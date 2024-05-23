Why You Should Ditch Your Nachos For Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles are a fantastic way to get some extra flavor at breakfast. Although they are traditionally enjoyed in the morning with leftover tortillas from the day before, this dish can be enjoyed at any time of the day. Some chilaquiles recipes call for simmering the tortillas in sauce until they are soft, while other recipes add salsa over the top of crispy tortillas. Fried eggs are usually added, especially if you're eating this dish for breakfast or brunch.

Nachos, on the other hand, use cheese sauce as the star topping. Nachos are popular in Tex-Mex cooking, while chilaquiles are traditional Mexican fare. Nachos use tortilla chips that are crispy when served, although the toppings layered on top can make them soggy in some places. These toppings can easily fall off, making it difficult to get all of the flavors in one delicious bite. This is where chilaquiles have a distinct edge over nachos.