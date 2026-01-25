Where I Go For The Best Late-Night Eats In Seattle
I've lived in Seattle for almost eight years now (and I've written about the food scene here for most of it), and I must share something that isn't common knowledge to outsiders: Seattle isn't much of a late-night town. Unlike New York City or the title of that famous Tom Hanks movie, we very much do sleep here in the Emerald City. That's not to say there isn't a ton of stuff to do here, but the bulk of it is designed around earlier crowds.
From talking with friends who've lived here a lot longer than me, this is just how it's always been. Sure, you can always grab a Seattle dog from a street vendor in the late hours of the night (depending on where you are), but finding a sit-down dining spot after 10 p.m. requires more effort. The good news is there is an evening scene for those who seek it out, and I'm talking about full meals, not just bar snacks. I'm in my 30s now and don't revolve my life around going out at night like younger me used to, but every now and then, the late-night cravings hit — when they do, they hit hard. Fortunately, I've discovered several places that serve the perfect hunger remedies until midnight and beyond.
Red Star Taco Bar serves amazing late-night chorizo tacos
Seattle's busy Fremont neighborhood is a rarer corner of the city that actually does have quite a few late-night bars and eateries. This one stands out as not just an awesome spot to get food until 12 a.m., but also as one of the city's best taquerias. I first came here with some friends after a nearby comedy show, and the chorizo taco absolutely blew my mind with how tasty it was. I've been coming back ever since, regardless of whether or not I already have plans in the area.
I've since tried the tequila lime chicken, catfish, and bang bang cauliflower tacos. Although they're all delicious, I have to say the chorizo ones remain my go-to. Seriously; this may sound dramatic, but I can't stress enough how good these are. I live near multiple taco places in my own neighborhood, and even some closer late-night spots, but I keep making the trek to Fremont just for Red Star and its chorizo tacos. The late-night happy hour that starts at 10 p.m. only makes it more enticing since you can get three of these babies for $11 — a steal in Seattle! Oh, and the margarita slushies pair perfectly with them; you can make great margarita slushies at home with the right blender techniques, but I doubt anyone can make chorizo tacos as tasty as Red Star.
Red Star Taco Bar is located at 513 N 36th St, Seattle, WA.
Big Mario's soothes hunger with pizza slices until 2 a.m.
As I learned early on after moving to Seattle, this city truly loves its small, local chains. You won't see a single Applebee's or TGI Friday's within city limits, but you will see much smaller restaurants with a few locations scattered across different neighborhoods. One such example also happens to be one of my favorite pizza places in Seattle: Big Mario's.
I fell in love with the small chain's "Frelard" (an unofficial district between the Fremont and Ballard neighborhoods) location before I even tried the delicious pizza, thanks to it being lined nostalgically with VHS tapes and paneled like an old diner. But, if we're looking at the absolute best late-night location for pizza, I have to give it to the Big Mario's in Capitol Hill. Sandwiched between bars and nightclubs on a busy street, it's a spot I've ended more than a few evenings at.
The pizza always satisfies and, yes, it's the closest thing to New York-style pizza you can find in Seattle. I still love the other locations, but I have occasionally run into some burned crusts at them. Meanwhile, I've been to the Capitol Hill one probably 20 times, and the 'za is always on point. Plus, there's another big pro for Seattle late nighters: If you find yourself partying just a bit too late to grab a slice inside the restaurant before it closes at 2 a.m., there's still a by-the-slice street window that goes until 3 a.m.
Big Mario's New York Style Pizza is located at 1009 E. Pike St., Seattle, WA.
A Pizza Mart offers alternative late-night pizza vibes
As someone raised on East Coast pies, I prefer the slices at Big Mario's for my late-night pizza fix. However, I can't help but love another small Seattle pizza chain as its own late-night hangout. First, the menu at A Pizza Mart is more expansive, with salads, calzones, and sandwiches alongside pizza (which, again, isn't as good as Big Mario's, but it still satisfies). There's also a full bar, which comes with a pretty decent draft list.
A Pizza Mart also has several locations, most of them open until at least 2 a.m. My favorite is the one in the University District. To start, it has a comfortable lounge with booths, red lighting, and amusing paint-by-numbers animal pictures decorating the walls. It also feels welcoming to all ages. Since I'm no longer a college student, I don't really like venturing out further south in the heart of the U-District, where even just walking on the sidewalk is enough to make one feel ancient. But this A Pizza Mart is in a somewhat quieter area, it's open until shockingly late (past 3 a.m. most nights), and I can enjoy a calzone and a beer peacefully without feeling out of place.
A-Pizza Mart is located at 5240 University Way, NE, Seattle, WA.
The Blarney Stone is a downtown dive for post-show eats
I first found myself at downtown's Blarney Stone Pub after a concert at the neighboring Showbox Theater, one of downtown's main venues. Blarney Stone Pub is an Irish bar, as you may have guessed from the name, but I was surprised to find it was also a fantastic late-night eatery since it's open until 2 a.m. It's not just late-night bites; it also has a pretty robust menu with appetizers and dinner entrees.
There's some American fare, such as burgers, sliders, fries, and Buffalo chicken, in addition to Irish pub standards, such as bangers and mash, but I recommend the stuffed mushrooms or the Donegal Bay chicken for some more unique flavors. Plus, they're just downright good. The Donegal Bay chicken also comes with mashed potatoes and a super-savory house gravy. I actually had the shepherd's pie the first time I came here, which was exactly as homey and satisfying as I wanted it to be, but my repeat visits after other nearby events have proven the mushrooms and the chicken to be the standouts.
When I just want a Guinness (which you should always order at an Irish pub, by the way) and some standard pub bites, I drop into any one of Seattle's other Irish bars, but when I'm craving genuinely good Irish bar food late in the evening, or just looking for a cozy meal after a Showbox concert, nothing else is going to come close.
The Blarney Stone Pub and Restaurant is located at 1416 1st Ave, Seattle, WA.
Jules Maes Saloon has great late night food
I used to work in the city's historic Georgetown neighborhood, but it took a while to realize what a hidden gem Jules Maes Saloon really is. It actually wasn't until I went out with some friends at another bar nearby and then found myself suddenly hungry around 11 p.m. that I discovered this place's solid late night food menu.
In addition to being open until 2 a.m. and serving food right up until close, this place is one of the oldest bars in Seattle. A few places around here claim to be the "oldest," of course, and it's unclear exactly which one wins, but I have learned that Jules Maes is bonafide pre-Prohibition. You can feel the history the minute you step inside since a lot of the furnishings and even the walls look like they've stood strong for many decades. The menu here isn't anything crazy; it's classic American pub fare with tator tots, mozzarella sticks, sammies, beer-battered cheese curds, and some tasty dips, but it's the exact kind of stuff that's perfect at the end of a late night out.
Jules Maes Saloon is located at 5919 Airport Wy S., Seattle, WA.