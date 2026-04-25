The Best Late Night Food Spot In Every US State

There's something about a late-night meal that hits different, isn't there? Maybe it's the fact that your time is more often your own late at night. The phone is less likely to ring, you're less likely to get a last-minute, ultra-important request to deal with some emergency, and bosses, teachers, professors, and other authority figures have clocked out. It's just you and your sweet, secret munchies.

There are definitely some snacks that take the cake for filling those middle-of-the-night cravings, and you can't beat lemon shortbread cookies, air fryer mozzarella sticks, or even a stack of buttermilk pancakes. But what about those nights you're getting out of a concert, heading home from a gaming session with friends, or just not in the mood for cooking? We wanted to know what late-night spots in every state were serving up the best eats, and we certainly weren't disappointed.

We didn't restrict our search to any particular kind of food, but in order to make our list, we looked for places that had — of course — late-night hours, which meant being open until at least 11 p.m. The very best had a well-thought-out menu that wasn't just randomly put together and got rave reviews for providing delicious food and good service at a time when many people might be drifting off to dreamland. So, here's where to go.