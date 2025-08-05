What Are Sichuan Peppercorns And How Do You Use Them?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The first time you felt the tingle of a Sichuan peppercorn on your tongue probably invoked a lot of feelings — intrigue, excitement, and (if you didn't expect what was coming) perhaps a bit of anxiety or fear. This ingredient has a unique ability to draw big reactions and create surprise, which is exactly what sets it apart as a noteworthy spice.

Commonly found in Chinese cooking (it's named for the Sichuan region of China that uses it prevalently), these small, pink, and sometimes green seed pods can transform any dish, whether sweet, savory, or snack mix, into something unique and intriguing. It's an ingredient worth mastering and keeping stocked up in your pantry.

In this guide, you'll find everything you need to know about the unassuming Sichuan peppercorn, from where to find it and what it actually is to how to use it in your daily cooking and cocktail-shaking.