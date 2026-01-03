6 Canned Cinnamon Rolls, Ranked Worst To Best

I consider myself to be a prolific home baker, and many of my bakes have achieved "Can I get the recipe for this?" fame. My vegan cardamom maple apple pie, miso caramel brownies, and critically acclaimed chocolate chip cookies are some of my personal favorites, as are cinnamon buns. Anyone who has made the rolls themselves knows they are an art and a science, from measuring the dough ingredients to mastering the perfect proof, to getting creative with fillings, and to baking and glazing them to perfection. I find a lot of solace in baking a batch of them, and there's nothing better than walking down the cold stairs on a wintry morning to a freshly baked plate of them waiting for you.

However, I will get real with you: They are a lot of work to make, especially for someone who isn't as well-versed in all things enriched dough. Luckily, there is a shortcut, and a pretty decent one at that: canned cinnamon rolls. Simply pop open a tube, lay them on a baking tray, and send them into the oven for a short while. They come out puffy, soft, flavorful, and ready to be adorned with the icing that comes packed with them in the tube.

But are all the canned cinnamon roll brands out there worth buying? That was for me to test and for you to find out. I purchased and tested several options before ranking them from worst to best based on their structure and consistency, flavor, accompanying icing, and whether I could pass them off as homemade.