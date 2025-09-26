10 Restaurants Marilyn Monroe Dined At In Los Angeles

Marilyn Monroe was one of those actresses who was absolutely magnetic onscreen. From the lovable "Sugar Kane" Kowalczyk in "Some Like It Hot" to her more serious turn in the noirish "Niagara," her roles have become some of the best-known of the 20th century. Many of the films she was in are now considered to be some of the greatest made, and even the ones that aren't are still classics.

Monroe was open about what she liked to eat. In a 1952 essay for "Pageant" magazine, she detailed a protein-heavy diet that she said others thought was strange. Among her regular daily foods were things like raw eggs mixed into warm milk for breakfast and meat for dinner. She also admitted to loving carrots and the hot fudge sundaes from a particular ice cream shop. In fact, she frequented several restaurants in the Los Angeles area, particularly in what's now the city of West Hollywood. If you're a Monroe fan and have always wondered what it would be like to trace her steps through L.A.'s culinary world, here's a list of 10 restaurants that she loved to dine at.