The Absolute Best Hot Dog In Every Single State
From baseball games to backyard barbecues, camping trips to summertime lunches, few foods are as all-American as the hot dog. It has been a beloved fixture across the United States since immigrants from Germany and other European countries started selling them in the New York City and Chicago areas. It began in the late 1800s, and the glizzy has since gone nationwide. Americans love hot dogs so much that they eat up to 20 billion of them a year ... and that number is projected to go up over the next decade.
Although you can find hot dogs in every corner of America, many states, cities, and regions have their own unique riffs and different styles. These variations can range from the type or brand of sausage used to toppings to even what kind of bun it goes on. The Chicago dog and New York dog are arguably among the best known, but the list is endless, from hot dogs with cream cheese in Seattle to Sonoran-style in Arizona. Since Americans take their hot dogs seriously, each state has its favorite spot where they can either enjoy their own regional riff, find comfort in familiar tastes from other parts of the country, or get experimental. From surprise twists to beloved styles, these are the best hot dog joints to try in every state across America.
Alabama: Chris' Famous Hotdog from Chris' Famous Hotdogs
Founded in 1917 by Christopher Anastasios Katechis (a.k.a., Mr. Chris), Chris' Famous Hotdogs has been a Montgomery staple for over a century. The secret to its success? It's in the sauce ... quite literally. The signature Chris Famous Hotdog — a sausage in a bun with onions, mustard, and sauerkraut — comes covered in chili sauce. A closely-guarded family secret, the exact recipe is only known to a handful of people. Beloved by the people of Alabama (in a reader poll for Al.com, Chris' Famous Hotdogs was voted the No. 1 hot dog in the state), the company also champions itself as Montgomery's oldest family-owned and operated eatery.
(334) 265-6850
138 Dexter Ave, Montgomery, AL 36104
Alaska: Alaskan Reindeer Sausage Hot Dog from Yeti Dogs
If you ever find yourself up north in the Last Frontier state, you have to try a reindeer hot dog. A mix of reindeer meat with pork or beef, it's the quintessential sausage of Alaska, and usually comes served with Coca-Cola-glazed grilled onions and mustard. The best place to find one? Yeti Dogs in Anchorage. Hailed as one of the best food trucks in America by Food Network, Yeti Dogs serves up its reindeer hot dogs (which you can get with the traditional fixings or customize to your liking) year-round out of its shiny silver food truck, dubbed the "Yeti Containment Vehicle."
Arizona: Hot Dog Estilo Sonora from El Caprichoso
The Sonoran-style hot dog — a loaded behemoth consisting of a bacon-wrapped hot dog topped with pinto beans, onions, tomatoes, and condiments like mayonnaise, mustard, and jalapeño salsa, served on a bolillo bun — hails from Sonora, Mexico. However, it's become the unofficial hot dog of Arizona. While street vendors abound in cities like Tucson and Phoenix, El Caprichoso is top dog. This Phoenix-based spot has been serving up these bad boys since 1989, with a near-perfect five-star review on Google and shout-outs from the Phoenix New Times as the paper's go-to for Sonoran-style dogs.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: Chicago-style Beef Hot Dog from The Original ScoopDog
Ranked one of the best places to get a hot dog in central Arkansas by Yelp, The Original ScoopDog slings Chicago-style hot dogs and creamy frozen custard out of a cute red, white, and blue stand in North Little Rock. While they have a range of hot dog styles on offer — from Frito chili dogs to Kansas City dogs — nothing beats a classic Chicago dog: a 100% pure beef Red Hot frank with relish, onions, pickles, tomatoes, mustard, relish, sport peppers, and celery salt, all stuffed into a hot dog bun.
(501) 753-5407
5508 John F. Kennedy Blvd, North Little Rock, AR 72116
California: Chili Dog from Chronis Famous Sandwich Shop
Home to some of the country's best food cities, finding the best hot dog in California is a tall order. However, ask some locals, and one name comes up consistently: Chronis. Located in Los Angeles, Chronis Famous Sandwich Shop has been around since 1945 and makes a mean chili dog, covering its snappy sausages in house-made chili. Housed in an old-school diner on Whittier Boulevard, dining here feels like stepping back in time. "The chili is soooo good," raves one Redditor.
(323) 728-7806
5825 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90022
Colorado: Chicago-style Hot Dog from Mustard's Last Stand
"They do my favorite Chicago dog outside of Chicago," says one person on Reddit about Mustard's Last Stand, Colorado's go-to for Chicago-style glizzies with locations in Boulder and Denver. High praise, indeed, and warranted — the outfit was founded by Chicago native Dan Polovin. Moving to the Centennial State and hearing locals complain of being unable to find a proper Chicago-style dog, he took matters into his own hands. Along with the traditional Vienna Beef sausage, it comes with all the standard toppings. You can even get a "double dog" if you're extra hungry after a hike in the Rockies.
Multiple locations
Connecticut: Blackie's Hot Dog from Blackie's Hot Dog Stand
The best hot dog in the Constitution State comes from Blackie's Hot Dog Stand in Cheshire. Neon signs illuminate this roadside eatery, which has been around since 1928, making it a true Connecticut institution. The signature hot dog comes topped with just three things: brown mustard, ketchup, and Blackie's famous house-made hot pepper relish. Even the hot dogs are distinct, made with the company's own recipe and encased in a natural skin casing.
(203) 669-1819
2200 Waterbury Rd., Cheshire, CT 06410
Delaware: Foot-long Dog at The Dog House Grill
Being in the dog house is a good thing at Delaware's top hot dog spot. A roadside diner in New Castle that's been slinging glizzies since 1952, The Dog House Grill has a loyal following among Delaware residents for its foot-long hot dog. Size aside, diners praise the quality of the meat and buns, making these hot dogs stand out above the rest. For the famous foot-long dogs, you can add your own toppings like house relish, and the grill's chili dog is also a favorite.
(302) 328-5380
1200 N Dupont Hwy, New castle, DE 19720
Florida: Mel's Special from Mel's Hot Dogs
What goes great with a Florida beach day? A Mel's Special from Mel's Hot Dogs in Tampa, the Sunshine State's favorite spot for hot dogs. The Mel's Special is essentially a riff on the Chicago-style dog, with a Vienna Beef hot dog served on a poppy-seed bun with mustard, onions, sauerkraut, pickles, and relish. Crucially, though, it leaves off the tomatoes, sport peppers, and celery salt.
(813) 985-8000
4136 E. Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL 33617
Georgia: Chili Dog from Brandi's World Famous Hot Dogs
You've likely had chili dogs before, but have you had Georgia's best chili dog at Brandi's World Famous Hot Dogs? The Peach State may be famous for its signature fruit, but hot dog lovers will want to hit up this beloved old-school diner eatery in Marietta for its raved-about chili dogs. Spicy chili, chopped onions, and yellow mustard are heaped on top of a sausage and bun with an additional topping of sweet coleslaw as a recommended bonus.
Brandi's World Famous Hot Dogs
770-422-3681
1377 Church St. Ext NE, Marietta, GA 30062
Hawaii: Hawaiian-style Puka Dog from Puka Dogs
In Hawaii, the signature hot style is the puka dog: a Polish sausage stuffed into the center of a fresh roll with garlic lemon sauce and tropical condiments like pineapple relish. Puka Dog, on Kauai, comes highly recommended by islanders. Puka dogs are especially fun as you can choose how spicy you want your garlic lemon sauce, and you can also add Hawaiian mustard.
(808) 742-6044
2100 Hoone Rd., Poipu Beach Park, Koloa, HI 96756
Idaho: Saucey Dog from Scotty's Hot Dogs
Sometimes, simple is best. Case in point: a no-frills but delicious beef hot dog from Scotty's Hot Dogs in Boise, Idaho. It's the top-rated hot dog spot in Boise on Yelp where one review declares it to serve the "best hot dog on the planet." Scotty's stands out with its tasty sausages and signature Scotty Sauce. The Saucey Dog is the move here: a Polish or beef sausage with your choice of the Scotty Sauce, ketchup, or mustard. Simple, but clearly a crowd-pleaser.
(208) 861-3267
Illinois: Regular Hot Dog from Gene and Jude's
Home to Chicago and its namesake Chicago dog, Illinois is heaven for hot dog enthusiasts and has no shortage of great spots to grab a glizzy. Gene and Jude's — which has been around since 1946 — consistently comes out on top. It has been declared one of the best hot dogs in the entire United States for its signature with onions, mustard, relish, and sport peppers. The River Grove eatery boasts nearly 13,000 reviews on Google, and it's received awards as one of America's top dogs from Reader's Digest.
(708) 452-7634
2720 N. River Road, Grove, IL 60171
Indiana: Coney Island Hot Dog from Fort Wayne's Famous Coney Island
Boasting over 5,000 reviews on Google, Fort Wayne's Famous Coney Island takes top honors for the best hot dog in Indiana. Touted as the oldest Coney stand in America, this historic eatery — which has been around since 1914 — serves up a $1.95 Coney Dog: a grilled frank on a steamed bun with chopped onions, mustard, and homemade Coney sauce. An honorable mention also goes to Garcia's, which gets stellar word-of-mouth reviews for its classic-but-tasty dogs.
Fort Wayne's Famous Coney Island
(260) 424-2997
131 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802
Iowa: Chicago-style Dog from the Flying Wienie
Come to this beloved Cedar Rapids restaurant for its Chicago-style dogs, but stay for the fun, whimsical decor. Housed in a bright-red building, you'll instantly know you're in the right spot thanks to the plane parked on top of the eatery. Inside, aviation-themed decor abounds to match the Flying Wienie's theme. Get the Chicago dog with all the fixings, featuring Red Hot all-beef sausages. Between the great dogs and fun decorations, it's a local institution and fixture of the community.
(319) 861-3036
103 8th Avenue SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
Kansas: Chicago Dog from Morty's
You may have heard of Kansas City-style hot dogs, served with BBQ sauce and brisket burnt ends. However, these dogs hail from the Missouri side of Kansas City, where barbecue is king. On the Kansas side, top dog honors go to Morty's, a simple hot dog stand that residents swear serves up some of the best Chicago-style dogs you'll ever have. "Morty's is the best," reads one comment on a Reddit thread about where to find the best hot dogs in Kansas City, echoed by others calling the owner "awesome" and "super nice."
(802) 490-0004
1919 W. 43rd Ave, Ste C, Kansas City, KS 66103
Kentucky: Coney Island Dog from Dixie Chili
Looking for the best hot dog in the Bluegrass State? Look no further than Dixie Chili. A local chain that dates from the 1920s, those in the know highlight its Coney Island-style hot dog as a must-try. A sausage and bun come heaped with so much chili, mustard, and onions that you can barely see the hot dog itself. You can also get it with a mountain of shredded cheese on top.
Multiple locations
Louisiana: Rougarou Dog from Dat Dog
New Orleans is one of the best food cities in the country, so naturally, it's where you'll find Louisiana's top hot dog. With several locations around town, Dat Dog is one of Nola's most famous hot dog joints, with a wide range of options. For the best hot dog, try the Rougarou Dog. Featuring an alligator sausage, it's a delightful mix of local flavors and ingredients, with grilled onions, Creole mustard, tomatoes, jalapeños, bacon, and barbecue sauce.
Multiple locations
Maine: Red Hot Dog from Simones Hot Dog Stand
Simones Hot Dog Stand in Lewiston has a worldwide reputation for its bright-red hot dogs, with write-ups from top publications and visits from rock stars and politicians. It's been around since 1908, making it a beloved part of the Maine food landscape. Here is where you can try the classic Maine snappers, which are instantly recognizable for their vibrant red hue. Simones keeps things simple: a dog with a steamed bun and your choice of toppings or condiments.
(207) 782-8431
99 Chestnut St, Lewiston, ME 04240
Maryland: Coney Island Dog from G&A Restaurant
Top dog among hot dogs in Maryland goes to G&A Restaurant in White Marsh, which was featured on Food Network's "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" for its Coney Island dogs. Try the restaurant's "crazy meat concoction" — so-called by Guy Fieri — for yourself with a Coney Island hot dog topped with chili, onions, and mustard. Ann's Dari-Creme is another honorable mention for its deep-fried, foot-long chili dogs.
(443) 448-3218
11550 Philadelphia Rd, White Marsh, MD, 21162
Massachusetts: Classic Chili Hot Dog at George's Coney Island
Located in the town of Worcester, George's Coney Island is one of the Bay State's most iconic hot dog spots. First opened in 1918 as a lunch counter, this old-timey diner became George's Coney Island in 1929 and has been a treasured part of the local food scene ever since. Get the signature chili dog with a heaping helping of chili sauce and diced onions, with optional add-on condiments like ketchup or mustard.
(508)-753-4362
158 Southbridge St., Worcester, MA 01608
Michigan: Coney Dog at Duly's Place Coney Island
For over a century, Detroit residents have been sidling up to the lunch counter at Duly's Place for its affordable menu of casual, no-fuss fare like breakfast platters and cheeseburgers. But this old-school joint is especially well-known for its coney dogs, which come with chili, onions, and mustard. Duly's even received the stamp of approval from the one and only Anthony Bourdain; the diner appeared on an episode of his TV show "Parts Unknown."
(313) 554-3076
5458 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209
Minnesota: Chicago Dog at Uncle Franky's
If you have a hankering for a Chicago Dog while in the Twin Cities area, locals will likely point you in the direction of Uncle Franky's. Situated in Northeast Minneapolis, Uncle Franky's serves up a wide range of wieners, but Chicago-style hot dogs are definitely its specialty. It gets the full "dragged through the garden" treatment with tomatoes, sports peppers, green relish, onion, pickles, and mustard. A special "secret seasoning" is added for a little twist.
(612) 455-2181
728 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Mississippi: Chili Dog from Ward's
Served with a hearty helping of homemade chili, the Chili Dog is one of the menu highlights at Ward's, a small fast food chain with locations throughout Mississippi. The chili itself is the highlight; locals love it so much that there are entire Reddit threads dedicated to trying to figure out the recipe. Wash that dog down with some of the chain's famed house root beer as well.
Multiple locations
Missouri: St. Louis-style Hot Dog at Steve's Hot Dogs
Touted as being the home of the "official hot dog of St. Louis," Steve's Hot Dogs is the "wiener" for best hot dog in Missouri. Served in a fresh-baked bun from a local bakery, a Nathan's Famous hot dog gets piled high with bacon, banana peppers, grilled onions and peppers, provolone, and smoky pepper mustard to create the restaurant's classic offering, the St. Louis Dog. You'll also find Chicago dogs, chili dogs, and build-your-own options on the menu.
Multiple locations
Montana: Pizza Dawg at JJ's Dawg House
At the southern end of Flathead Lake, you'll find the tiny town of Polson, where a tiny green-and-yellow-striped shack serves up Montana's best hot dogs. JJ's Dawg House uses black angus bull dog sausages from its all-dog menu, which offers a wide variety of chili dogs plus creative specialties like the Boston Cream Cheese Dawg. But it's also well-known for its fun specials, most notably the cheese-and-pepperoni-covered Pizza Dawg.
(406) 250-9265
50377 Highway 93, Polson, MT 59860
Nebraska: Chili Willie at Willie Dogs
Willie Dogs, an Omaha spot, takes top dog in Nebraska for its signature Chili Willie hot dog, which owner Ryan Barry hopes will become the official hot dog of the city. A man on a mission to make the best hot dogs possible, Barry goes further than just homemade toppings and makes the sausages themselves, using natural casings and premium beef. Seasonal specials rotate throughout the year, but whenever the Willie is on the menu, that's the way to go.
Nevada: House Dog at Dirt Dog
Vegas is Nevada's culinary superstar, so it stands to reason it's also where you can find the top hot dog in the state. There are plenty of options for cheap but delicious hot dogs around town for a post-casino snack or on-the-go meal while walking the Strip. But top honors go to Dirt Dog, which hails from Los Angeles. Order the House Dog, which is a bacon-wrapped Nathan's all-beef sausage with grilled veggies, bacon bits, mayo, mustard, ketchup, and a house-made spread. The chili dog also comes highly recommended.
Multiple locations
New Hampshire: Classic Dog at The Dog House
Oversized 10- or 12-inch sausages extend out of house-made buns at The Dog House in Milford, which serves up the Granite State's favorite glizzy. Get a regular dog served your way with your choice of homemade toppings, or try a chili, kraut, or cheese dog.
786 Elm St., Milford, NH 03055
New Jersey: Ripper Hot Dog at Rutt's Hut
New Jersey residents take their hot dogs as seriously as their next-door neighbors in New York. The best in the state? That award goes to Rutt's Hut in Clifton. As the home of the famous "Ripper Hot Dog," that's the thing to order, which can come with chili, cheese, or both. The dog gets its name from the restaurant's signature frying style, which cracks open the casing and creates a "rip."
(973) 779-8615
417 River Rd, Clifton, NJ 07014
New Mexico: Chili Cheese Dog at Dog House Drive-in
Surprise, surprise; the best hot dog in New Mexico doesn't come with green chile. Instead, it's a classic chili cheese dog from an iconic eatery along Route 66 in Albuquerque: the Dog House Drive-in. The size of the foot-long sausage and buns is massive, and it's worth stopping to view the old-fashioned neon sign as well.
(505) 243-1019
1216 Central Ave, Albuquerque, NM 87102
New York: Classic Dog at Nathan's Famous
As one of the most hot dog-obsessed states in the nation, picking the best hot dog in New York may be impossible. New York City is home to one of the most iconic styles of hot dogs out there, plus famed spots like the classic Sabrett's carts and Gray's Papaya. However, nothing compares to getting a classic hot dog with mustard and sauerkraut at the one and only Nathan's Famous on Coney Island. As the classic NYC hot dog destination, it takes the cake.
Multiple locations
North Carolina: Carolina Dog at The Roast Grill Hot Weiners
Did you know that North Carolina has its own regional hot dog style? It's called the Carolina Dog, and comes with chili, onions, slaw, and mustard. And one of the best places to try them is at The Roast Grill in downtown Raleigh. This spot takes its hot dogs seriously; there's not a drop of ketchup to be found, and the rest of the menu just consists of a few dessert options in order to focus on making the best dog possible.
(919) 832-8292
7 S West St, Raleigh, NC, United States, North Carolina
North Dakota: Devo Dog at DogMahal DogHaus
Would you like a side of comic books or vinyl records to go with your hot dog? That's what you'll find at DogMahal DogHaus in Grand Forks, a hot dog eatery-slash comic book store and vinyl store. There are tons of great dogs to try, but you can't go wrong with a simple and classic hot dog that you can customize to your liking. Here, that's called the Devo Dog. But you can also find chili dogs and other fun combinations.
(701) 757-4000
305 N Washington St, Grand Forks, ND 58203
Ohio: Chili Dog at Dirty Frank's
Nearly 5,000 reviews on Google and an almost perfect five-star rating can't be wrong: Dirty Frank's is the best place to grab a hot dog in Ohio. You'll find several locations around Columbus, where a grocery store's worth of unique toppings grace the menu, from Boston baked beans to French fries. Start with a classic like the chili dog, which comes piled high with cheddar plus Coney sauce, yellow mustard, and onions.
Multiple locations
Oklahoma: Coney Island Dog from Coney Island
Coney Island has been a landmark of downtown Oklahoma City since the 1920s, and keeps things old-school with a blast-from-the-past interior and cash-only payment. The move here is the classic Coney Island dog, slathered with mustard, chili, and onions. You can also get it with cheese, if you prefer. Coney I-lander in Tulsa also gets shout-outs from Sooner State residents.
(405) 239-8568
428 W Main St., Oklahoma City, OK 73102
Oregon: Classic Hot Dog from Langlois Market
The Oregon Coast is famous for its sea stacks and rugged shoreline, but it's also where you'll find the state's best hot dog. Located in the tiny rural town of Langlois, Langlois Market serves up a simple but beloved dog that's become world-famous, made with a specially-prepared sausage and homemade sweet mustard.
(541) 348-2476
48444 US-101, Langlois, OR 97450
Pennsylvania: Chili Dog at MP Coney Island
If you love hot dogs, you'll be in hot dog heaven in the town of New Castle. This remote community has earned itself the nickname of the "Hot Dog Capital of the World" for its robust array of chili dog establishments, chief among them MP Coney Island. Around since 1923, this retro spot has made national news with its old-school styling and fantastic chili dogs.
Multiple locations
Rhode Island: Hot Weiner at Olneyville N.Y. System Restaurant
Olneyville N.Y. System Restaurant is a Rhode Island institution and such a beloved staple that it earned a James Beard Award. Located in Providence, Olneyville New York System Restaurant has been slinging hot wieners — natural-casing sausages made with pork, veal, and beef — since 1946. Toppings-wise, it comes with meat sauce, chopped onions, celery salt, and yellow mustard.
Olneyville N.Y. System Restaurant
Multiple locations
South Carolina: Chicago-style Dog at Skoogie's
Foodies of all bents flock to Mt. Pleasant in South Carolina for its fantastic food scene. But to find the Palmetto State's best hot dog, you'll have to look just outside the city in the Low Country town of Mount Pleasant. At Skoogie's, you can satisfy your craving for a quality Chicago dog in the middle of the South. You'll also find other Chicagoland classics like Italian beef.
(843) 884-0172
840 Coleman Blvd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464
South Dakota: Chicago Dog at Let Me Be Frank
Often, the best hot dogs come from the simplest settings. Case in point: Let Me Be Frank, which serves no-fuss hot dogs to the residents of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. "Let Me Be Frank has the best hot dog cart in town, with many kinds. Amazing Chicago dog!" says one Reddit poster.
Tennessee: Tennessee Dog at Cori's DogHouse
Cori's DogHouse in Mt. Juliet and Nashville isn't just distinct because it offers hot dogs in a variety of regional styles, but also because it serves them on a buttery New England roll as opposed to a traditional hot dog bun. The Tennessee comes with chili, cole slaw, onions, mustard, and relish. Tennessee residents agree it's worth the trip.
Multiple locations
Texas: Sonoran-style Hot Dog at T-Loc's
Texas is home to some of America's most diverse food cities, so finding the top hot dog here is a tall order. T-Loc's in Austin takes the cake, though. Helmed by a chef with experience at Michelin-starred restaurants, T-Loc's specializes in Sonoran-style dogs. The buns come packed with fillings, and the flavor and quality are top-tier.
Utah: Arizona Dog from Nana's Sonoran Hotdogs
Guy Fieri himself gave this Salt Lake City spot a shout-out, so you know you're in for a treat. The Arizona Dog is the move at Nana's Sonoran Hotdogs, with grilled onions, tomatoes, Flamin' Hot Cheetos, chiles, and nacho sauce. You can also get a classic Sonoran-style dog or other variations.
(623) 210-7320
7659 S Redwood Rd , West Jordan, UT 84088
Vermont: Regular Hot Dog at Beansie's Bus
During the summer months, Vermonters line up to get simple but tasty dogs from this bright yellow school, which has been slinging dogs, burgers, and other fast casual fare since 1944. You won't find crazy combos at Beansie's Bus, just high-quality glizzies featuring natural-casing sausages and Koffee Kup Bakery rolls.
(802) 343-7181
Battery Park, 1 Sherman St., Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: Half-Smoke at Weenie Beenie
Try a half-smoke sausage (a distinct style of hot dog that's made with half pork and half beef, and then smoked) at this old-school spot in Arlington. Weenie Beenie has been around since 1954, and you can get a half-smoke as just a standard hot dog or as a chili dog. Fun fact: David Grohl of the Foo Fighters named a song after this spot.
(703) 671-6661
2680 Shirlington Rd, Arlington, Virginia 22206
Washington: Seattle Dog at Al's Gourmet Sausages or Dog in the Park
When in Washington, you have to try the Evergreen State's regional hot dog riff, which is the Seattle Dog. It comes with caramelized onions and cream cheese, but don't knock it til you've tried it. There are tons of great carts and spots around Seattle, but Al's Gourmet Sausages is a local favorite. As a pop-up food stand, Al's has more variable hours, so you can also try the brick-and-mortar Dog in the Park as well, which claims to be the original spot for the Seattle Dog.
West Virginia: Spicy Hot Dog from Yann's Hot Dog
The spicy dog from Yann's Hot Dog Stand in Fairmont is so beloved by West Virginians, there's an entire Facebook group with over 6,000 members dedicated to it. The original owner has since passed, but his daughter is carrying on the legacy so more people can try West Virginia's favorite hot dog. Getting it with some chocolate milk on the side is the move.
(304) 366-8660
300 Washington St, Fairmont, WV 26554
Wisconsin: Chicago Dog at Martino's Chicago-Style Hot Dogs & Italian Beef
True to its name, Martino's Chicago-Style Hot Dogs & Italian Beef brings a taste of the Windy City to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The popular Chicago dog comes with all the standard fixings, and you can get a variety of sausages from regular to foot-long to jalapeño cheddar. If you're not in the mood for a Chicago dog, you'll find other options as well.
Martino's Chicago-Style Hot Dogs & Italian Beef
(414) 281-5580
1215 W. Layton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53221
Wyoming: Foot-long Hot Dog at Phil's Dog Shak
Wyoming's best hot dogs can be found at Phil's Dog Shak in the town of Riverton in western Wyoming. It's worth going out of your way to this laidback stand, though, as its simple but tasty foot-long dogs are a hit with the local community and make for a great roadside lunch.
(307) 851-2694
Corner of 7th + Main S, Riverton, WY 82501
Methodology
Trying to find the best hot dog in all 50 states is a lot of ground to cover, even for a voracious eater and traveler like myself. Here's how I approached this list. First, I considered my own travels and dining experiences, thinking about when I had visited famous hot dog destinations like Chicago and New York City. Which places were recommended to me? Which spots had I heard about the most? Which restaurants lived up to the hype?
I then compared my personal experience to an extensive amount of research, looking at Google reviews, articles from local and national outlets, Reddit threads, food industry awards, and review sites. I tried to focus on finding a restaurant in each state that represented a regional style, but that wasn't always feasible. If I couldn't determine what the "best hot dog" was based on taste or flavor or distinct style (which are subjective metrics), I considered cultural value and heritage; places that were local institutions and icons, like Nathan's Famous.
I also focused on simplicity. A good hot dog should stand on its own without all the bells and whistles: quality sausage, good bun, and, if needed, fresh, tasty toppings. So I looked more for the best representations of regional styles or places that locals loved based on quality alone.