7 Of The Fanciest Bakeries In The US
As someone who's spent over a decade trying to master the art of breadmaking and chasing the cake recipes with the ideal crumb, I can tell you that America's bakery scene has undergone a remarkable transformation. Throughout our country, the landscape of pastries and desserts was dominated by mass-produced sweets. Over time, with the introduction of new and innovative pastry chefs making their mark on the culinary industry, it has blossomed into a sophisticated foundation of artisanal craftsmanship that rivals the finest European establishments.
To me, a fancy bakery means many different things, and just to let you know, it's not all about price — it's about weaving innovative techniques with traditional practices. In almost every state, a new generation of bakers and pastry chefs is pushing the boundaries, combining classical European techniques with innovative flavors. What seems nearly impossible to find a decade ago in America, you can now find pastry shops sourcing grains from local mills, and treating each croissant, loaf of bread, and delicate macaron as a work of art. These aren't just bakeries — they're pastry laboratories where traditional methods are introduced to modern innovation. That being said, here are eight of the fanciest bakeries in the US.
1. Balthazar Bakery in New York, NY
Everyone in New York City knows about the famed Soho restaurant Balthazar. Its delicious take on French cuisine has made an everlasting mark on the food scene in Manhattan and nationwide. However, did you know that the restaurant also has a bakery next door?
Walking into the Balthazar Bakery feels like stepping into a boulangerie in Paris. It's quite small inside — you might be rubbing shoulders with customers just like the pain au chocolat and almond croissants are in the bakery case. The bakery has been led by co-founders Paula Oland and Keith McNally since 1997. Its exceptional craftsmanship can easily be recognized by its elegant display of French pastries and bread.
The pastry team maintains a consistent flow of precision and quality while serving hundreds of customers daily. It's nothing short of extraordinary watching the pastry chefs unload fresh trays of perfectly crafted brioche, croissants, and canelés into the display case. If you aren't into sweets, you can order one of its delicious tartines, a salty jambon beurre sandwich, or a tangy vinaigrette salad. The bakery is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.. Delivery is available Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. — making it even easier to try its delicious baked goods.
2. République in Los Angeles, CA
République represents everything I admire about the evolution of American baking, where classical French technique meets the innovative spirit of the Los Angeles food scene. This bakery-restaurant hybrid features artisanal breads, pastries, savory plates, wines, and cocktails that are all wrapped up together in a beautiful presentation within a stunning space.
Right down the road from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, République La Brea Avenue location feels like you're stepping back into the Spanish Revival Movement of the 1920s. Its ornamental tilework, gothic-style archways, and bricklaying exemplify the architectural style of its era. The building was once Charlie Chaplin's office, and used to house the legendary Italian restaurant Campanile until its closure in 2012, leaving behind a rich Hollywood history and adding another chapter to its culinary excellence.
As soon as you walk, you'll instantly smell the aroma of freshly baked French bread and pastries. The bakery case is filled to the brim with an assortment of delectable baked goods from raspberry and pistachio kouign amann to banana poppyseed loaves served with peanut butter and seasonal jam. You can't go wrong with any of the pastries at République, just make sure you're not forgetting to grab a loaf of bread on your way out the door.
3. Dominique Ansel Bakery in New York, NY
Well-known around the pastry world for creating the cronut (the tasty doughnut-croissant hybrid), which happened to land a spot on Time Magazine's list of the 25 Best Inventions of 2013, Dominique Ansel Bakery is another fancy bakery crafting innovative pastries in a French manner. You might be wondering, who even is Dominique Ansel?
Well, Ansel is a French-born pastry chef who honed his craft at the legendary French pastry shop, Fauchon. After working there for around 8 years, he moved to New York City to work as the executive pastry chef at the renowned restaurant Daniel. After a stint working under Daniel Boulud, he opened his Soho location in 2011. Ever since then, he and his pastry team have been creating incredibly delicious and elegant French-style pastries. Alongside the cronut, the bakery also has chocolate chip cookies "shots" filled with vanilla bean-infused milk and a beautiful display of viennoiserie that is definitely worth checking out.
4. Bouchon Bakery in Yountville, CA
Just about anyone interested in the realm of culinary expertise has heard of the iconic restaurant, The French Laundry, run by the acclaimed chef Thomas Keller. The restaurant has a plethora of restaurants and bakeries around the globe; however, just down the road from their sophisticated fine dining establishment, the group has an amazing bakery called Bouchon. Inspired by boulangeries in Paris, Keller opened Bouchon in 2003 to supply his nearby restaurants with premium-quality breads and pastries. He emphasizes the use of simple, high-quality ingredients and precise techniques to bring authentic French-style pastries and bread to the United States.
The bakery offers macarons, viennoiserie, pralines, housemade chocolates, and most importantly, exceptional bread. Beyond sweets, the bakery also has a full range of espresso drinks and savory sandwiches. Over the years, the bakery has quickly gained its own recognition. It has become a beloved and highly regarded pastry establishment that, just like the French Laundry, has made its mark on the culinary industry.
5. Lysée in New York, NY
Lysée Bakery is an elevated pastry boutique led by husband and wife, Chef Matthieu Lobry and Eunji Lee, in the Flatiron district of New York City. The bakery is influenced by three culinary scenes: Korea, France, and New York City, showcasing a range of pastries with flavors from each lens. The pastry team transforms sweets into art by displaying each creation on the second floor like gallery pieces. The level of exceptional skill and time to craft is absolutely astonishing — yet the pastry team at Lysée makes it look effortless.
If visiting Lysée, you must try their iconic Corn Popsicle. This weekend only, special features corn-flavored ice cream with corn-infused sable cookie crust. The rich, buttery flavor perfectly balances sweet and savory notes, while the crisp sable provides a delightful textural contrast to the creamy ice cream. The bakery also has a wonderful display of viennoiserie, various ice creams, and cakes — plus a range of artisanal coffee and tea beverages.
6. Patisserie Tomoko in Brooklyn, NY
Another tempting option in New York City is Patisserie Tomoko, where pastries and desserts are crafted with Japanese-French influences. It's run by acclaimed pastry chef Tomoko Kato, who previously worked at elite culinary establishments such as Bouley Bakery and Le Bernardin. Kato opened this store after leaving Cha An, a Japanese tea house and sweets shop, to create her own establishment that would highlight her personal style and technique.
The pastry shop offers a sophisticated pre-fix dessert tasting menu featuring French desserts with Japanese and American influences. At every pre-fix, you start with an appetizer, dessert of your choice, and petite fours. They also provide either wine, coffee, or tea with your pairing, with suggestions for the best pairing. This unique experience is definitely worth checking out if you're a pastry fanatic! Beyond the pre-fix menu, you can also order from the take-out menu, which includes macarons, mochi, cookies, and a variety of cakes.
7. B. Patisserie in San Francisco, CA
Last but not least is B. Patisserie in the Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco. This luxurious pastry shop is run by two total pastry geniuses: Chef Belinda Leong and Michel Suas. The duo opened the shop in 2013 and has been winning countless awards and stealing the hearts of pastry lovers ever since.
B. Patisserie operates with a traditional, yet refined style with an open pastry kitchen showcasing modern French-style pastries elevated with American flavors and California influences. It's widely known for its famous seasonal kouign-amann, including flavors such as apple and fig jam and pumpkin spice. The menu also consists of a wide variety of delicious pastries, cakes, cookies, and tarts. Next time you're headed to San Francisco, definitely add B. Patisserie to your must-visit list for bakeries in the city.
