The Science Behind What Makes Instant Noodles Instant

There a hundreds of different ways to eat noodles throughout the world, but instant noodles are a global pantry staple. Their single serving size and quick preparation make it easier to cook than a pot of pasta — but what exactly makes these noodles "instant?" The secret lies in the manufacturing process, carefully designed to reduce cooking time while maintaining the texture. Like other instant foods and those labeled as par-cooked, instant noodles have already been cooked before you take them out of the package and submerge in boiling water.

Instant noodles are made primarily from a base of wheat flour and water, like most pasta. Making instant noodles also follow a similar process to making any other type of noodles; the ingredients are mixed together to form a dough, which is then rolled out and extruded to form the familiar long strands.

Next comes the key step to making the noodles instant: pre-cooking. The raw noodles are typically first cooked by steaming. Then, they undergo the process of frying or air-drying to remove the moisture content that has been increased from steaming. Frying the noodles in oil greatly reduces their moisture content, leaving them brittle and dry. Air-dried noodles skip the oil, and are exposed to industrial blow dryers for about an hour at a low temperature to remove the moisture without cooking further. During the drying process, the shape of the noodles is manipulated to create the familiar wavy squares or discs we find in ramen packs or cups.