurant.com/
(505) 266-0550
2400 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
New York: Miss Korea BBQ in New York City
Martha Stewart might love a late-night hot dog when she's in the Big Apple, but let's give a shoutout to Miss Korea BBQ. Open 24 hours a day, it has an à la carte menu that allows you to curate your perfect meal at any time. It's been an all-day hotspot since 2009, and the sides are just as outstanding as the meats. Those are a win, from the pork belly to the beef tongue and brisket.
(212) 594-4963
10 West 32nd St, New York, NY 10001
North Carolina: Midnight Diner in Charlotte
Charlotte's 24/7 Midnight Diner is a favorite in North Carolina, getting recognition as a can't-miss spot in the state as well as being one of the nation's best examples of a classic American diner. Handmade burgers are created fresh every day, and what's even better at midnight? If you thought of chicken and waffles, you're covered there, too.
https://midnightdinercharlotte.com/
(980) 207-3641
420 East Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28202
North Dakota: Dempsey's Public House in Fargo
Dempsey's Public House is open until 2 a.m. daily and has regular specials running that can score you a free hot dog with a purchase. It's the perfect spot for hanging with friends for a relaxing night out, and the tacos are pretty scrumptious, too.
(701) 235-5913
226 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Camp Washington Chili in Cincinnati
Camp Washington Chili has been around for more than 80 years, and it's easy to see why. It's open 24 hours every day except Sundays, and if there was anything that was made to be a late-night meal, it's bold, flavorful, meaty chili ladled over spaghetti, fries, or hot dogs. There's no such thing as too much cheese, and it's been recognized by the Smithsonian as one of the nation's great culinary landmarks.
https://campwashingtonchili.com/
(513) 541-0061
3005 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45225
Oklahoma: Guyutes in Oklahoma City
Creativity is the name of the game at Guyutes, with a hippie-themed vibe. It got some serious press when it opened with a focus on fun and funky versions of traditional dishes. The restaurant is open until 2 a.m., serving standouts like a falafel burrito, pork belly on wontons, and a poutine wrap.
(405) 702-6960
730 NW 23rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73103
Oregon: Reel M Inn in Portland
Portland's Reel M Inn might be a fishing-themed dive, but it's the fried chicken that has catapulted this place into fame. Open until 2:30 a.m. every day, it's everything you want in a late-night stop: It's fun, doesn't take itself too seriously, and the fried chicken really is to die for. There might be a bit of a wait, but it's worth it.
(503) 231-3880
2430 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
Pennsylvania: McGillin's Olde Ale House in Philadelphia
Restaurants don't get much more iconic than McGillin's Olde Ale House — Philadelphia's oldest tavern that has been serving up brews since Abraham Lincoln was elected. Night owls can order some outstanding Irish-inspired dishes until 1 a.m. daily and stay until 2 a.m. The cheesesteak is appropriately delicious, but you shouldn't overlook the shepherd's pie, roast beef sandwiches, or fish and chips.
(215) 735-5562
1310 Drury St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Rhode Island: Olneyville New York System in Providence
Olneyville New York System has a location in Cranston, but for late-night hours, head to Providence. There, you'll find the hot weiners that are sometimes called the state's best food served until 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 a.m. every other day. One of the restaurants awarded the James Beard Foundation 2014 America's Classics, you can count on delicious dogs on steamed buns with a flavor bomb of toppings like meaty sauce, onions, and mustard. Don't skip the coffee milk.
https://www.olneyvillenewyorksystem.com/
(401) 621-9500
18 Plainfield St, Providence, RI 02909
South Carolina: Carmella's Cafe & Dessert Bar in Charleston and Greenville
Both locations of Carmella's Cafe & Dessert Bar are open until midnight every day. Delicious desserts have especially gotten this spot plenty of positive press and fans who love specialties like the cannoli (and cannoli cake), the peanut butter cake, and a killer espresso martini. Grab a seat outside, and watch the world go by.
https://carmellasdessertbar.com/
Multiple locations
South Dakota: Murphy's Pub & Grill in Rapid City
Murphy's Pub & Grill has been a Rapid City go-to for more than 80 years. The kitchen is open until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, midnight Friday and Saturday, and 9 p.m. on Sunday, while the bar is open even later. Taking pride in house-made meals and a stellar beer selection, be sure to ask about the hidden speakeasy, and don't overlook the buffalo meatloaf.
https://murphyspubandgrill.com/home/
(605) 791-2244
510 9th St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Tennessee: Skull's Rainbow Room in Nashville
You expect Nashville to have some amazing late-night music venues, and to find one of the best, look no further than Skull's Rainbow Room. Order until 11 p.m. and stay until 2 a.m., and enjoy highly recommended dishes like prime rib, lobster bisque, or the rack of lamb. Add in live jazz, burlesque shows, and incredible cocktails, and it makes sense that this has been a popular place since 1948.
https://www.skullsrainbowroom.com/
(615) 810-9631
222 Printers Alley, Nashville, TN 37201
Texas: Hongdae 33 Korean BBQ in Houston
Honestly, Hongdae 33 had us at "all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ." Get there by 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and you'll be all set to enjoy an absolute AYCE feast for — at the time of this writing — $36 per person. Portions are modest, and it encourages you to try a wide variety of dishes, from delicious octopus and brisket to beef tongue, short ribs, and pork belly. Meanwhile, the outdoor seating options bring a whole vibe.
(346) 980-8106
9889 Bellaire Blvd, #D-229, Houston, TX 77036
Utah: Franklin Ave Cocktails & Kitchen in Salt Lake City
Franklin Ave Cocktails & Kitchen promises dishes that balance between satisfying and upscale. Order a Wagyu burger or Wagyu steak. Don't skip the highly recommended deviled eggs and loaded potatoes, either, and you'll know why it's mentioned as being one of the best restaurants at any time of the day. It's open until 1 a.m., but you'll have to be over 21 years of age.
(385) 831-7560
231 South Edison St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Vermont: Mule Bar in Winooski
Those who find their way to Winooski's Mule Bar will find a packed spot praised for its beer selection and outstanding pub food. It's open until midnight Friday and Saturday and 11 p.m. the rest of the week. Don't skip the joint's poutine. The chicken sandwiches and fries also come highly recommended, and enjoying cocktails while sitting outside is a must.
(802) 399-2020
38 Main St, Winooski, VT 05404
Virginia: Texas Tavern in Roanoke
It's American classics all day, every day at the Texas Tavern, and it's been that way since 1930. There has been no shortage of press and features done on this tiny spot, and it's long been lauded for serving some of the best chili dogs, egg-and-cheese burgers, and outstanding breakfast options at affordable prices. It's open 24 hours a day, and while there's limited seating, it's delicious in the way that only an old-school hole-in-the-wall place can be.
(540) 342-4825
114 W Church Ave, Roanoke, VA 24011
Washington: Jules Maes Saloon in Seattle
Ask Seattle locals where they go for late-night meals, and you're likely to hear Jules Maes Saloon get a shoutout. The party keeps going until 2 a.m. every night at this historic spot — and that's no exaggeration, as it boasts being the oldest bar in Seattle. No restaurant stays around for more than 100 years without being something special, and you'll find live music, drag shows, incredible cocktails, and larger-than-life mozzarella sticks that have to be seen to be believed. (Burgers are great, too!)
https://www.julesmaessaloon.com/
(206) 420-7715
5919 Airport Way South, Seattle, WA 98108
West Virginia: The Omelet Shoppe in Parkersburg and Beckley
When you can get a hearty, delicious, and filling breakfast at a place 24/7, there doesn't have to be any frills, bells, or whistles to keep people coming back. The Omelet Shoppe's two West Virginia locations have been catering to the state's night owls and travelers for more than four decades, serving killer biscuits and gravy and perfect omelets that come right out of the open kitchens. It's made even better by wonderful coffee and friendly service.
https://www.theomeletshoppe.com/
Multiple locations
Wisconsin: Shawarma King in Milwaukee
Shawarma was made for late-night meals. When you're in Milwaukee, head to Shawarma King for some fan-favorite eats. The falafel might be a bestseller, but you're not going to go wrong with the shawarma mixed plate, either. You'll have until 2:30 a.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and until 12:30 a.m. every other day for super-delicious, fresh food that comes out with blinding speed. The hummus is perfection, and the wings are tasty, too.
https://www.shawarmakingeast.com/
(414) 702-1420
2713 N Bremen St, Milwaukee, WI 53212
Wyoming: Bin22 in Jackson Hole
Bin22 closes at 10 p.m., which is a little earlier than most of the restaurants we've talked about so far, but as far as late-night dining options in Wyoming go, this one's a standout. You'll make your way through a liquor store to get there, and you'll find tapas-style plates that are the perfect way to try a variety of unfailingly amazing dishes. Anything with mozzarella is a win, and the wine list is extraordinary.
https://bin22jacksonhole.com/index.php
(307) 739-9463
200 West Broadway, Jackson Hole, WY 83001
Methodology
There are a lot of options out there for outstanding late-night dining, so in order to pick the best, we looked for more than just a great menu. After starting with recommendations from social media, like Reddit, and review sites, such as Yelp, we looked for the places that have been around for decades and are frequently name-dropped as being an important part of the communities they serve. We also looked for award-winning dishes and food, buzzy press, and a commitment to things like ever-changing and seasonal menus, locally sourced ingredients, and equally impressive drink selections.