The Tropical Fruit That's Unexpectedly High In Protein
If you're reaching for fruit to snack on between meals, you're probably thinking about fiber, vitamins, and a little natural sugar to get you through the afternoon. But what if your fruit could do more? What if you want to bring protein to the table, too? For that, you need to eat guava, the tropical underdog of the produce aisle.
While most fruits barely break the 1-gram mark when it comes to protein, guava clocks in at a surprising 4.2 grams per cup. That makes it one of the most protein-rich fruits around, an absolute flex when you consider that an apple, for comparison, has only about .5 grams. Now, we're not saying it's as protein-packed as chicken, but for a fruit, it's unheard of.
And guava doesn't stop at protein. One cup also delivers more than 400% of your daily vitamin C needs, along with healthy doses of fiber, potassium, and vitamin A. It's low in calories (around 112 per cup), naturally sweet without being a sugar bomb, and loaded with antioxidants. Basically, guava is that friend who quietly does everything right and never asks for credit.
A versatile snack upgrade
Now here's the best part: Guava is incredibly versatile, and it pairs beautifully with other high-protein ingredients that can turn your snack into a legit power move. Scoop some into Greek yogurt with a drizzle of honey for a creamy, tart-sweet bowl, dice it over any cottage cheese brand with a pinch of chili powder for sweet-savory crunch, or toss it into a smoothie or shake with protein powder and almond milk for a tropical upgrade to your usual blender routine.
Looking to go savory? Guava plays surprisingly well there, too. Add slices to a grilled chicken salad, cube it with feta and mint for a bright salsa, or layer it on a turkey sandwich in place of cranberry sauce for a tangy twist. Guava's mild, floral flavor holds up in both sweet and savory settings — it's kind of the culinary shapeshifter you didn't know you needed.
A few quick tips: You can eat the whole guava — skin, seeds, and all — but some people prefer to scoop out the flesh. Ripe guavas are fragrant and slightly soft to the touch (like a ripe avocado). And if fresh guava is hard to find, you can look for frozen guava, guava puree, or even canned guava in its own juice (skip the syrupy kind) at many specialty grocery stores.