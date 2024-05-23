Why You Should Ditch Your Nachos For Chilaquiles
Chilaquiles are a fantastic way to get some extra flavor at breakfast. Although they are traditionally enjoyed in the morning with leftover tortillas from the day before, this dish can be enjoyed at any time of the day. Some chilaquiles recipes call for simmering the tortillas in sauce until they are soft, while other recipes add salsa over the top of crispy tortillas. Fried eggs are usually added, especially if you're eating this dish for breakfast or brunch.
Nachos, on the other hand, use cheese sauce as the star topping. Nachos are popular in Tex-Mex cooking, while chilaquiles are traditional Mexican fare. Nachos use tortilla chips that are crispy when served, although the toppings layered on top can make them soggy in some places. These toppings can easily fall off, making it difficult to get all of the flavors in one delicious bite. This is where chilaquiles have a distinct edge over nachos.
What are chilaquiles?
Chilaquiles originated in Mexico in the late 1800s as a way to turn fried tortilla strips into a hearty and delicious meal. The tortillas are simmered in salsa or another sauce to soften them up before they're loaded with toppings, such as pulled chicken, beef, or pork. You can also add other toppings like avocado, salsa, or sour cream. Different regions in Mexico use different sauces, including red chile sauce, green sauce, or even mole. Some like to include queso in their chilaquiles as well.
Traditionally, recipes for chilaquiles have been handed down for generations, along with ingredients and cooking techniques that make each dish unique. For example, the owner of San Jose's Mexican restaurant in central Florida says that his mother made chilaquiles by setting leftover tortillas out in the sun until they were crisp, simmering them with broth, and topping them with salsa and cheese. It's not required for every chilaquiles recipe, but if you choose to add a fried egg for breakfast, it will pair well with the tortilla base.
Chilaquiles vs. nachos
Nachos are a popular appetizer because they can be easily shared, are assembled quickly, and don't cost a lot to make. You can customize the toppings based on the preferences of the group. Nachos typically have a lot of toppings working together, including meats, veggies, sauces, and plenty of melted cheese. But nachos can get messy, and once the top layer is gone, you're typically left with a plate of chips with a little bit of cheese.
Chilaquiles often have a much richer flavor than nachos because they are simmered in sauce before being loaded up with toppings. Just like nachos, chilaquiles work for a crowd. Plus, you don't need to worry about a bland bite of chips as the meal progresses. Even the bottom layer of chilaquiles is loaded with flavor, thanks to the sauce. Chilaquiles feature softened tortilla strips in most recipes and can be eaten with a fork or spoon. Rather than trying to balance toppings on a chip or making a mess on the table, you can scoop up a bite and enjoy all of the toppings together. Not only will you have a cleaner eating experience, but a tastier one as well. So, next time you're craving nachos, try whipping up chilaquiles instead.