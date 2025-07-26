The Tropical Fruit That's Unexpectedly High In Protein

If you're reaching for fruit to snack on between meals, you're probably thinking about fiber, vitamins, and a little natural sugar to get you through the afternoon. But what if your fruit could do more? What if you want to bring protein to the table, too? For that, you need to eat guava, the tropical underdog of the produce aisle.

While most fruits barely break the 1-gram mark when it comes to protein, guava clocks in at a surprising 4.2 grams per cup. That makes it one of the most protein-rich fruits around, an absolute flex when you consider that an apple, for comparison, has only about .5 grams. Now, we're not saying it's as protein-packed as chicken, but for a fruit, it's unheard of.

And guava doesn't stop at protein. One cup also delivers more than 400% of your daily vitamin C needs, along with healthy doses of fiber, potassium, and vitamin A. It's low in calories (around 112 per cup), naturally sweet without being a sugar bomb, and loaded with antioxidants. Basically, guava is that friend who quietly does everything right and never asks for credit.