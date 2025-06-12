Martha Stewart Loves A Late Night Hot Dog From This NYC Institution
Martha Stewart may be a lifestyle mogul famous for her home cooking, whose favorite dish is fish tartare with caviar, but that doesn't mean she doesn't ever indulge in fast food. In a 2017 interview with Bon Appétit, Stewart revealed that after a long day of work in the city, if she skipped dinner, she'd have her driver take her to Papaya King for a hot dog at 11 p.m. "That's an evil thing I do," she quipped. Stewart's typical order? Two hot dogs topped with mustard and sauerkraut.
Located on the Upper East Side, Papaya King is an icon in the world of New York City hot dogs, dating back to the 1930s. Constantine "Gus" Poulos, an immigrant from Athens, Greece, founded Papaya King as a tropical fruit juice bar. It wasn't until 1939 that the establishment started offering its beloved hot dogs. The landmark restaurant's hot dogs are supplied by Sabrett, the brand behind New York-style hot dogs. While you can find Sabrett hot dogs at carts all around the Big Apple, the company's recipe for Papaya King is a special customized version you can't get anywhere else.
Martha Stewart has always loved hot dogs
Martha Stewart shared in the same Bon Appétit interview that her family didn't have the money to go to restaurants, but she and her sisters would save up their babysitting money to get hot dogs. Stewart and her family would go to Rutt's Hut, a walk-up counter in Clifton, New Jersey, for hot dogs. She described the unfussy joint, which has been in business since 1928, as "probably a precursor to McDonald's." The dogs at Rutt's Hut would come with ketchup and mustard, sauerkraut, and relish. It's still open today but offers more than just beef franks on its menu.
When she moved to Connecticut as an adult, Rawley's Drive-In in Fairfield became her favorite. Connecticut-style hot dogs also include mustard, sauerkraut, and relish, but if you ask for "the works," your frankfurter will be adorned with bacon, too. (See, American hot dog styles are different all over the country.) Stewart once featured Rawley's — which sadly shuttered in 2020 — on "The Martha Stewart Show." The best-selling author and television personality even has her own hot dog at Pink's, a popular spot on La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles. The unique dog created by Stewart boasts a combination of relish, onions, bacon, chopped tomatoes, sauerkraut, and sour cream.