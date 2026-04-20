8 Aldi Snack Cakes Compared To Their Name Brand Counterparts
Snack cakes are one of the most iconic snack categories — and rarely do we give them the attention that they deserve. Many people may have fond memories of getting Cosmic Brownies in their lunchboxes as a kid, but as an adult, you may not pay any mind to the display of them at the convenience store or grocery checkout aisle. This category is dominated by name-brand and trademarked products, such as Drake's Ring Dings, Cosmic Brownies, and Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. While we can probably all agree that these snacks are not at the same caliber of what you'd find at one of the fanciest bakeries in the U.S. — or that a Honey Bun is comparable to even a canned cinnamon roll – snack cakes of all shapes, sizes, and brands undoubtedly hit the nail on the head when all you're craving is straight sugar in a snackable form.
If you are ballin' on a budget (like I usually am), the good news is that you can turn to Aldi to help satisfy your craving for one of them. For being such a small store, Aldi carries an impressive variety of its own-branded snack cakes, which are very obvious dupes of some of the more popular brands. Though Aldi's versions may be priced much more competitively than name-brand snack cakes, I wanted to see whether the quality, flavor, and overall snack cake experience could compare to the Hostess-, Little Debbie-, and Drake's-branded products I know and love, which is why I put Aldi's products and the name brands head-to-head in the ultimate snack cake face-off.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Baker's Treat Honey Buns vs Little Debbie Honey Buns
First up: the Honey Bun! (play intense WWE entrance music here). Neither Aldi's Baker's Treat Honey Buns (which cost $2.29 for a pack of 6) nor Little Debbie Honey Buns (which cost $3.12 for a pack of 6) are supposed to look anything like a bakery cinnamon roll. They're in a class of their own — that class being the pre-packaged cinnamon rolls commonly found at gas stations that are soggy, covered in a cloying layer of glaze that's not quite vanilla, and guaranteed to leave a disgusting sugary film in your mouth.
If we were basing this on looks alone, Little Debbie would have won this race by a mile. Its honey bun actually looks like it's in the cinnamon roll family, complete with a swirl inlay and a copious amount of glaze. The Aldi Baker's Treat honey bun is about half the size and lacks the same distinct shape as the brand-name option, making it, well, ugly.
When it comes to taste, the Little Debbie roll had a less robust flavor and left a very obvious, borderline-furry film behind — kind of like when you go to the dentist and get fluoride brushed on your teeth. The Baker's Choice honey bun was less chewy, and since the glaze hadn't yet hardened, the film was less noticeable. I would go so far as to call it "plush," and it honestly reminded me more of a donut than of a Honey Bun. As such, it was much more enjoyable to eat than the Little Debbie bun. Though it looks a little worse for wear, I'd still buy the Aldi version of this snack cake over Little Debbie any day.
Baker's Treat Apple Pie vs Drake's Apple Fruit Pies
I am an accomplished home baker, so I can't tell you the last time I bought one of these snack cake apple pies. Rather than boasting a perfectly layered, buttery pie crust, these hand pies are like little sugar bombs, packed with pre-made pie filling that I wouldn't, in a million years, try to pass off as being anything remotely homemade. But I had to remain as impartial as possible when sampling Drake's Apple Fruit Pies (sold in a pack of six for $4.28) and the Aldi Baker's Treat version, which came as a single turnover-shaped pie for $0.75.
The exterior of the Drake's pie, which was about half the size of the Baker's Treat version, caught my eye. The sugary glaze was very obvious and dried out, rather than being gooey like it was on the Honey Buns, and it kind of looked, at first, like these cakes had been overtaken by mold. It was indeed sugar, which was verified the moment I took a bite and found my teeth hurting — actually hurting. The pie filling in the center was generous, but every piece of apple was cubed and the same size, which made it feel mass-produced rather than something you would make in your own home kitchen. I couldn't taste the filling or the crust because the sweetness was so overwhelming.
The Baker's Treat has a similar issue to Drake's pie crust, though the sweetness was concentrated in the filling rather than the sugary coating on the outside. The crust was flakier and more pie-adjacent, which gave it a leg up over Drake's. Plus, although the apples tasted very artificial (like if you could trap apple essence in a processed food product), I was glad that I could taste something remotely fruity, rather than just straight sugar.
Baker's Treat Swiss Rolls vs. Little Debbie Swiss Rolls
By this point in my tasting, I started to realize that Little Debbie has a knack for making food products that look really good. Its Swiss Rolls, sold in a 6-pack of individually wrapped twin packages for $3.12, have a much more clearer definition between the cream filling and the chocolate cake than Baker's Treat (priced at $2.29). The chocolate coating on the outside was completely set, rather than melty, and it didn't leave behind any chocolatey residue on my fingers when I sampled it. The flavor isn't particularly chocolatey, and the vanilla isn't fresh or poignant. My biggest complaint about the Little Debbie rolls was the slightly gritty texture — which came from both the frosting and the chocolate coating on the exterior.
The Baker's Treat Swiss rolls, on the other hand, looked a little worse for wear; the chocolate coating was smeared, and the sponge wasn't as meticulously rolled. But after trying the Honey Bun and realizing I wasn't running a beauty pageant, I set this appearance aside and prioritized taste. If I could describe the Baker's Treat Swiss rolls in a single word, it would be "fudgy." The icing tastes almost marshmallowy, rather than light and fluffy as it did in the Little Debbie product, which amplifies the richness of the chocolate coating and the decadent, rich, and, yes, fudgy cake. Although this might be a good texture for a chocolate cake, it's too heavy for a snack cake.
It was honestly hard to decide which snack cake to place higher, as Little Debbie's were light and inoffensive, while Baker's Treat was a little too much for a quick afternoon snack. Based on the context in which most people eat these treats, I have to give the crown to Little Debbie because its Swiss Rolls were just easier to eat.
Baker's Treat Peanut Butter Wafers vs Little Debbie Nutty Buddys
When I previously sampled and ranked an array of Little Debbie snacks, it was clear that the Nutty Buddys were in a league of their own. And here, both Baker's Treat and Little Debbie stand out from the other snacks on this list because they were the only products not to completely overwhelm my palate with sugar. I'm a savory person through and through, and if you too fall into that camp, I'd recommend gravitating toward one of these nutty snacks instead of one of the others on this list.
These were probably the two most neck-and-neck snack cakes on this list. The main difference between them, as with the Swiss Rolls, was their texture. Little Debbie utilized the perfect ratio of chocolate to wafer to peanut butter, and the chocolate is milky and sweet — but not so sweet that it eclipses the peanut butter. The Aldi Baker's Treat peanut butter wafers had a similar ratio of ingredients, but since the bars were more compact, I was more focused on the interplay between the peanut butter and the wafer that I forgot the chocolate was even there. That's not to say I didn't like the Baker's Treat bars; they reminded me of the Nutter Butters of my youth, but I wanted the chocolate to make a bigger statement. Though some people may like the crunchier texture of the peanut butter wafer compared to the Nutty Buddy.
Honestly, though, I'm just splitting hairs here. Ultimately, I'd have to pick Little Debbie on this one because the bar feels lighter and easier to eat, but I don't think you could go wrong with either. The price is only marginally different, too; Little Debbie is priced at $3.12 per six twin-wrapped bars, while Aldi's is $2.29.
Baker's Treat Cherry Pie vs Drake's Cherry Fruit Pies
After my run-in with the Drake's apple pies, I can't say that I was excited to give its cherry variety a try. The sugary coating made its appearance yet again, though I was overjoyed to find that sugar wasn't the most prominent flavor — but neither was cherry. In fact, nothing about these cherry pies did anything for me. They weren't sweet (the glaze was added more for texture than for flavor), and the cherry filling lacked any tangible pieces of cherry. It was like someone at the Drake's factory decided fresh fruit was too expensive, so it only used gelatinized cherry juice instead. And there's no convincing me that there are any real cherries in this fruit pie (despite the label claiming that it's made with Michigan cherries and thus may contain pits). The color of the filling is also about as Red 40 as Red 40 gets, which makes it all the more obvious that it skimped on the real cherries.
The color of the Baker's Treat cherry pie filling, which was shaped like a half-moon, was much more demure. The cherry flavor was more prominent here, and the filling was sweeter than Drake's. Luckily, it didn't taste at all like cough syrup (as cherry products tend to do). The sweet coating on the outside of the pie wasn't obnoxious, unlike that of both Drake Fruit Pie products, which also earned it some brownie points. Like the apple-pie version, this was a snack cake (er ... pie) that I felt I could come back to, though it's a little disappointing that Aldi only makes them in individual servings. Aldi knows how to make a mean mini pie.
Baker's Treat Confetti Brownies vs Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies
When I first opened the Baker's Treat Confetti Brownies, I immediately laughed and said, "Yeah, Temu Cosmic Brownies." Instead of the colorful candy chips Little Debbie uses, it's like Baker's Treat was mandated to use the boring shades to avoid copyright infringement. However, I was well aware that Baker's Treat is not a form-over-function enterprise, so I, once again, let the flavor do the talking.
And speak it did — though in hindsight, I wished it had kept its mouth shut. The Baker's Treat brownies tasted like the Fiber One healthy brownies of yesteryear: thick, dense, stick-to-your-ribs, and so unlike bakery brownies. The chips on top were very gritty and didn't do anything for the brownie underneath, and I honestly could have done without them.
The Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies, on the other hand, were much lighter and easier to eat, plus they tasted sweeter than the Baker's Treat ones. Although the brand-name product was a marginal improvement from the Aldi-branded version, I still wouldn't go out of my way to eat a Cosmic Brownie. They are nothing like the box mix brownies I have come to love, and I really don't see a world in which I would buy Cosmic Brownies instead of making them myself. Like the other products on this list, Aldi's brownies are priced more competitively ($2.65 to Little Debbie's $3.12 for a 6-pack), but this is one instance where it's worth spending a little extra for a better-tasting product.
Baker's Treat Cup Cakes vs. Hostess Frosted Chocolate Cupcakes
If I were Hostess, I would sue Baker's Treat for copyright infringement ... because the cupcakes look a little too much like the "real thing." That said, you can tell it's a counterfeit: the signature squiggle of frosting on the Baker's Treat version is a little off-center, like someone was half-asleep on the production line (common theme, huh?). What can you expect from a boxed cupcake that's about $1 cheaper than the name brand?
The Hostess cupcake was like what I dream all grocery store cupcakes would taste like. The outside chocolate cake is remarkably soft and supple, while the inside is generously — and I mean generously — filled with white, fluffy frosting. There wasn't an ounce of grit in the frosting. Instead, it had the texture of the shortening-based filling my grandmother used to stuff her whoopie pies with. The chocolate topper, which is fudgy and sweet, sealed the deal. While chocolate isn't the most pertinent flavor here, everything is in excellent harmony, and the flavor isn't too cloying.
Given that Hostess has a perfectly engineered food product on its hands, I doubted that Baker's Treat could come close — but I was wrong. Its chocolate cupcakes are exact replicas of Hostess' — aside from the off-center squiggle. If I closed my eyes, I would have said they were the same product. And, considering that the Aldi ones are $1 cheaper, I know where I will be satisfying my chocolate cupcake craving in the future.
Baker's Treat Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake vs Hostess Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake
This was the tasting that I was most excited for, given that folks on Reddit talk up the Aldi coffee cakes like there's no tomorrow. However, what I was not prepared for was the absolute advertising failure that would ensue for both Aldi and its name-brand competitor. Not only is there no streusel coating on the top of the Baker's Treat coffee cakes, as the packaging suggests, but there is no cinnamon filling inside of them either. It's just a dark-colored pound cake moonlighting as a coffee cake. After rotating it, I realized that some of the streusel had moved to the sides. After rifling through the box, I realized that this was the case with every single individually wrapped cake. The cake itself isn't bad — sugary, as I expect from any store-bought coffee cake, but the dramatic shift in expectations from the packaging to actuality really made this one a miss in my book.
The Hostess cake, which I had previously tried for my store-bought coffee cake ranking, wasn't good either. But at least it had a little trail of cinnamon that forged its way through the dense, sugary cake. It was light and fluffy, like cheap pound cake (which I also tried and ranked, only to find that I was better off making it myself). The sugar overwhelmed any spice or grounding notes, and like the Drake's apple pie, I had to put it down after one or two bites because my palate was just so overwhelmed by it.
Now, the boss says I have to pick a winner here, which pains me to do because they're both so bad. So, it comes down to price: Baker's Treat costs a little less, so I'll give it the W — begrudingly.
Methodoloogy
I sampled each of these snack cakes at room temperature on the day that I purchased them, though several (like the pies) could be heated up in the microwave (and would probably be more enjoyable as such). In order to get representation from different name brands, I shopped around and purchased products from major snack cake players like Little Debbie, Hostess, and Drake's, in addition to all the snack cakes Aldi offered.
As I sampled each product, I considered taste, texture, and value, comparing it to its competitors and to other versions I've had in the past (like store-bought apple pie or coffee cake). The best snack cakes offered a balanced, approachable sweetness that could satisfy an itch for something sugary without overwhelming the palate. Snack cakes are things that you eat as a quick bite; I disliked those that were overly heavy or made me feel like I needed to take a nap after eating them. The texture also needed to be appropriate for the respective snack — so the peanut butter wafers needed to be crunchy while the frosting in the cupcake and Swiss rolls had to be creamy rather than gritty.
Visual appeal was also a consideration in this review, though it was not as vital as taste and texture. Based on the treats that I tried here, I think that Aldi really can be a contender in the pre-packaged snack cake space; many of its treats were thoughtfully and intentionally designed to taste like their name-brand equivalents, though it's clear that Baker's Treat could benefit from some guidance on the quality control front.