5 Store-Bought Coffee Cakes Ranked Worst To Best

As an avid home baker, one of the questions I get asked most frequently is what my favorite thing to bake is. While show-stopping layer cakes, homey apple pies that rival bakery versions, and my fan-favorite miso chocolate chunk cookies are up there, my favorite of them all might just be coffee cake. As a kid, I remember having a life-changing crumb cake at the (pre-gentrified) Muddy Waters Cafe in New London, Connecticut. A standard slice must have weighed close to a pound, and it had an almost 50/50 ratio of dense crumb topping to vanilla cake. It was a dessert that was acceptable to eat before 10 a.m., and I have spent many years of my life trying to recreate that absolutely heavenly slice.

That said, making coffee cake is a labor of love. Not only do you have to nail the perfect vanilla cake base, but you also have to find the perfect topping consistency (personally, I prefer a coarse, heavy, stick-to-your-ribs crumble rather than a dust). It can take a lot of trial and error, but luckily, there is a much simpler alternative: store-bought crumb cakes. These treats take many forms, from the cheap snack cakes you'd find at a gas station to towering, Bundt-shaped spectacles topped with nuts.

As with any store-bought bake, the quality varies drastically, which is precisely why I wanted to see if there was a crumb cake out there that could rival my homemade recipe (or even better, my long-lost Muddy Waters slice). So, I purchased all the crumb cakes I could find at local grocery stores, tasted them, and ranked them based on flavor and texture.