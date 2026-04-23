Fly By Jing Vs Momofuku: Which Instant Noodles Brand Comes Out On Top?

In the nearly 70 years since its invention, instant ramen has become a staple in pantries across the globe, universally known for its easy assembly and stunningly low price. Invented in 1958 by businessman Momofuku Ando, instant ramen came as an answer to the food shortages striking Japan after World War II. Ando, who combined dried chicken soup flavoring with dehydrated noodles, discovered the science behind what makes instant noodles instant, creating what we know today as Nissin Ramen — which you may recognize for the plastic-packaged Top Ramen or the styrofoam Cup Noodles. Since then, instant ramen has become a culinary staple, often filling entire aisles (and dorm pantries) with different flavors and noodle types.

I still love instant ramen now just as much as I did in college – in fact, I might eat it even more now, opting to upgrade the broth with creamy add-ins like peanut butter or add protein-packed toppings like eggs or leftover chicken. Some brands have taken notice of the need for an elevated instant noodle, creating a product that feels artisanal and homemade while still being effortless to prepare. Two of the biggest brands tackling elevated instant noodles are Fly By Jing and Momofuku, both recognizable by their hand-cut noodles, unique flavor pairings, and flashy modern packaging. The question is: While both are bringing instant noodles to a new level, does one do it just a little bit better? To find out, I tested all flavors side by side to determine which brand comes out on top.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.