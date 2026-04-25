15 Waterloo Sparkling Water Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

If you, like me, frequent the sparkling water aisle at your grocery store, you've likely seen Waterloo Sparking Waters. Founded in 2017, it's a relative newcomer to the unsweetened carbonated water scene (Perrier has been bubblin' since 1863; La Croix has been around since the Reagan administration). But it's already well-loved among the sparkling water-minded as a more generally yummy, deeply-flavored option than La Croix, which leans too light on flavorings at times. When I ranked La Croix flavors from worst to best, this was a major issue: Since there's no sweet element to these waters, you need more of the natural fruit flavorings to balance things out on your taste buds. Too light, and it doesn't hit right.

The first time I cracked open a Waterloo, it was a Raspberry Nectarine (I had never seen nectarine as a water flavoring), and to say it engulfed my palate in sweet (yet not sweet!) berry/stone fruit goodness is an understatement. This stuff hadn't hit my local store (or at least my eye) when I did my La Croix experiment, and that's a good thing. If I'd already had a taste of Waterloo, I wonder how my perception of the best La Croix flavor would have changed — comparison is the thief of joy, and all that.

I have tried and ranked every Waterloo flavor there is to see how they stack up. Did Raspberry Nectarine rule the company, or did it meet its waterloo at the hands of another flavor?