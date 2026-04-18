8 Tips For Making Next-Level Chilaquiles

When it comes to Mexican breakfast foods, few dishes are as beloved as chilaquiles. The dish features a comforting mix of crispy corn tortilla chips tossed in vibrant salsa and topped with ingredients like fried eggs, meat, fresh herbs, cheese, and crema. It may seem easy enough to make, but there's actually an art to getting the textures and flavors just right. After all, chilaquiles aren't simply a style of nachos where you can just layer everything together and hope for the best.

Although everyone has their personal preferences when it comes to chilaquiles, most agree that the tortilla chips should retain a bit of bite rather than turn into a soggy, soupy mess. In addition, the salsa should be fresh-tasting and full of flavor, and the toppings should complement the chips and salsa rather than overwhelming the plate. Pulling that off takes some planning and a bit of know-how, and that's where expert insights can be invaluable.

In an effort to step up our chilaquiles game, we reached out to several chefs who specialize in Mexican cuisine. We asked them to share suggestions for making better chilaquiles, and they came through with insights on everything from choosing the right tortillas to amping up the salsa's flavor and perfecting the toppings. Here are their tips for making next-level chilaquiles that wouldn't be out of place in a Mexican restaurant or at home.