Martha Stewart Loves A Late Night Hot Dog From This NYC Institution

Martha Stewart may be a lifestyle mogul famous for her home cooking, whose favorite dish is fish tartare with caviar, but that doesn't mean she doesn't ever indulge in fast food. In a 2017 interview with Bon Appétit, Stewart revealed that after a long day of work in the city, if she skipped dinner, she'd have her driver take her to Papaya King for a hot dog at 11 p.m. "That's an evil thing I do," she quipped. Stewart's typical order? Two hot dogs topped with mustard and sauerkraut.

Located on the Upper East Side, Papaya King is an icon in the world of New York City hot dogs, dating back to the 1930s. Constantine "Gus" Poulos, an immigrant from Athens, Greece, founded Papaya King as a tropical fruit juice bar. It wasn't until 1939 that the establishment started offering its beloved hot dogs. The landmark restaurant's hot dogs are supplied by Sabrett, the brand behind New York-style hot dogs. While you can find Sabrett hot dogs at carts all around the Big Apple, the company's recipe for Papaya King is a special customized version you can't get anywhere else.